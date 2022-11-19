ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lea County, NM

Lea County Sheriff’s Office investigating woman’s death

By Rob Tooke
ABC Big 2 News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ncguQ_0jH5DHal00

LEA COUNTY, New Mexico ( KMID/KPEJ ) – The Lea County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide, according to a information release on Facebook .

According to LCSO, on Friday, November 18, 2022, at approximately 4:15pm, deputies responded to the 200 block of E. Carter Lane in Hobbs, New Mexico in reference to an unwanted subject.

Upon arrival deputies located a female subject inside a vehicle, later identified as 29-year-old Vanessa Najera. Vanessa was found deceased.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Sgt. Grady 575-263-6488 or The Lea County Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005.

ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

