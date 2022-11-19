ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tukwila, WA

KIRO 7 Seattle

Two dead after shooting at The Landing in Renton

Two men are dead after a shooting at The Landing in Renton on Monday afternoon, according to the Renton Police Department. At about 2:39 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired outside the Regal Cinemas. When officers arrived, they found two men dead. Witnesses told police the shooting...
RENTON, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run in North Seattle

A man is dead after a suspected hit-and-run on Aurora in North Seattle, according to the Seattle Police Department. At about 3:15 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to a report of a pedestrian down on the road in the 1600 block of Aurora Avenue North. When police arrived, they found...
SEATTLE, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

911 | Police surround 15th Ave 7-Eleven after reported gunpoint hold-up

See something others should know about? Email CHS or call/txt/Signal (206) 399-5959. You can view recent CHS 911 coverage here. Hear sirens and wondering what’s going on? Check out Twitter reports from @jseattle. 7-Eleven armed robbery attempt: Police surrounded the 15th and Denny 7-Eleven store early Sunday after a...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police searching for man suspected of chasing woman through West Seattle, shooting at police

SEATTLE — Seattle police are searching for a man suspected of shooting at police while fleeing the scene of a reported domestic violence incident in West Seattle. At about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, a 26-year-old woman called 911 to report that her ex-boyfriend was chasing her through West Seattle while pointing a handgun at her, according to the Seattle Police Department.
SEATTLE, WA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Washington teen arrested on suspicion of stealing $165,000 at multiple Nordstrom locations

SEATTLE — A Washington teen was arrested on charges of theft at Nordstrom’s that totaled about $165,000, according to the Lynnwood Police Department. According to police, detectives concluded their investigation on Nov. 2, where they believe the teen used Nordstrom cash registers to perform fraudulent returns. The teen would then place the money into active bank accounts.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
nbcrightnow.com

Seattle woman's remains identified after more than 30 years, police seeking information

SEATTLE — Seattle police are seeking information in a cold case after a missing woman's remains were identified over 30 years later. Human remains were located in a remote area of Snohomish County in March of 2022. Dental records identified the remains as Linda Moore, who was reported missing by her family in north Seattle in October of 1990. She was 29 years old.
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Former Washington Man Charged With Killing Girlfriend 11 Years Ago

King County prosecutors have charged a Los Angeles man with killing a Redmond woman he was dating when she was last seen more than a decade ago. Mark Frisby, 44, was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder in the death of Lorill Sinclaire, who was 49 when she was reported missing in 2011. Prosecutors asked he be held in California on $3 million bail while they seek his extradition to Washington.
REDMOND, WA
Courthouse News Service

Calling cops ‘murderers’

SEATTLE — Councilwoman Kshama Sawant prevailed on the defamation claims brought to a Washington federal court by two Seattle police officers, who she publicly called murderers for shooting a Black citizen to death. The court dismissed the case because Sawant’s words did not deprive the officers of a right.
SEATTLE, WA

