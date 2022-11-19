ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinton, WV

Nine People Arrested As Death Toll Approaches 150 In Cable Bridge Collapse

The death toll from a cable bridge collapse has risen to 140, authorities in India said on Monday (October 31). The 761-foot-long pedestrian bridge had just reopened after undergoing six months of renovations and was packed with large crowds of people on Sunday evening when it collapsed into the Machchu River.
Abandoned I-44 Will Rogers Turnpike in Oklahoma

I-44 Will Rogers Turnpike is an abandoned toll road in the northeast portion of the U.S. state of Oklahoma. The Will Rogers Turnpike opened to traffic on June 28, 1957. It was designated as I-44 in 1958. It is named for Will Rogers “Oklahoma’s Favorite Son”. The 1.5 mile / 2.4 kilometer stretch was abandoned after I-44 was rerouted further east to meet up with the new Creek Turnpike back in 2002.
Indiana Authorities Find Underwater Car Grave

Indiana Department of Natural Resources conservation officers in made a shocking, accidental discovery while doing a training exercise recently. The routine event held at the White River resulted in the team marking what they believed to be multiple sunken cars in the river. On November 3, a dive team finally removed the vehicles.
Motorist drives directly into tree at full speed

MILL CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities responded to a motor vehicle accident Friday in which a vehicle struck a tree at full speed on Route 219. According to reports from Deputy Pingley of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, on Friday, November 11, 2022, 911 dispatched a single vehicle accident on Route 219 between the Huttonsville Par Mar and the entrance to Beckey’s Creek Road.
7 Dead In Shooting At Virginia Walmart

Seven people, including the shooter, were killed when someone opened fire at a Walmart store in Chesapeake, Virginia, on Tuesday night, city officials said. Four people are being treated in area hospitals but their conditions are not known at this time, Chesapeake Police Chief Mark Solesky told reporters Wednesday morning.
Several West Virginia Counties on Overdose Alert

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Based on predictive models of surrounding counties, several counties in West Virginia are at high risk for an increase in overdose activity over the next 36 hours, according to the West Virginia Department of Health & Human Resources. The following West Virginia counties are considered...
The Story Behind Pennsylvania ‘s Abandoned Turnpike

If you've called the Keystone State home for awhile, you may already be familiar with the long lost turnpike of south central PA near Breezewood. This abandoned stretch of road has been closed to vehicle traffic for decades but many outdoor enthusiasts have been using it as a bike and hiking trail ever since its completion.
Suspect captured in killings of 4 people at Oklahoma marijuana farm

A suspect was apprehended Tuesday in Florida in connection with the killings of four people — and the injuring of a fifth person — at a marijuana farm in rural Oklahoma on Sunday night, authorities said. The bodies were found after authorities responded to a reported hostage situation at the farm, and the victims were described as having been "executed."
Police searching for overdue New Hampshire hiker

FRANCONIA, N.H. – Police are searching for a missing hiker in New Hampshire. Emily Sotelo was dropped off at the Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia Sunday morning and hasn't returned home.Officers said the 19-year-old, from Westford, planned to hike Mount Lafayette, Little Haystack, and Flume. She was last seen wearing a brown jacket and exercise pants.The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said they had 18 search teams looking for her on Monday morning, including the New Hampshire National Guard helicopter.They hope Sotelo took shelter somewhere for the night but noted that it was extremely cold and she didn't appear to be adequately prepared for the conditions. According to Fish and Game, it was 17 degrees in the search area Monday, and 12 degrees when crews arrived in the morning. Anyone who may have seen her along those trails is asked to call New Hampshire State Police.
