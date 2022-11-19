ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park Ridge, IL

97ZOK

Flashback: 150 Years Ago, These Were Illinois’ Most Common Jobs

If you think about it, there's probably a good chance that the job you hold now probably didn't even exist in Illinois back 150 years ago (1872), with scattered exceptions. My own job surely wasn't around back then. Back in the day, if a guy wanted to do a morning talk show, he'd head out to the barn to chat up the cows whilst being perched on a tiny stool, and doing call-ins consisted of neighbors shouting things at you over the fence.
ILLINOIS STATE
multihousingnews.com

JVM Realty Acquires Property in Chicago Suburb

Fiduciary Real Estate Development was the previous owner of the firm’s latest Midwest acquisition, which is 45 minutes from downtown Chicago. JVM Realty Corp. has expanded its multifamily portfolio in suburban Chicago with the acquisition of a recently built community in Romeoville, Ill. JVM acquired Seasons at Romeoville from Fiduciary Real Estate Development Inc. for an undisclosed price. The seller was represented by JLL’s Wick Kirby, Amanda Friant and Kevin Girard.
CHICAGO, IL
labelandnarrowweb.com

Weber Packaging mourns the passing of Joseph Weber Jr.

Weber Packaging is mourning the loss of Joseph Weber, Jr., who passed away on October 17, 2022. Weber, Jr. saw the potential of the company founded by his father and spent his life building a premier labeling company. His vision, business acumen, and genuine concern for his employees helped him to modernize the packaging industry with new ideas, including color pressure sensitive labels, computer-based labeling and automated labeling systems.
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
foxillinois.com

Endangered person advisory for Villa Park man

VILLA PARK, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois State Police has activated an Endangered Person Advisor for a man missing out of Villa Park. The Villa Park Police Department requested the alert to help locate Angelo Fragias. Fragias, 87, is 5'6" tall and weighs about 180 lbs. He is bald and...
VILLA PARK, IL
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Four major new warehouse projects underway along I-94 corridor, including two in Kenosha County

Chicago-based HSA Commercial Real Estate announced Friday it has started construction on four warehouses totaling 1.9 million square feet along the Interstate 94 corridor, between the Chicago and Milwaukee metros, including two in Kenosha County. The buildings include one in northern Illinois and three in southeast Wisconsin. All are being...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I smoke weed in my yard in Illinois? It depends

(WTVO) — Cannabis has been legal in Illinois for going on three years, but many residents still have questions on where they can legally enjoy the plant. While it is illegally to smoke in public places, such as on a front porch, residents can enjoy marijuana on their private property, according to Block Club Chicago. […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Human remains found in Libertyville

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A death investigation human is underway after human remains were found in Libertyville on Saturday. According to police, officers responded to the 1800 block of Hollister Drive around 8:15 a.m. where partial skeletal remains were found. Police confirmed the remains were human. After a search with K-9 units, additional remains were found in a wooded area. The Lake County Coroner's office said it appears that all of the remains belong to one person, an unidentified female. An autopsy was conducted on Monday, but was inconclusive as authorities await results from toxicological tests.Police said an investigation is underway and there is no threat to the community. 
LIBERTYVILLE, IL
1440 WROK

Avoid Red Cup Chaos At These Amazingly Delicious Local Illinois Coffee Joints

An on-the-go coffee company has been in the news a lot recently when stories of unionizing became making headlines and, dare I say, becoming coffee shop talk. There have been claims that the coffee giant closed locations where baristas were vocal about interest in forming a union, some saying employees were fired because of it. On one of the biggest business days for the company, workers at 100 locations went on strike causing some big headaches.
ILLINOIS STATE
Eater

Chicagoans Waited in 16-Degree Cold For These Cookies

The temperatures were as icy as 16 degrees on Saturday, but that didn’t stop customers outside Levain Bakery in West Loop from forming a line at 5 a.m. before sunrise and three hours before the store would open for the very first time. Levain is a New York operation...
CHICAGO, IL
1440 WROK

1440 WROK

