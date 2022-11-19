Read full article on original website
Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce earns five-star accreditation
Rochester, N.Y. — The Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce is getting high marks. It was awarded five-star accreditation from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, for its organization and positive impact on the community. The Rochester Chamber joins an elite class, as only two others in New York state —...
Bright Spot: Caring for those who care for others
Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) Monday night's Bright Spot shines on first responders and those who are grateful for what they do. HUB at Elite on Culver Road hosted a special luncheon to honor members of the Rochester Police and Fire departments. The adult day care clinic provided lunch, plaques, and gift...
Holy Childhood serves up Thanksgiving tradition in Henrietta
Henrietta, N.Y. — A sweet holiday tradition is being served up, just in time for Thanksgiving. Holy Childhood's Special Touch Bakery hosted its annual pie pickup Tuesday. Our friends there make their fresh, famous pies ever year. "Everybody wants this tradition, and it is a little bit of a...
Patients help prepare Thanksgiving meal as part of recovery from brain injuries
Greece, N.Y. — Rochester Regional Health's Golisano Restorative Neurology & Rehabilitation Center at Unity Hospital hosted an early Thanksgiving feast Tuesday. Several patients helped prepare food for their loved ones. Patients said it helps them get back into their day-to-day lives as they recover from brain injuries. "Today we...
Black pastors criticize Monroe County Executive Adam Bello
Rochester, N.Y. — A group of Black pastors in Rochester is calling out Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and some members of the legislature for polices they say are bad for the Black community. Monday, the group held a press conference and listed three main complaints:. Bello's recent veto...
Local shoppers adjust to higher prices for Thanksgiving food items
Webster, N.Y. — It's more than a wobbly wheel on a grocery cart that's causing frustration for shoppers this holiday season. "Everything is so much more expensive," said Sheena Wiater, while shopping Monday at Hegedorns Market. "So much more expensive than in past years." A survey from the Farm...
RSV blamed for third death in Monroe County
Rochester, N.Y. — A third person in Monroe County has died from respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), according to new data released Monday. It comes as RSV continues to spread nationwide, just ahead of Thanksgiving. Health leaders are reminding everyone about the triple threat posed by RSV, the flu and...
Hilton earns play of week on way to NYS semifinals
You could have picked just about any play from the Hilton Cadets in their playoff game with Jamestown. Hilton rolled to the win, 49-34, and a big play in the game was a pick- 6 by junior Robert Lowry. The Cadets are on to the state semifinals, and we give...
NYS kicks off Christmas tree season at Stokoe Farms
Wheatland, N.Y. — It's officially Christmas tree-cutting season in New York state. New York State Agriculture and Markets Commissioner Richard Ball visited Stokoe Farms Monday to help cut down a 9-foot-tall Fraser fir, which will be displayed at the Finger Lakes Welcome Center in Geneva. The ceremony was meant...
Dominican Consulate visits Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — The Dominican Consulate of Manhattan was in the Rochester area this weekend. They visited the Ibero Community Resource Center on Saturday and Sunday. This visit brought the Dominican embassy and Board of Elections of the Dominican Republic to the Dominican community in Rochester to give them the opportunity to request and renew their national id, passports, power of attorney, and citizenship services.
Search for missing teen from 'The Children's Home' in Penfield
Penfield, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help Tuesday, in the search for a missing 16-year-old boy from "The Children's Home," a shelter in Penfield. Deputies said Marjuan Calhoun-Timmons, was last seen wearing a white hoody, and a black, blue and yellow basketball...
No injuries after lithium battery fire on RIT campus
Henrietta, N.Y. — The Henrietta Fire District battled a fire on the RIT campus on Sunday afternoon. Crews were called to the Nathaniel Rochester Hall for the report of a lithium ion battery fire on the eighth floor of the building. After roughly 30 minutes, units were able to...
Animal Rights Rochester protests outside Wegmans
Rochester, N.Y. — Animal Rights Rochester protested Sunday outside Wegmans on East Avenue. The protest was to oppose Wegmans' supplier, Plainville Farm. Just a month earlier, PETA was at the same Wegmans also protesting Plainville farm. The animal rights activists saID with all the plant-based alternatives available, it's unnecessary...
12-year-old's shooting death sparks renewed calls for change in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A young life is gone, at the hands of a killer who has yet to be caught. "What we are seeing is not normal," Rochester Mayor Malik Evans said Tuesday. "It’s not natural, and we must not normalize it." The heartbroken family of 12-year-old Juan...
Break from Winter cold coming
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - A surge of Arctic air over the Great Lakes created very heavy lake effect snow well to the west of Rochester. The air temperature has been running about 20 to 25 degrees colder than normal this weekend in WNY. The combination of record warm lake surface temperatures on Lake Erie and this cold produced a historic lake snow event.
Police identify pedestrian killed in Macedon
Macedon, N.Y. — Police have identified a pedestrian hit by a plow truck and killed Friday night in Wayne County. Daniel Wing, 51, of Rochester, was hit and killed while walking across Main Street in Macedon just before 7:30 p.m. The truck driver remained on scene and cooperated with...
Holiday travel weather in WNY
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - The last week or so has felt more like the middle of Winter in WNY. Areas of widespread lake effect snow and substantially colder than normal temperatures have left many residents wondering if this weather pattern will continue for our upcoming Thanksgiving travel. The short answer is no.
Neighbors concerned about trash piling up along Hudson Avenue under Route 104
Rochester, N.Y. — Concerns are piling up about too much trash near a bridge on Hudson Avenue. Couches, clothes and litter are just some of the items found under the bridge, which carries Route 104 over Hudson Avenue. Arlene Berrios and her mother have owned a beauty salon nearby...
Missing 13-year-old boy found safe
UPDATE: Taylor has been found safe and transported to a local hospital for evaluation, according to police. Rochester, N.Y. — Police are asking for hep finding a missing 13-year-old boy. They say Keng Benjamin David Taylor may be suicidal and in need of medical attention. He was last seen...
Suspected drug leader, allegedly linked to Rochester officer's death, appears in court
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester man who police said played a key role in a wave of violence across the city this summer will stay in federal custody, pending his trial. Brandon Washington is accused of running a marijuana ring and soliciting out-of-town gang members, including Kelvin Vickers, to commit acts of violence against a rival gang.
