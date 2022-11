Loop 101 was closed at Northern Avenue for a serious crash Saturday afternoon.

According to DPS, it is a multi-vehicle crash with serious injuries. The crash happened just after 11:30 a.m.

ADOT says the freeway reopened just after 2 p.m.

Details on what led to the crash or how many people are injured have not been released.

