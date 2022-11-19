Read full article on original website
Penguins Locker Room: Malkin, Letang and Crosby Affected by Emotional Night
CHICAGO — Evgeni Malkin played in his 1000th game, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-3 at the United Center on Sunday. The win and two points belonged to the Penguins, though on most nights, the score would have been reversed. The Penguins didn’t outplay Chicago but converted on a few chances in the right moments.
Molinari: What Should Penguins Do With Zucker?
A few months ago, it all seemed quite simple — and perfectly logical — for the Pittsburgh Penguins. Jason Zucker was entering the final year of his contract — the one that carries a $5.5 million salary-cap hit — and general manager Ron Hextall looked to have precious little reason to offer him another one.
Dan’s Daily: Canucks Move Closer to Big Trade, Penguins Feel the Love
The Pittsburgh Penguins were moved. From Evgeni Malkin tearing up in the locker room before his 1000th game to Sidney Crosby dominating the final minutes of the third period to rescue a win, it was a special night for the Penguins’ core. More big names are being linked to the Washington Capitals in the NHL trade rumors, as something has to give for the decimated and nosediving Caps. The Vancouver Canucks are a bit of a mess, and Jim Rutherford said that means they are willing to trade a player or two they didn’t want to deal. And the Penguins have won three in a row.
Penguins Practice: No. 1 Power Play Gets New Look
The Pittsburgh Penguins’ power play got a bit of an overhaul during practice Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena. Mike Sullivan tweaked the makeup of both units, notably going with two defensemen on the points of the No. 1 group. He moved Jeff Petry to the No. 1 power play,...
Penguins Takeaways: Why the Penguins Struggled, Crosby Rescues 5-3 Win in Chicago
CHICAGO — The Pittsburgh Penguins did not build on their patient, structured win from Saturday night. Instead, a late goal by Sidney Crosby rescued the Penguins (9-7-3), which otherwise out-talented the gritty but undermanned Chicago Blackhawks (6-9-3) at the United Center Sunday night, 5-3. The emotion of Evgeni Malkin reaching game No. 1000 with a visit from his family and winning their third in a row contrasted with another sloppy game. Before the game, the team copied Malkin’s stretching routine, further adding to the moment.
The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Monday, November 21
The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Monday, November 21 as Ian Cameron and Alex B. Smith preview and analyze the Monday NHL card from a betting perspective. Subscribe on your favorite platform. DraftKings Sportsbook Ice Guys. States: PA, NY, NJ, MA. DEPOSIT BONUS.
Evgeni Malkin Appreciation Post, From Daring Origins to 1000th Game
CHICAGO — An NHL career that traces its origins to slipping away from his Russian team in a Finnish airport and hiding for days while a manhunt ensued reached a momentous milestone Sunday when Evgeni Malkin played in his 1000th NHL game. “I don’t know where to begin. You...
Penguins Promote Hennes to Assistant Coach
The Pittsburgh Penguins have named Ty Hennes an assistant coach to Mike Sullivan. He had been their skating and skills development coach for the past four years. Hennes, 43, has worked on the bench since the 2019-20 season after spending the previous two seasons helping the coaching staff from the press box at home games.
Dan’s Daily: Hextall Looking on Trade Market, the Devils Becoming Elite?
No dateline today. Home. I promptly celebrated by oversleeping and getting to Dan’s Daily an hour late. Elliotte Friedman didn’t dive into specifics because Ron Hextall hates the NHL trade rumors, but Friedman specifically cited the Penguins as actively looking. Sidney Crosby was honored as the NHL’s No. 1 star, Dave Molinari tacked the Jason Zucker question, Patrice Bergeron joined the 1000-point club, the New Jersey Devils cannot be stopped, the New York Islanders keep winning, and frustration is building within the Washington Capitals.
