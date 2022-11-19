‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Shares How Season 5 Explains Kayce’s Vision Quest [Interview]

Read full article on original website
Where Have We Seen the New ‘Yellowstone’ Villain Before?
Yellowstone's much anticipated Season 5 premiere introduced a deliciously villainous new character, and sharp-eyed fans of the franchise may be wondering where they've seen her before. Did you recognize Sarah Atwood from another show?. Who Is the New Character on Yellowstone?. Sarah Atwood is a brand new character joining Yellowstone...
‘Yellowstone': Ryan Bingham Shares How Walker Knife Scene Went Horribly Wrong
On Yellowstone, Walker has flirted with death several times, but a near-fatal fight between him and bunkhouse veteran Lloyd was most unexpected. Fans may recall the older cowboy turning and flinging a knife at the guy who just took his girlfriend. It happened during Ep. 6 of Season 4, titled...
Stunning ‘Yellowstone’ Ends With Beth Dutton Under Arrest in the Twist No One Saw Coming [Spoilers Alert]
Yellowstone fans who might have thought the two-part Season 5 premiere was a little slower than normal sure won't be able to say that after Episode 3 on Sunday night (Nov. 20). An episode chock-full of gems ends with Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) in handcuffs in a plot twist that's somewhat of a game-changer.
