ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Defensive starter among players unavailable against Miami

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0piruF_0jH5EejZ00

Clemson has released its availability report ahead of today’s game against Miami at Memorial Stadium, and the Tigers will be without a defensive starter.

Defensive tackle Bryan Bresee is out today for undisclosed reasons. So is cornerback Fred Davis (ankle). Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said earlier in the week fellow corner Malcolm Greene (groin) will undergo surgery and likely be out for the rest of the season.

Today’s game will be the fourth Bresee has missed this season. The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder has 12 tackles (4.5 for loss) and 2.5 sacks this season.

One player that’s expected to be available for the first time in weeks is running back Kobe Pace (ankle), who’s missed the last five games. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said Pace could’ve given it a go last week against Louisville if necessary.

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sWrYA_0jH5EejZ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0piLE3_0jH5EejZ00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy