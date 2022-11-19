Read full article on original website
Blues' Torey Krug: Exits warmups
Krug (upper body) left during pre-game warmups and is not expected to play Monday against Anaheim, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports. Just as Colton Parayko is set to return from a three-game absence, it appears the Blues will be down another top blueliner for at least one game. Krug has four goals and eight points while averaging 19:39 of ice time through 17 games on the year. An update on his status should be available before Wednesday's game in Buffalo.
Blues' Torey Krug: Availability to be determined
Krug (upper body) is expected to skate in the morning before the Blues determine his availability for Wednesday's game against Buffalo, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Krug did not take part in Tuesday's practice after he was a late scratch for Monday's contest versus Anaheim. He has...
Marquiss Spencer: Joins Jets' practice squad
The Jets signed Spencer to their practice squad Tuesday, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports. Spencer is now slated to operate as one of New York's emergency depth options for the team's defensive line following Tuesday's transaction. The 300-pounder sustained a knee injury during training camp this year and was later let go by Denver with an injury settlement. Spencer's knee issue is now considered a thing of the past given the Jets' willingness to sign him to their practice squad.
Bills' Isaiah McKenzie: Invisible in win Sunday
McKenzie failed to haul in his only target in Sunday's Week 11 win over the Browns in Detroit. McKenzie played 37 percent of Buffalo's offensive snaps in the contest, his fewest of the campaign. This was his first game in 2022 during which he's failed to record at least one catch, and he also didn't receive a carry for the first time since Week 6. Meanwhile, Khalil Shakir saw a slight uptick by playing 26 percent of the team's offensive snaps, but he also didn't record a catch (and didn't even see a target). For the time being, Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis are the only Bills wide receivers who can be confidently started in most fantasy formats.
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Recalled by Bucks
Middleton (wrist) was recalled by the Bucks on Monday, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports. Middleton was assigned to the G League's Wisconsin Herd earlier Monday so he could practice with the team, and he'll rejoin the parent club several hours later. His participation in practice is certainly encouraging, but he doesn't yet have a clear timetable to return to game action with the Bucks.
Patriots' Conor McDermott: Signs with New England
The Patriots signed McDermott to their active roster from the Jets' practice squad Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. After starter Isaiah Wynn (foot) left early during Sunday's win versus the Jets, New England saw fit to add McDermott to provide some depth to its offensive line. He'd provide an option at tackle if Trent Brown or Yodny Cajuste were to go down.
Lions' Jeff Okudah: Misses practice Monday
Okudah (concussion) did not participate in Monday's walkthrough ahead of Thursday's game versus Buffalo, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports. After sustaining a concussion during Detroit's win at the Giants in Week 11, it's looking increasingly likely that Okudah will have to miss his first game of the 2022 season on Thanksgiving Day. If Okudah does indeed sit out Week 12, Amani Oruwariye should be in line for fill-in reps on the boundaries.
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Joining active roster vs. 49ers
Arizona elevated Williams from its practice squad to the 53-man roster Monday ahead of its game versus San Francisco, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. It will be Williams' first game back on the active roster after being sent down to the practice squad ahead of Week 5. He figures to fill a rotational role behind rookie second-rounder Trey McBride on Monday night.
Chiefs' Kadarius Toney: Won't return to SNF
Toney (hamstring) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Chargers. Toney left in the first half and was subsequently ruled out. He has an extensive history of hamstring injuries over the course of his brief NFL career, so it wouldn't be surprising if Toney's latest injury winds up sidelining him in Week 12 against the Rams and possibly beyond.
Pirates' Nathan Webb: Inks MiLB deal with Pittsburgh
Webb agreed to a minor-league contract with the Pirates on Sunday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. The Royals recently declined to tender the 25-year-old a contract for 2023, but it didn't take long for him to latch on elsewhere via a minor-league deal. Webb received an invite to big-league spring training but is a longshot to make the Opening Day roster.
49ers corner rips 'steroid boy' DeAndre Hopkins, accuses the Cardinals star of playing dirty in Mexico game
Although DeAndre Hopkins finished with nearly 100 receiving yards on Monday night, 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward definitely didn't come away too impressed with the Cardinals star receiver following San Francisco's 38-10 blowout win over Arizona in Mexico City. During a radio interview with KNBR, Ward made it clear that he...
Broncos' Latavius Murray: Clear lead back with Gordon gone
Murray appears set to take over as the top option in Denver's backfield after the team waived Melvin Gordon on Monday, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports. Gordon was benched after fumbling for the fifth time this season in the second quarter of Sunday's 22-16 loss to the Raiders, and he was subsequently removed from the roster a day later. Meanwhile, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that fellow Broncos running back Chase Edmonds is expected to miss "a few weeks" due to a high-ankle sprain suffered Sunday, so Denver's only healthy backfield alternatives to Murray at the moment are Marlon Mack and practice squad member Devine Ozigbo. Murray is averaging just 3.3 yards per carry through five games with Denver, but he's found the end zone three times. Mack, meanwhile, has yet to play an offensive snap in 2022.
Patriots shock Jets with controversial 84-yard punt return touchdown in final seconds to win game
With just under 30 seconds let to play in the Patriots-Jets game on Sunday, it looked like the two teams were going to be headed to overtime, but then the impossible happened: The Patriots beat the Jets 10-3 by getting the NFL's first punt return touchdown of the year and it came in the waning seconds of the game.
Saints' Andrus Peat: Ready to go Sunday
Peat (triceps) is active Sunday against the Rams. Peat was able to log a limited practice Friday after logging DNPs earlier in the week and missing Week 10's loss to the Steelers. The return of the Saints' starting left guard is certainly good news for New Orleans.
Falcons' Jaleel Johnson: Scooped up by Atlanta
The Falcons claimed Johnson off waivers Monday. Johnson will land with Atlanta after being waived by the Texans on Monday. The 28-year-old nose tackle played played three games after signing Houston on Oct. 27, recording five tackles and one sack while playing 83 of his 91 snap on defense. Johnson could step up into an immediate reserve role with the Falcons after the team also placed starting defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham (knee) on injured reserve Monday.
Bears' Justin Fields: Status for Week 12 up in air
Coach Matt Eberflus didn't elaborate on the nature of Fields' injury to his left, non-throwing shoulder Monday, Larry Mayer of the Bears' official site reports. "The injury report comes out Wednesday, and right now it's day-to-day," Eberflus said. "We'll see where it is and go from there." Fields initially picked...
Bears' Justin Fields: Hurts shoulder late in loss
Fields completed 14 of 21 passes for 153 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Falcons. He added 85 yards and a touchdown on 18 rushing attempts. Per Adam Jahns of The Athletic, Fields was favoring his left (non-throwing) shoulder after the game and was taken to the locker room for further evaluation.
Colts' Matt Ryan: Predictably struggles
Ryan completed 23 of 32 passes for 213 yards against Philadelphia on Sunday. He also rushed one for one yard. The Eagles pass rush rattled Ryan a good amount, sacking him four times and hitting him on eight occasions overall, but at least the veteran quarterback didn't turn the ball over. For Ryan to offer a useful fantasy box score, he usually needs to approach or exceed the 40-pass attempt mark, so unless his volume trends upward, he's no lock to produce against Pittsburgh in Week 12.
Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Pulled after poor showing
Cousins completed just 12 of 23 pass attempts for 105 yards while losing a fumble in Sunday's 40-3 blowout loss to Dallas. Cousins was harassed by the Cowboys pass rush from start to finish, resulting in seven sacks for a collective loss of 49 yards Sunday. The offensive line stood no chance against Micah Parsons and company, and the team lost starting left tackle Christian Darrisaw (concussion) to add insult to literal injury. Cousins was pulled for the fourth quarter of this lopsided loss, and Nick Mullens finished the contest with the rest of the backups. Things won't get any easier for the veteran signal-caller with a short week on tap against a tough Patriots defense Thursday. The silver lining for fantasy managers is that the Thanksgiving game will be an indoor home matchup, as opposed to playing a late-season game in harsh conditions at Foxborough.
Mike Thomas: Waived by Bengals
Thomas was waived by the Bengals on Monday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Thomas being removed from the roster may suggest that fellow wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is close to returning from his hip injury. Cincinnati gave Thomas opportunities on the outside while Chase and Tee Higgins missed time due to injuries this season, but the 28-year-old wide receiver failed to capitalize, catching just two of 10 targets for 38 yards.
