Gainesville, FL

247Sports

Reynolds' patience rewarded with career day against Commodores

An abundance of injuries to Florida’s wide receiver corps – from Ricky Pearsall’s head injury and Marcus Burke’s lower-body injury against the ‘Dores to the absences of Ja’Quavion Fraziars and Xzavier Henderson in the build-up to the contest – resulted in an increased usage for the Gators’ reserve wideouts.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Four-star RB Mark Fletcher sets Florida OV

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage High School running back Mark Fletcher, who recently backed off his pledge to Ohio State, will officially visit Florida on Dec. 9, a source told Swamp247. A four-star running back ranked No. 202 overall, No. 9 at his position and No. 46 in the state...
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Heupel addresses latest with Jeremy Banks situation

Tennessee suffered its second loss of the season with one of its top defenders not making the trip, but the Vols are expecting to have Jeremy Banks back for this week’s regular-season finale against Vanderbilt. Rumors and speculation have swirled over the past 48 hours about the absence of Banks for Tennessee’s shocking 63-38 loss at South Carolina, and head coach Josh Heupel didn’t really clear any of it up when asked on Monday about the reasons for him missing the game. However, he did say he “anticipate(s) Jeremy being with us here this week” as the Vols prep for the trip to Nashville to face the Commodores.
NASHVILLE, TN
