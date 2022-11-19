ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Carolina Country Music Fest sells out, announces Bret Michaels

By Kevin Accettulla
 3 days ago

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Carolina Country Music Fest has sold out, the festival announced on Friday.

CCMF organizers said it’s the fastest sell-out in history.

Greensboro guitarist gets his first Grammy nomination

Bret Michaels was also announced Friday morning as another artist that will be performing this year. He joins Morgan Wallen, Miranda Lambert, Brooks & Dunn and many other artists that are still being announced.

“You know Myrtle Beach is the ideal destination to have a festival, so you know it’s really — everything came together this year and for us to be sold out before Thanksgiving — we’re all kind of in disbelief,” CCMF Director Michael Stephens said. “We’re super excited and super proud.”

The festival also urged people buying and selling tickets third-party to use caution and beware of scammers.

CCMF will be held June 8-11 in Myrtle Beach.

