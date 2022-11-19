ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore Youth Football Team Expected To Go To Nationals

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ElbAB_0jH5EgV100
Baltimore Blaze 14 U Team Photo Credit: Myron Saunders (GoFundMe)

Youth football teams across the nation are headed to Nationals in Florida, including teams from Baltimore, according to fundraisers organized to support the talented players.

The coach of the Baltimore Blaze 14 U team created a fundraiser to help raise funds to send one hardworking team to Plant City, Florida for the Nationals competition that is set to be held Dec. 4-10, according to GoFundMe.

"This adventure is a life-changing opportunity for our kids, this will require significant travel", stated Coach Myron.

A parent of one of the children set to compete in the prestigious tournament has set up another fundraiser to help support their child and his teammates after their competitive run placed them as one of the top 10 in the nation.

"I just want to make sure he gets to experience this great opportunity", stated Jeron Hoxter.

All proceeds will go toward supporting the team with travel, lodging, food, fees, and more.

To access the GoFundMe links, click here, and here.

