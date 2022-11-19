ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Week 11 Eagles grades by position after ugly win over Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — It wasn’t pretty but the Eagles avoided a disaster. They eventually did enough to earn a 17-16 win over the Colts to improve to 9-1 on the season. A win’s a win and all that, but there are plenty of things that desperately need to be corrected moving forward. And the Eagles know that. So the Eagles will enjoy the ugly win because this league isn’t a cakewalk but they need to fix a lot.
Week 12 NFL Power Rankings: Eagles Still At No. 1, But For How Long?

As we head into Thanksgiving, only 17 NFL teams have a better than 30 percent chance to make the postseason, according to FiveThirtyEight’s 2022 playoff predictions model. The rest of the NFL is hanging on by a hope and a prayer for a shot at the big dance, if not already preparing for the offseason. The top of these power rankings feature the three teams with the best odds to win the Super Bowl, and on the second tier are the four teams I believe are best suited to knock off the top dogs without the aid of first-round bye in the playoffs. From the top to the bottom of these rankings, I’m trying to predict postseason potential, rather than making knee-jerk reactions to each week’s results. That’s why you’ll see the Eagles still at no. 1 despite a loss in Week 10 and a squeaker of a win in Week 11. Now, on to Week 12!
How Eagles handled personnel in 1st game without Goedert

The Eagles on Sunday had to play their first game without Dallas Goedert this season and they certainly missed him. While the Eagles won 17-16 over the Colts, their offense really sputtered throughout the afternoon. That’s not all because they missed Goedert but it certainly didn’t help. Goedert...
Ben Simmons gets surprising reaction in Philly; NBA fans react

Brooklyn Nets guard/forward Ben Simmons returned to Philadelphia again Tuesday night, and it’s clear many fans there still hate him. But maybe there aren’t as many of those fans now, and maybe even the haters don’t hate the controversial player so much. Making his first appearance in Philly since last March, one month after the Read more... The post Ben Simmons gets surprising reaction in Philly; NBA fans react appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Back in Black: Eagles get new helmets for Packers game

Alternate uniforms are nothing new for the Eagles. They’ve been wearing them to commemorate franchise milestones since 1994. All black uniforms aren’t even new. The Eagles introduced alternate black jerseys in 2003 to celebrate the move from Veterans Stadium to Lincoln Financial Field. In 2014, the team added...
