The West Virginia wrestling team dominated and swept the Mountaineer Quad, beating Edinboro University, Glenville State, and Big 12 opponent Northern Colorado at the WVU Coliseum on Nov. 20. The Mountaineers cruised past Glenville State in the first dual of the night 37-9 Jace Schafer started the momentous effort off...

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO