The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"Zack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama kicker Will Reichard may return for fifth season in 2023
Alabama football could have its all time scoring leader back for a fifth season. Will Reichard has served as one of Nick Saban’s most consistent specialists for the Crimson Tide. He arrived as a three-star from Hoover (Ala.) High School in the 2019 class, but Reichard possesses a five-star leg. He became an unsung hero behind Alabama’s undefeated College Football Playoff National Championship season in 2020. A Coronavirus pandemic could not stop Reichard from perfection. He made all 14 field goals — including a 52-yarder versus Georgia — and all 84 PAT attempts. After making nearly 80 percent (78.6) of his kicks in 2021, Reichard connected on 21 of 25 field goals (84%) and all 51 PATs this season.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama RB Trey Sanders enters the NCAA transfer portal
Alabama running back Trey Sanders is searching for a new program to finish his college career. The news was first reported by On3’s Matt Zenitz that Sanders has opted to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday. As part of the class of 2019, Sanders played...
tdalabamamag.com
2024 ATH Demello Jones excited about Alabama offer
Demello Jones announced an offer from Alabama football Tuesday via Twitter. Jones is a product of Swainsboro High School in Georgia. The Crimson Tide are the 10th D1 program to offer the 2024 recruit, joining Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina and others. Alabama’s tight end’s coach Joe Cox informed Jones of his offer from the Tide.
tdalabamamag.com
Can Alabama’s latest move in the CFP rankings set up chaos for rivalry week?
The chances are slim, but Alabama football fans remain hopeful for the College Football Playoff. More belief has been added via the new CFP rankings. Alabama advanced to No. 7 on Tuesday ahead of its rivalry matchup against Auburn in the Iron Bowl. Six schools are ahead of the Tide in the rankings, but Alabama needs three (maybe four) programs to lose to possibly slide into the No. 4 spot. We have seen crazier things happen in college football, including a two-loss Louisiana State University team in 2007 that won a BCS National Championship. Alabama’s strength of schedule is one of the best in the nation, despite having two losses. Four of its regular season opponents — Tennessee, Ole Miss, LSU, and Texas — are in the CFP Top 25 rankings. The Crimson Tide has to dominate Auburn at Bryant-Denny Stadium, but it needs LSU, USC, and TCU to lose this weekend. Ohio State and Michigan will cancel each other out in their rivalry matchup. LSU has a tough contest against Texas A&M, USC has to tango with UCLA, and TCU — who nearly fell to Baylor — has a date with Iowa State. Alabama would be back in position for the playoff if the chaos happens.
tdalabamamag.com
Photo Gallery from Alabama football’s Tuesday practice ahead of Auburn
Alabama football practiced in full pads Tuesday on the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields ahead of the Crimson Tide’s matchup with Auburn. Here are some photos from the Crimson Tide’s latest practice. Photos via Alabama Athletics.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama rises in latest College Football Playoff rankings
Alabama football was ranked No.7 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. The Crimson Tide are coming off of a 34-0 win over Austin eay. They currently have two wins over teams ranked in the current CFP Top 25 with wins over Ole Miss and Texas. Tennessee and LSU have...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama starts Iron Bowl prep for Auburn
After a victory over Austin Peay, Alabama now starts is prep for the Iron Bowl. The Crimson Tide looks for its tenth win of the season against the Auburn Tigers. Alabama wants to position itself for a good bowl game, possibly a New Year’s Six Bowl, while Auburn is looking to become bowl-eligible. Carnell “Cadillac” Williams gets an opportunity to test his coaching wits against Nick Saban.
tdalabamamag.com
Bryce Young, Will Anderson contemplate Iron Bowl being last game at Alabama
Could the Iron Bowl be the final time we see Bryce Young and Will Anderson in an Alabama uniform?. Both had their best moments against Auburn. Anderson’s first career sack for the Crimson Tide came in the 2020 matchup while Young guided the Tide to a 24-22 victory over the Tigers last year. Young and Anderson are projected top five picks for next year’s NFL Draft and have tons of suitors. Both players arrived as five stars in the 2020 class and helped the Tide to a College Football Playoff National Championship and two Southeastern Conference Championships. Several players, especially if they are projected first-round selections, sit out bowl games. Young and Anderson discussed in Monday’s presser about whether Saturday’s matchup against Auburn at Bryant-Denny Stadium will be the last time they suit up. Both kept their answers close to the vest for reporters.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama suspends CB Khyree Jackson
Nick Saban announced Alabama’s junior cornerback, Khyree Jackson was suspended during his Monday press conference. Jackson has not seen action in Alabama’s last two games. The Maryland native has started in one game this season for the Crimson Tide. He has seven tackles on the season.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama football stays at No. 8 in Sunday’s AP poll
Alabama football remained at No. 8 in Sunday’s Associated Press Top 25 Poll. The Crimson Tide earned a 34-0 victory over Austin Peay last week. Coach Nick Saban saw Alabama gain its second shutout of the season as it continues its push to finish the year. After a loss to South Carolina, Tennessee fell one spot behind the Tide at No. 9.
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Nick Saban Monday Press Conference ahead of Auburn
Nick Saban discussed Alabama football’s upcoming matchup with Auburn, Khyree Jackson being suspended and more during his Monday press conference. Saban’s full press conference can be streamed above.
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban in favor of expanding the College Football Playoff
Nick Saban said he is an advocate of expanding the College Football Playoff during the latest episode of “Hey Coach.”. Saban and Alabama football are 8-2, and the Tide’s College Football Playoff chances are very slim heading into the final game of the regular season. Alabama has won three National Championships in the CFP era. Saban said he feels an expanded playoff field will keep players and fans engaged.
4 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love eating seafood, this article is for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Alabama that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
1 killed in Saturday night Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead Saturday night. According to BPD, officers arrived to the Don L. West Apartments on calls of a person shot around 9:56 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found Zevin Patterson, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound in an apartment […]
Bham Now
11 delicious breakfast places you need to try in Birmingham
Did you know Birmingham is full of delicious breakfast places? From French toast to pancakes and eggs, we have you covered with a guide to the best breakfast places around Birmingham. Keep reading to find out where you need to eat breakfast next. 1. Big Bad Breakfast. Looking for the...
Body found near road in Fairfield
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A body was discovered near a roadway in Fairfield Saturday morning. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, an off-duty deputy found debris in the roadway around 1:45 a.m. while in the 6500 block of Aaron Aranov Drive. After further investigation, the deputy discovered the body of a male victim. […]
wvtm13.com
Several apartments damaged in overnight fire in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — One person had to get medical treatment when a fire broke out at a Birmingham apartment complex in the early morning hours of Tuesday. Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews said heavy fire and smoke were showing when they arrived just before 3 a.m. at the Adona Apartments located at 1400 Aspen Run.
Man killed in Cullman house fire
CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — An early morning house fire in Cullman claimed the life of a 68-year-old man Saturday. According to Chad Whaley with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called to a fire in the 2300 block of County Road 940 around 7:35 a.m. The Cullman County Coroner’s Office identified the victim […]
ABC 33/40 News
Car crashes into Birmingham liquor store
A car crashed into a liquor store in Birmingham Monday afternoon. The incident happened at Select ABC Spirits store which is located at 1116 3rd Avenue North. Authorities said there were no injuries.
wbrc.com
Body found under debris in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - A man’s body was found under some debris early Saturday morning in Fairfield, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities say around 1:45 a.m. an off-duty sheriff’s deputy saw the debris in the 6500 block of Aaron Aranov Drive and that’s when he found the body.
