West Virginia sinkhole estimated to cost anywhere from $4 Million to $6 Million
HINTON, WV (WVNS) — What was once thought to be a regular sinkhole, has now grown in both size and into a problem that needs urgently dealt with. In June 2021, a sinkhole opened on Route 20 in Hinton next to the Hinton Police Department. On July 11, 2022, officials with the WVDOH and City […]
6 of the weirdest animals in West Virginia
While West Virginia may be better known for its peculiar cryptids, it's home to some peculiar real animals as well.
Beloved pizzeria worker ‘Chicken Joe’ killed by stray bullet at work in West Virginia
A shooting broke out in front of a neighboring pub, police told media outlets.
Cats taken from disheveled Kentucky house but state didn’t remove children, officials say
State social workers did not initially ask a judge to remove the children but a school social worker signed a removal petition.
Nine People Arrested As Death Toll Approaches 150 In Cable Bridge Collapse
The death toll from a cable bridge collapse has risen to 140, authorities in India said on Monday (October 31). The 761-foot-long pedestrian bridge had just reopened after undergoing six months of renovations and was packed with large crowds of people on Sunday evening when it collapsed into the Machchu River.
Abandoned I-44 Will Rogers Turnpike in Oklahoma
I-44 Will Rogers Turnpike is an abandoned toll road in the northeast portion of the U.S. state of Oklahoma. The Will Rogers Turnpike opened to traffic on June 28, 1957. It was designated as I-44 in 1958. It is named for Will Rogers “Oklahoma’s Favorite Son”. The 1.5 mile / 2.4 kilometer stretch was abandoned after I-44 was rerouted further east to meet up with the new Creek Turnpike back in 2002.
Missouri bridge collapse- One dead & three injured after four people became trapped as concrete was poured at work site
ONE person is dead and three others are injured after a bridge collapsed while it was under construction. The bridge, near Kansas City, Missouri, collapsed while workers were pouring concrete. Officials were called to the scene at 1.44pm, according to Clay County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Sarah Boyd. Four became trapped...
Who pays when debris flies off a truck and cracks your windshield?
Who pays after debris from the truck hits your car windshield and causes damage?
Indiana Authorities Find Underwater Car Grave
Indiana Department of Natural Resources conservation officers in made a shocking, accidental discovery while doing a training exercise recently. The routine event held at the White River resulted in the team marking what they believed to be multiple sunken cars in the river. On November 3, a dive team finally removed the vehicles.
This Entire Neighborhood in North Carolina was Mysteriously Abandoned
North Carolina is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay.
Motorist drives directly into tree at full speed
MILL CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities responded to a motor vehicle accident Friday in which a vehicle struck a tree at full speed on Route 219. According to reports from Deputy Pingley of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, on Friday, November 11, 2022, 911 dispatched a single vehicle accident on Route 219 between the Huttonsville Par Mar and the entrance to Beckey’s Creek Road.
Almost every Black officer at this Tennessee police department says they’ve experienced discrimination
Almost all the 15 Black officers at the police department in Knoxville, Tennessee, have felt discriminated against, according to an external review of the department. And none of them thinks the promotional process is fair, either. The recently released review was conducted by 21CP Solutions, a consulting firm that specializes...
7 Dead In Shooting At Virginia Walmart
Seven people, including the shooter, were killed when someone opened fire at a Walmart store in Chesapeake, Virginia, on Tuesday night, city officials said. Four people are being treated in area hospitals but their conditions are not known at this time, Chesapeake Police Chief Mark Solesky told reporters Wednesday morning.
Several West Virginia Counties on Overdose Alert
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Based on predictive models of surrounding counties, several counties in West Virginia are at high risk for an increase in overdose activity over the next 36 hours, according to the West Virginia Department of Health & Human Resources. The following West Virginia counties are considered...
The Story Behind Pennsylvania ‘s Abandoned Turnpike
If you've called the Keystone State home for awhile, you may already be familiar with the long lost turnpike of south central PA near Breezewood. This abandoned stretch of road has been closed to vehicle traffic for decades but many outdoor enthusiasts have been using it as a bike and hiking trail ever since its completion.
PA witness photographs two hovering objects near roadway intersection
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Pennsylvania witness at Glenmoore reported watching and photographing both a disc-shaped and a cylinder-shaped object hovering in the night sky at about 8:29 p.m. on March 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Suspect captured in killings of 4 people at Oklahoma marijuana farm
A suspect was apprehended Tuesday in Florida in connection with the killings of four people — and the injuring of a fifth person — at a marijuana farm in rural Oklahoma on Sunday night, authorities said. The bodies were found after authorities responded to a reported hostage situation at the farm, and the victims were described as having been "executed."
Police searching for overdue New Hampshire hiker
FRANCONIA, N.H. – Police are searching for a missing hiker in New Hampshire. Emily Sotelo was dropped off at the Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia Sunday morning and hasn't returned home.Officers said the 19-year-old, from Westford, planned to hike Mount Lafayette, Little Haystack, and Flume. She was last seen wearing a brown jacket and exercise pants.The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said they had 18 search teams looking for her on Monday morning, including the New Hampshire National Guard helicopter.They hope Sotelo took shelter somewhere for the night but noted that it was extremely cold and she didn't appear to be adequately prepared for the conditions. According to Fish and Game, it was 17 degrees in the search area Monday, and 12 degrees when crews arrived in the morning. Anyone who may have seen her along those trails is asked to call New Hampshire State Police.
Seven hospitalized after Missouri amusement park train derails
Seven people were hospitalized Wednesday night after a train derailed at a Missouri amusement park, officials said.
A jail where Georgia officers were seen 'mercilessly' beating an inmate is also being sued by a former sergeant who claims she was wrongfully fired after flagging excessive abuse
Deputies beat Hobbs "mercilessly," said his lawyer Harry Daniels. The Camden County Sheriff's Office did not respond to Insider's request for comment.
