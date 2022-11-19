ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naperville, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chicagosuburbanfamily.com

“Jingle all the way to Downtown Wheaton” this holiday season!

The festivities begin November 25th with Nights of Lights in Adams Park followed by the Downtown Wheaton Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony. The fun continues through December with visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus, strolling carolers, family movie night, a festive trolley, and more!. And don’t miss the 25...
WHEATON, IL
chambanamoms.com

10+ Festive Chicago Destinations During the Holiday Season

A visit to Chicago is a treat for Champaign-Urbana families during any season. Over the years we have shared lots of tips and recommendations about our favorite Chicagoland destinations as well as about the logistics of travel, lodging, and — mmmmmm — eating. To counteract the increasing chill...
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

Chicagoans Waited in 16-Degree Cold For These Cookies

The temperatures were as icy as 16 degrees on Saturday, but that didn’t stop customers outside Levain Bakery in West Loop from forming a line at 5 a.m. before sunrise and three hours before the store would open for the very first time. Levain is a New York operation...
CHICAGO, IL
vfpress.news

Turkey Drives Still Happening In Proviso

Turkeys stacked outside of McDonald’s in Broadview Village Square on Friday, Nov. 18. The turkeys were distributed thanks to the McDonald’s Operators of Chicagoland and the Black McDonald’s Operators Association. | Shanel Romain. Saturday, November 19, 2022 || By Community Editor || @maywoodnews. It’s less than a...
WESTCHESTER, IL
947wls.com

What stores are actually open on Thanksgiving??

It happens… we forget to buy that one thing we needed for Thanksgiving dinner!. So what’s actually opened on Thursday’s holiday?. NBC 5 Chicago released a full list of stores you can still go to when everything else is closed. Here are some highlights…. Big Lots. Cermak...
CHICAGO, IL
959theriver.com

Diocese of Joliet Announced Restructuring of Catholic Schools in Lockport

The Diocese of Joliet has announced a restructuring of Catholic Schools in Lockport. St. Dennis Catholic School and St. Joseph Catholic School, both located in Lockport, were placed in the urgent phase due to the following trends over several years: the combined enrollment of both schools has remained mostly static or declined; overall structural maintenance needs have increased in both frequency and cost; and staffing needs have struggled to be met amid an unrelenting nationwide educator shortage.
LOCKPORT, IL
wjol.com

Car Drives Into Front of Crest Hill Store

WJOL has learned that a car has driven into the front of the Food 4 Less located at 1701 N. Larkin Ave. in Crest Hill. No further information is available at this time but stay tuned to WJOL for the latest on this breaking story.
CREST HILL, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy