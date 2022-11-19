Read full article on original website
Daily Athenaeum
Mountaineer mascot Mary Roush vs. Oklahoma 11/19/22
Caroline Murphy is the multimedia director for The Daily Athenaeum. She is a senior intermedia and photography major from Charleston, West Virginia.
WVU wrestling sweeps Mountaineer Quad with dominating victories
The West Virginia wrestling team dominated and swept the Mountaineer Quad, beating Edinboro University, Glenville State, and Big 12 opponent Northern Colorado at the WVU Coliseum on Nov. 20. The Mountaineers cruised past Glenville State in the first dual of the night 37-9 Jace Schafer started the momentous effort off...
