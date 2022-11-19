Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Related
At least 7 cars reported stolen in Auburn ‘puffing’ incidents
AUBURN, Wash. — Auburn police said since temperatures have dropped this fall, at least seven cars have been stolen in “puffing incidents.”. “Puffing” means the cars were stolen while running and unoccupied, as owners remained inside their homes while the cars warmed up. “We know that it...
Police investigating 3rd homicide within a day in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Police are investigating the third homicide within a day in Tacoma. Details are thin so far, but police said that at 11:31 p.m. on Monday, 911 dispatchers received a call about a possible shooting in the 2400 block of East M Street. Officers arrived to find...
Arrest made after two men dead of apparent gunshot wounds in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Two men are dead in Tacoma of apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Tacoma Police Department. At about 8 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a 911 call in the 8000 block of South Hosmer Street. The 911 caller told dispatchers they had found a man who...
Two dead after shooting at The Landing in Renton
Two men are dead after a shooting at The Landing in Renton on Monday afternoon, according to the Renton Police Department. At about 2:39 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired outside the Regal Cinemas. When officers arrived, they found two men dead. Witnesses told police the shooting...
‘A huge loss for the entire community:’ Bellevue motorcycle officer dies after Monday collision
BELLEVUE, Wash. — A motorcycle officer with the Bellevue Police Department was killed Monday after colliding with a car while on duty, according to police. Bellevue police contacted the Washington State Patrol just after 10 a.m. to investigate the collision in the 500 block of Bellevue Way Southeast. “It...
Domestic violence incident in Rainier Beach leads to exchange of gunfire
SEATTLE — A suspect was hurt after an exchange of gunfire at a Rainier Beach apartment Sunday morning. Seattle police said that at 10:30 a.m., a 39-year-old man kicked in the door of his ex-girlfriend’s apartment in the 9400 block of Rainier Avenue South and opened fire. A...
q13fox.com
Police: 2 killed in "murder suicide" in Renton, Washington
Two men are dead following a shooting at "The Landing" in Renton. Investigators say people who saw what happened believe it might have been a murder suicide.
Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run in North Seattle
A man is dead after a suspected hit-and-run on Aurora in North Seattle, according to the Seattle Police Department. At about 3:15 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to a report of a pedestrian down on the road in the 1600 block of Aurora Avenue North. When police arrived, they found...
Chronicle
I-5 Carjacking Suspect Was Fatally Shot at the Scene, Thurston Coroner Says
The man at the center of a Friday carjacking on southbound I-5 in Lacey that delayed all lanes of traffic for hours was shot and killed at the scene, the Thurston County Coroner said. Coroner Gary Warnock reached out to The Olympian on Sunday because he was puzzled by Seattle-area...
capitolhillseattle.com
911 | Police surround 15th Ave 7-Eleven after reported gunpoint hold-up
See something others should know about? Email CHS or call/txt/Signal (206) 399-5959. You can view recent CHS 911 coverage here. Hear sirens and wondering what’s going on? Check out Twitter reports from @jseattle. 7-Eleven armed robbery attempt: Police surrounded the 15th and Denny 7-Eleven store early Sunday after a...
Police searching for man suspected of chasing woman through West Seattle, shooting at police
SEATTLE — Seattle police are searching for a man suspected of shooting at police while fleeing the scene of a reported domestic violence incident in West Seattle. At about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, a 26-year-old woman called 911 to report that her ex-boyfriend was chasing her through West Seattle while pointing a handgun at her, according to the Seattle Police Department.
Washington teen arrested on suspicion of stealing $165,000 at multiple Nordstrom locations
SEATTLE — A Washington teen was arrested on charges of theft at Nordstrom’s that totaled about $165,000, according to the Lynnwood Police Department. According to police, detectives concluded their investigation on Nov. 2, where they believe the teen used Nordstrom cash registers to perform fraudulent returns. The teen would then place the money into active bank accounts.
KIRO 7 Investigates: Dozens in Washington could be paid thousands waiting in jail for treatment
SEATTLE — A KIRO 7 investigation discovered judges have ordered dozens of people to receive thousands of dollars in payments from the state for waiting in jail for mental health treatment, so they can participate in their own trials. They include Alexander Jay, accused of throwing a Seattle nurse...
Police investigating after man shot, killed in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Wash. — An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a shooting in Bellevue early Sunday morning. Just before 4 a.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 14400 block of Northeast 35th Street. Witnesses reported hearing several gunshots and then a crash in...
q13fox.com
Tacoma Police investigate deadly shooting after victims drive themselves to nearby hospital
TACOMA, Wash. - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Tacoma early Saturday morning. According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), just after 6:30 a.m., police responded to reports of shots fired and a car speeding away near the corner of Division Ave. and N. Yakima Dr. When...
nbcrightnow.com
Seattle woman's remains identified after more than 30 years, police seeking information
SEATTLE — Seattle police are seeking information in a cold case after a missing woman's remains were identified over 30 years later. Human remains were located in a remote area of Snohomish County in March of 2022. Dental records identified the remains as Linda Moore, who was reported missing by her family in north Seattle in October of 1990. She was 29 years old.
2 arrested after shooting, car crash in Seattle’s Laurelhurst neighborhood
Two people were arrested Friday after pointing a gun and firing a shot at a woman in Seattle’s Laurelhurst neighborhood, the Seattle Police Department announced. According to police, the woman called 911 around 2 p.m. after two people pointed a gun at her in the 4700 block of Ravenna Avenue North.
Chronicle
Former Washington Man Charged With Killing Girlfriend 11 Years Ago
King County prosecutors have charged a Los Angeles man with killing a Redmond woman he was dating when she was last seen more than a decade ago. Mark Frisby, 44, was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder in the death of Lorill Sinclaire, who was 49 when she was reported missing in 2011. Prosecutors asked he be held in California on $3 million bail while they seek his extradition to Washington.
Courthouse News Service
Calling cops ‘murderers’
SEATTLE — Councilwoman Kshama Sawant prevailed on the defamation claims brought to a Washington federal court by two Seattle police officers, who she publicly called murderers for shooting a Black citizen to death. The court dismissed the case because Sawant’s words did not deprive the officers of a right.
Causing driver in fatal multi-vehicle crash along I-5 pleads not guilty
SEATTLE — The man accused of causing a fatal multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near Northgate in Seattle appeared in court on Monday. Liming Gao pleaded not guilty to one count of vehicular homicide and one count of reckless driving. His bail remains at $2 million. The Washington State...
Comments / 0