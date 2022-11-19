Read full article on original website
Chicago's Migrant Problem is Bigger than the City Itself (Opinion)Tom HandyChicago, IL
5 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Superstar QB Justin Fields Injured; May Miss Rest Of The SeasonOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Popcorn Lovers Need to Check this Tinley Park Pop Corn Shop OutChicago Food KingTinley Park, IL
Travel tips for a busy ThanksgivingJennifer GeerChicago, IL
travelawaits.com
8 Festive Holiday Events Not To Miss In One Of Chicago’s Most Idyllic Suburbs
Lake Forest, Illinois, sits on the shores of Lake Michigan, 30 miles north of downtown Chicago. This idyllic community of 20,000 is typically tranquil and reserved, but when the holiday season rolls around, everything shifts into high gear. 1. Lake Forest Tree Lighting Ceremony. The festivities kick off in earnest...
positivelynaperville.com
Celebrate the life of James D. Polivka with family and friends on Dec. 3
Above / The historic mansion formerly known as Willoway Manor, and now Mesón Sabika, is located at 1025 Aurora Avenue. From 4 to 8PM on Sat., Dec. 3, a special tribute to James D. Polivka is planned in the Pavilion at Mesón Sabika. The public is invited. Join...
positivelynaperville.com
Holiday catalogs and toys from the 20th century to today on display in Naper Settlement’s new exhibit
Naper Settlement presents the history of the holiday season with images from vintage catalogs along with well-loved toys throughout the 20th century to today in the museum’s new exhibit, “The Wish List: A Season of Holiday Catalog Dreams.”. Now on view, the exhibit combines holiday catalog pages with...
chicagosuburbanfamily.com
“Jingle all the way to Downtown Wheaton” this holiday season!
The festivities begin November 25th with Nights of Lights in Adams Park followed by the Downtown Wheaton Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony. The fun continues through December with visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus, strolling carolers, family movie night, a festive trolley, and more!. And don’t miss the 25...
Popcorn Lovers Need to Check this Tinley Park Pop Corn Shop Out
Do you love popcorn? If the answer is yes then I have got the perfect location for the absolute best popcorn. The name is Popus Gourmet Popcorn in Tinley Park. The location is located in an adorable family-friendly area near the train station off of South St.
chambanamoms.com
10+ Festive Chicago Destinations During the Holiday Season
A visit to Chicago is a treat for Champaign-Urbana families during any season. Over the years we have shared lots of tips and recommendations about our favorite Chicagoland destinations as well as about the logistics of travel, lodging, and — mmmmmm — eating. To counteract the increasing chill...
Turkey giveaway today: Free food available for those in need across city, suburbs for Thanksgiving
There are more turkey giveaways on Sunday throughout the city and suburbs.
Morton Arboretum Illumination: Tree lights open for 2022 holiday season in Lisle
It's a spectacular experience with brand new colorful light features to enjoy this year.
fox32chicago.com
Hundreds fill the streets in downtown Aurora as the city transforms into a winter wonderland
AURORA, Ill. - The magic of the holiday season is in the air, after hundreds of people filled the streets in downtown Aurora Friday evening to watch the city transform into a winter wonderland. "We just came to watch fireworks and light up the Christmas tree," said Arianna Virgen, who...
Eater
Chicagoans Waited in 16-Degree Cold For These Cookies
The temperatures were as icy as 16 degrees on Saturday, but that didn’t stop customers outside Levain Bakery in West Loop from forming a line at 5 a.m. before sunrise and three hours before the store would open for the very first time. Levain is a New York operation...
5 Favorite Indoor Dog Play Areas for When Illinois Weather Turns Bitter Cold
Over the weekend I took a drive over the border into Wisconsin to let the dog run at an outdoor dog park in Beloit. And even being bundled up and having a sweater on the pup, it was still a little cold for a long day of play in the park.
Two Fish Crab Shack to host free Thanksgiving dinner in Bronzeville
Two Fish Crab Shack will host its annual free Thanksgiving dinner for anyone looking for plans.
vfpress.news
Turkey Drives Still Happening In Proviso
Turkeys stacked outside of McDonald’s in Broadview Village Square on Friday, Nov. 18. The turkeys were distributed thanks to the McDonald’s Operators of Chicagoland and the Black McDonald’s Operators Association. | Shanel Romain. Saturday, November 19, 2022 || By Community Editor || @maywoodnews. It’s less than a...
947wls.com
What stores are actually open on Thanksgiving??
It happens… we forget to buy that one thing we needed for Thanksgiving dinner!. So what’s actually opened on Thursday’s holiday?. NBC 5 Chicago released a full list of stores you can still go to when everything else is closed. Here are some highlights…. Big Lots. Cermak...
959theriver.com
Diocese of Joliet Announced Restructuring of Catholic Schools in Lockport
The Diocese of Joliet has announced a restructuring of Catholic Schools in Lockport. St. Dennis Catholic School and St. Joseph Catholic School, both located in Lockport, were placed in the urgent phase due to the following trends over several years: the combined enrollment of both schools has remained mostly static or declined; overall structural maintenance needs have increased in both frequency and cost; and staffing needs have struggled to be met amid an unrelenting nationwide educator shortage.
Turkey, Thanksgiving food giveaways happening across Chicago area Friday
There are several places to get free Thanksgiving turkeys again Friday.
Humboldt Park's Spinning J Bakery wins GMA's United States of Pie contest
It was sweet, sweet victory for Dinah Grossman when her Spinning J Bakery got its just desserts by winning Good Morning America's United States of Pie contest.
Downers Grove adult day center for those with dementia, Alzheimer's appeals for donations
Community Adult Day Center in Downers Grove gives older adults with cognitive diseases or disabilities a place for interaction, physical and mental stimulation and a sense of community.
wjol.com
Car Drives Into Front of Crest Hill Store
WJOL has learned that a car has driven into the front of the Food 4 Less located at 1701 N. Larkin Ave. in Crest Hill. No further information is available at this time but stay tuned to WJOL for the latest on this breaking story.
