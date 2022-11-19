Mavericks look to Facundo Campazzo, Frank Ntilikina to reduce workload for Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas VA Employees Face 10 Years in Prison for Embezzling 2.9MLarry LeaseDallas, TX
RAM Set for Free 2-day Clinic in Dallas, TexasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
NCAA announces 2030 Men's Final Four will be held at AT&T StadiumJalyn SmootArlington, TX
Dallas Sports Commission for Multiple Games for World Cup 2026Larry LeaseDallas, TX
Texans Look to Observe 59th Anniversary of JFK's AssassinationLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Jalen Rose Rips Larsa Pippen For Dating Marcus Jordan
Jalen Rose had an interesting take on the Larsa Pippen-Marcus Jordan relationship. Jalen Rose is someone who is paid to comment on numerous happenings around the NBA. Furthermore, he is a former player. With this kind of experience, Rose is able to speak on things that a lot of other people can’t. Consequently, he also has an opinion on the personal lives of those connected with the league.
Phoenix Suns Reportedly Interested In Trading For This NBA Champion Forward
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Phoenix Suns have shown interest in Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma.
Kawhi Leonard Doesn't Think Tim Duncan Is A Good Coach
Kawhi Leonard drops truth bomb on Tim Duncan's coaching career.
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: Lakers Offered Russell Westbrook And A Protected First-Round Pick For Josh Richardson And Doug McDermott
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has been overall poor this season, with a 5-10 record thus far. There have been many fans that have been clamoring for the team to make a move and improve the roster. Recently, it was reported by Michael Scotto of HoopsHype that...
Odell Beckham Has 4-Word Reaction To Cowboys Win
Odell Beckham Jr. is believed to be down to the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants when it comes to his free agency decision. If that's the case, the Cowboys certainly made a good impression on Sunday. Dallas throttled Minnesota, 40-3, on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys beat the crap...
Former Lakers favorite wants to join Dwight Howard after monster game
Dwight Howard has enjoyed three different stints on the Los Angeles Lakers and while the first stint did not go as planned at all, Howard grew on Lakers fans with his contributions to the 2020 NBA Championship team. Howard’s NBA career appears to be over as no team signed him...
Christian Wood’s message to Jason Kidd after playing 17 minutes in Mavs loss to Nuggets
The Dallas Mavericks wasted a great opportunity to add to their win total this season Monday night, as they lost to a banged-up Denver Nuggets squad that did not have Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon, 98-97. Perhaps even more confounding was the limited minutes that Mavs head coach Jason Kidd gave Christian Wood.
Yardbarker
NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Could Land Kyrie Irving In A 3-Team Blockbuster Deal
The Los Angeles Lakers started the 2022-23 NBA on a pretty bad note, losing several games. But over the last few weeks, the team seems to be getting stable with each passing game. Anthony Davis has been an absolute monster for the team during their 3-game winning streak. So much so that fans are officially calling the Lakers as Davis' team instead of LeBron James'.
This Mavericks-Pacers Trade Features Myles Turner
Some ideas are better in theory than in practice. Some decisions that NBA teams make can be the same. For example, look at communism. In theory, it should be perfect – equality certainly has some intrinsic appeal. In practice, it’s usually fraught with issues. On paper, they should...
Dak Prescott had interesting warmup routine before game
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had an interesting warmup routine before his team’s game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Prescott got loose on the field at U.S. Bank Stadium using resistance bands, which is standard procedure. The intensity was the unusual part. Check it out:. Whatever song Prescott...
Yardbarker
NBA Executive Sees Big Problem For Mavs, Christian Wood
There could be some trouble brewing with the Dallas Mavericks as some issues are beginning to arise with the rotations that head coach Jason Kidd has been using early this NBA season. The player in the middle of the controversy is big man Christian Wood. Wood was peculiarly absent from...
Clippers in market for additional frontcourt depth
The Clippers‘ front office and head coach Tyronn Lue are “aligned” on the need for additional frontcourt depth behind center Ivica Zubac, reports Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. Zubac is currently the only traditional center on the Clippers’ 15-man roster, so the team has been leaning on...
Yardbarker
Dirk Nowitzki reveals how Kobe Bryant recruited him to Lakers
Dirk Nowitzki is the greatest international NBA player of all time and one of the biggest stars in league history. Although he spent the entirety of his career with the Dallas Mavericks, there was a point where his services seemed to be for sale. Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant...
Ben Simmons on Philly fans before 76ers game: 'They are incredible'
Ben Simmons turned in his best game since joining the Nets, just in time for a trip to Philadelphia, writes Tim Bontemps of ESPN. That matchup, in what will surely be a hostile atmosphere Tuesday night, will mark Simmons’ first time playing in front of Sixers fans since his bitter breakup with the team.
Lakers HC on Anthony Davis' recent stats: He is 'playing out of his mind'
The Lakers‘ problems haven’t gone away, but the team is feeling good after winning three straight games for the first time in nearly a year, writes Jovan Buha of The Athletic. With LeBron James sidelined by an adductor strain, Anthony Davis has delivered three games in a row with at least 30 points and 16 rebounds. He’s “playing out of his mind,” coach Darvin Ham said after the Lakers were plus-34 in Davis’ 28 minutes in Sunday’s win over the Spurs.
Wizards G Delon Wright to miss at least three more weeks
Wizards guard Delon Wright, who has been on the shelf since October 25 due to a Grade 2 right hamstring strain, was reevaluated this week and has been cleared to begin individual on-court basketball activities, the team announced. Although it sounds like Wright is making progress toward a return, he...
Report: Knicks willing to trade Immanuel Quickley for future pursuit of star player
The Knicks‘ reported willingness to trade Immanuel Quickley is related to their long-term goal of making a deal for a star, explains Fred Katz of The Athletic. New York’s front office may believe that a first-round pick from another team is more valuable in a potential trade than Quickley, who will be eligible for a rookie-scale extension next summer.
Cowboys fans are comparing that Noah Brown catch to the infamous Dez catch
Dallas Cowboys fans compared Noah Brown’s catch vs. the Minnesota Vikings to Dez Bryant’s non-catch in the 2014 NFC Divisional Round. The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Green Bay Packers back in Week 10, and they totally redeemed themselves the week prior when they took on the 8-1 Minnesota Vikings. The Cowboys dominated the Vikings from the start, entering halftime with a 23-3 lead, and they continued to pile on.
Stephen Jones on a big Cowboys bounce back win, meeting with OBJ, Michael Gallup
The Cowboys got over the Green Bay loss in a big way by throttling the Vikings 40-3. Team EVP Stephen Jones joined K&C to talk about how the team was able to bounce back in a big way, if they are meeting with Odell Beckham Jr. soon, and more!
Look: ESPN Analyst Apologizes To The Cowboys
ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark has issued an apology to the Dallas Cowboys. Last week, the former NFL defensive back turned ESPN analyst predicted the Cowboys defense would get shredded by Kirk Cousins and the Vikings offense. That, of course, did not happen. Dallas throttled Minnesota, 40-3, on Sunday afternoon....
Hoops Rumors
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
989K+
Views
ABOUT
Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.https://www.hoopsrumors.com/
Comments / 0