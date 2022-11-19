Former Alabama safety wants Nick Saban ‘to go completely off’ with Tide struggling versus Austin Peay

Read full article on original website
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"Zack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama kicker Will Reichard may return for fifth season in 2023
Alabama football could have its all time scoring leader back for a fifth season. Will Reichard has served as one of Nick Saban’s most consistent specialists for the Crimson Tide. He arrived as a three-star from Hoover (Ala.) High School in the 2019 class, but Reichard possesses a five-star leg. He became an unsung hero behind Alabama’s undefeated College Football Playoff National Championship season in 2020. A Coronavirus pandemic could not stop Reichard from perfection. He made all 14 field goals — including a 52-yarder versus Georgia — and all 84 PAT attempts. After making nearly 80 percent (78.6) of his kicks in 2021, Reichard connected on 21 of 25 field goals (84%) and all 51 PATs this season.
tdalabamamag.com
2024 ATH Demello Jones excited about Alabama offer
Demello Jones announced an offer from Alabama football Tuesday via Twitter. Jones is a product of Swainsboro High School in Georgia. The Crimson Tide are the 10th D1 program to offer the 2024 recruit, joining Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina and others. Alabama’s tight end’s coach Joe Cox informed Jones of his offer from the Tide.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama continues its prep for Iron Bowl matchup against Auburn
Alabama returned to practice on Tuesday to continue its prep for Auburn in Saturday’s Iron Bowl. Coach Nick Saban will honor the senior class for the Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama is pursuing its tenth victory of the season while the Tigers are looking for bowl eligibility. Carnell “Cadillac” Williams has given his Alma mater new life as its interim head coach. He is making a case to be the permanent man for the job with how he’s rallied the team.
Alabama RB Trey Sanders enters transfer portal
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — University of Alabama running back Trey Sanders has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, according to 247Sports. The redshirt junior finishes his Alabama career with 528 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Sanders battled injuries throughout his entire time at the Capstone. In his freshman year, he suffered a broken […]
tdalabamamag.com
Can Alabama’s latest move in the CFP rankings set up chaos for rivalry week?
The chances are slim, but Alabama football fans remain hopeful for the College Football Playoff. More belief has been added via the new CFP rankings. Alabama advanced to No. 7 on Tuesday ahead of its rivalry matchup against Auburn in the Iron Bowl. Six schools are ahead of the Tide in the rankings, but Alabama needs three (maybe four) programs to lose to possibly slide into the No. 4 spot. We have seen crazier things happen in college football, including a two-loss Louisiana State University team in 2007 that won a BCS National Championship. Alabama’s strength of schedule is one of the best in the nation, despite having two losses. Four of its regular season opponents — Tennessee, Ole Miss, LSU, and Texas — are in the CFP Top 25 rankings. The Crimson Tide has to dominate Auburn at Bryant-Denny Stadium, but it needs LSU, USC, and TCU to lose this weekend. Ohio State and Michigan will cancel each other out in their rivalry matchup. LSU has a tough contest against Texas A&M, USC has to tango with UCLA, and TCU — who nearly fell to Baylor — has a date with Iowa State. Alabama would be back in position for the playoff if the chaos happens.
thearabtribune.com
1972 Iron Bowl was memorable for multiple reasons for local fans
George Stone’s first Alabama-Auburn game was memorable for more reasons than the obvious. It was the 1972 Iron Bowl, ever since known as the “Punt Bama Punt” game. Played on Dec. 2 at Birmingham’s Legion Field, the game belonged to heavily favored and second-ranked Alabama until 10 minutes left.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama rises in latest College Football Playoff rankings
Alabama football was ranked No.7 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. The Crimson Tide are coming off of a 34-0 win over Austin eay. They currently have two wins over teams ranked in the current CFP Top 25 with wins over Ole Miss and Texas. Tennessee and LSU have...
