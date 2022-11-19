Read full article on original website
multihousingnews.com
JVM Realty Acquires Property in Chicago Suburb
Fiduciary Real Estate Development was the previous owner of the firm’s latest Midwest acquisition, which is 45 minutes from downtown Chicago. JVM Realty Corp. has expanded its multifamily portfolio in suburban Chicago with the acquisition of a recently built community in Romeoville, Ill. JVM acquired Seasons at Romeoville from Fiduciary Real Estate Development Inc. for an undisclosed price. The seller was represented by JLL’s Wick Kirby, Amanda Friant and Kevin Girard.
labelandnarrowweb.com
Weber Packaging mourns the passing of Joseph Weber Jr.
Weber Packaging is mourning the loss of Joseph Weber, Jr., who passed away on October 17, 2022. Weber, Jr. saw the potential of the company founded by his father and spent his life building a premier labeling company. His vision, business acumen, and genuine concern for his employees helped him to modernize the packaging industry with new ideas, including color pressure sensitive labels, computer-based labeling and automated labeling systems.
foxillinois.com
Endangered person advisory for Villa Park man
VILLA PARK, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois State Police has activated an Endangered Person Advisor for a man missing out of Villa Park. The Villa Park Police Department requested the alert to help locate Angelo Fragias. Fragias, 87, is 5'6" tall and weighs about 180 lbs. He is bald and...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Four major new warehouse projects underway along I-94 corridor, including two in Kenosha County
Chicago-based HSA Commercial Real Estate announced Friday it has started construction on four warehouses totaling 1.9 million square feet along the Interstate 94 corridor, between the Chicago and Milwaukee metros, including two in Kenosha County. The buildings include one in northern Illinois and three in southeast Wisconsin. All are being...
Can I smoke weed in my yard in Illinois? It depends
(WTVO) — Cannabis has been legal in Illinois for going on three years, but many residents still have questions on where they can legally enjoy the plant. While it is illegally to smoke in public places, such as on a front porch, residents can enjoy marijuana on their private property, according to Block Club Chicago. […]
Illinois COVID: Another round of relief being offered to Chicago families
The direct cash assistance program is designed to give help to Chicagoans who may have been left out of COVID stimulus.
Human remains found in Libertyville
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A death investigation human is underway after human remains were found in Libertyville on Saturday. According to police, officers responded to the 1800 block of Hollister Drive around 8:15 a.m. where partial skeletal remains were found. Police confirmed the remains were human. After a search with K-9 units, additional remains were found in a wooded area. The Lake County Coroner's office said it appears that all of the remains belong to one person, an unidentified female. An autopsy was conducted on Monday, but was inconclusive as authorities await results from toxicological tests.Police said an investigation is underway and there is no threat to the community.
travelawaits.com
8 Festive Holiday Events Not To Miss In One Of Chicago’s Most Idyllic Suburbs
Lake Forest, Illinois, sits on the shores of Lake Michigan, 30 miles north of downtown Chicago. This idyllic community of 20,000 is typically tranquil and reserved, but when the holiday season rolls around, everything shifts into high gear. 1. Lake Forest Tree Lighting Ceremony. The festivities kick off in earnest...
Rockford Man Convicted Of Robbing Banks In Rockford And Belvidere
A federal jury has convicted a Rockford man of robbing banks in Rockford and Belvidere last year. Demontrion Dehsan Phillips, 28, stole $5,930 in a robbery of Midland States Back, 1700 N. Alpine Rd in Rockford, on Apr. 7 2021, and $4,409 in a robbery of Midland States Bank, 600 S. State St. in Belvidere, on May 3, 2021.
Popcorn Lovers Need to Check this Tinley Park Pop Corn Shop Out
Do you love popcorn? If the answer is yes then I have got the perfect location for the absolute best popcorn. The name is Popus Gourmet Popcorn in Tinley Park. The location is located in an adorable family-friendly area near the train station off of South St.
Perry’s Steakhouse and Grille Opening in Vernon Hills
The company is also opening a new location in Richmond, Virginia
Avoid Red Cup Chaos At These Amazingly Delicious Local Illinois Coffee Joints
An on-the-go coffee company has been in the news a lot recently when stories of unionizing became making headlines and, dare I say, becoming coffee shop talk. There have been claims that the coffee giant closed locations where baristas were vocal about interest in forming a union, some saying employees were fired because of it. On one of the biggest business days for the company, workers at 100 locations went on strike causing some big headaches.
Illinois Officials React to ‘Heartbreaking' Attack That Left 5 Dead at Colorado Gay Nightclub
Officials in Illinois are reacting to a horrific crime in Colorado, with a gunman opening fire inside of a gay nightclub in an attack that left five people dead and at least 25 injured. While police are continuing to investigate the shooting, with took place at Club Q in Colorado...
Eater
Chicagoans Waited in 16-Degree Cold For These Cookies
The temperatures were as icy as 16 degrees on Saturday, but that didn’t stop customers outside Levain Bakery in West Loop from forming a line at 5 a.m. before sunrise and three hours before the store would open for the very first time. Levain is a New York operation...
Winning $1 million Powerball ticket sold in suburban Chicago
TINLEY PARK, Ill. - Check your tickets because a convenience store in suburban Chicago sold a winning $1 million ticket for last weekend's Powerball drawing. The lucky person is now the seventh Illinois Lottery player to win a prize of a million dollars or more so far this year playing Powerball.
Human remains discovered near the Des Plaines River in Libertyville
Police in Libertyville announced an investigation after someone discovered human remains Saturday morning. Officers confirmed there were human remains, and a K9 with the Lake County Sheriff found more skeletal remains in a wooded area nearby.
