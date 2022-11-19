Former Alabama safety wants Nick Saban ‘to go completely off’ with Tide struggling versus Austin Peay

The chances are slim, but Alabama football fans remain hopeful for the College Football Playoff. More belief has been added via the new CFP rankings. Alabama advanced to No. 7 on Tuesday ahead of its rivalry matchup against Auburn in the Iron Bowl. Six schools are ahead of the Tide in the rankings, but Alabama needs three (maybe four) programs to lose to possibly slide into the No. 4 spot. We have seen crazier things happen in college football, including a two-loss Louisiana State University team in 2007 that won a BCS National Championship. Alabama’s strength of schedule is one of the best in the nation, despite having two losses. Four of its regular season opponents — Tennessee, Ole Miss, LSU, and Texas — are in the CFP Top 25 rankings. The Crimson Tide has to dominate Auburn at Bryant-Denny Stadium, but it needs LSU, USC, and TCU to lose this weekend. Ohio State and Michigan will cancel each other out in their rivalry matchup. LSU has a tough contest against Texas A&M, USC has to tango with UCLA, and TCU — who nearly fell to Baylor — has a date with Iowa State. Alabama would be back in position for the playoff if the chaos happens.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 14 HOURS AGO