Roll 'Bama Roll
Jumbo Package: Lane Kiffin rumors swirl as Alabama, Auburn prepare for Iron Bowl
Happy Tuesday, everyone. Nick Saban spoke with reporters and, as expected, heaped praise on the opponent. “They run the ball effectively,” he said. “They’ve got a lot of diversity on offense. Their quarterback’s a very athletic player who can run and throw. Tank is one of the better backs in the SEC. Their defense is very, very aggressive. [Owen] Pappoe is a really good inside backer. [Derick] Hall is a really good rusher, creates a lot of negative plays. They’re very good on special teams.
tdalabamamag.com
ESPN updates Alabama football College Football Playoff chances ahead of Auburn
Alabama football jumped up one spot in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, but the Crimson Tide’s playoff chances have dropped, according to ESPN. The Tide currently have a 12 percent chance to reach the Playoff, which is better than Tennessee and LSU’s chances. Georgia has the best...
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Nick Saban Monday Press Conference ahead of Auburn
Nick Saban discussed Alabama football’s upcoming matchup with Auburn, Khyree Jackson being suspended and more during his Monday press conference. Saban’s full press conference can be streamed above.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama football stays at No. 8 in Sunday’s AP poll
Alabama football remained at No. 8 in Sunday’s Associated Press Top 25 Poll. The Crimson Tide earned a 34-0 victory over Austin Peay last week. Coach Nick Saban saw Alabama gain its second shutout of the season as it continues its push to finish the year. After a loss to South Carolina, Tennessee fell one spot behind the Tide at No. 9.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama hires former West Virginia AD Shane Lyons to athletics administration
Veteran athletics administrator Shane Lyons is returning to The University of Alabama as its Executive Deputy Director of Athletics while holding the designation of Chief Operating Officer, Director of Athletics Greg Byrne announced on Monday. Lyons, who spent the last eight years as Director of Athletics and Associate Vice President...
Saban Not Happy When Asked About “Injury Report”
Alabama head football coach Nick Saban spoke with the media after the Crimson Tide's 34-0 win over Austin Peay on Saturday. During the postgame press conference, Saban was asked to give a quick update on injuries. Saban did not appreciate this particular question. "I don't have a list in front...
Alabama Football: Crimson Tide top three bowl possibilities
As much as Alabama football fans enjoyed South Carolina’s dismantling of Tennessee, the Vols’ loss may have hurt the Crimson Tide. Going into Iron Bowl week, Alabama now has three probable, post-season possibilities. Without two season-closing upsets from Vandy and Missouri, the SEC will have 10 bowl teams....
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban in favor of expanding the College Football Playoff
Nick Saban said he is an advocate of expanding the College Football Playoff during the latest episode of “Hey Coach.”. Saban and Alabama football are 8-2, and the Tide’s College Football Playoff chances are very slim heading into the final game of the regular season. Alabama has won three National Championships in the CFP era. Saban said he feels an expanded playoff field will keep players and fans engaged.
alabamanews.net
AP Top 25 College Football Poll: Alabama Remains No. 8 Heading to Iron Bowl
Alabama remains at No. 8 in the latest AP Top 25 College Football Poll as the Crimson Tide prepares to host unranked Auburn in the Iron Bowl. Top-ranked Georgia received 62 of the 63 first-place votes as the top four teams held their places after playing varying degrees of close games Saturday.
GoVols247 Podcast: Big Alabama RB picks Tennessee
Looking for discussion on the newest addition to Tennessee’s recruiting class?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker (from Fort Rucker Studio) and Ryan Callahan (from his home daycare center) convened via the magic of Al Gore’s Internets to discuss the newest addition to Tennessee’s 2023 recruiting class — big running back Khalifa Keith from Parker High School in Birmingham, Alabama.
This Is The Best Cheeseburger In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best cheeseburgers in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
wvtm13.com
Alabama Power CEO announces retirement
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama Power President and CEO Mark Crosswhite announced his retirement today. He plans on stepping aside at the end of 2022. “It has been an honor working for a company that for more than a century has been dedicated to serving communities across Alabama," Crosswhite said in a news release Monday. "As I approach my 60th birthday, though, I have come to realize it is time for me to spend more time with my family,"
Eagles in Alabama: See photos of iconic rock band playing to packed arena
For Eagles aficionados in Alabama, it was reason to celebrate. The iconic band returned to Birmingham on Monday after a four-year absence, playing songs fans know and love. The 8:07 p.m. show at the Legacy Arena at the BJCC, which drew a packed house, was a stop on the Eagles’ “Hotel California” tour. What better album to showcase than the monster hit of 1976, which made the famous group even more renowned?
