Albany woman charged with six counts of financial card fraud

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
 3 days ago
Albany Police Department officers officers responded to the 800 block of Cotton Avenue Friday in response to allegations of financial card fraud. File Photo

ALBANY — Albany Police Department officers responded to the 800 block of Cotton Avenue Friday in response to allegations of financial card fraud.

The victim stated they had asked the suspect, Jobenia Kirksey, 26), to help them set up his Kemp card over the phone so they could pay their utility bill. Kirksey told the victim she could not set up the card using two cell phones inputting the card information. The next day the victim learned all the money was gone from the card except $6.

Lisa Sheffield
3d ago

This why these cards & virtual emails should have never been sent out this way!! You have elderly people that doesn't know how to set these cards up.

The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

