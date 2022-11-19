Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Macon Bibb Fire Department gives tips on safely frying turkey this holiday
MACON, Ga. — If you haven't already started unthawing your Thanksgiving turkey, Bibb County Fire Safety officials say you should start. Fire Safety Education Officer, Jeremy Webb, says around Thanksgiving they see a big increase in cooking fires. Tuesday afternoon, the Macon Bibb Fire Department held a live turkey...
Donor gives $10,000 to Baldwin Sheriffs for thanksgiving dinner for their families
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — The deputies of the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office got a nice surprise when they received an anonymous donation last week in order to buy thanksgiving meals for their families. In a post to their Facebook page on Tuesday, they said that the donor's only request...
'We care about you': Fort Valley church holds 25th annual feed the city event
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — In five days, many folks will be stuffing their faces for thanksgiving with staples like turkey and mac & cheese. Several groups across Central Georgia have been lending a hand in making sure families can fill their bellies with holiday favorites. The folks at Hope...
Macon church feeding families for Thanksgiving
MACON, Ga. — One Macon church is filling stomachs for Thanksgiving. The Greater Turner Tabernacle A.M.E Church is having their annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway Thursday, November 24. The church has been doing this for nearly 10 years on Third Street in downtown Macon. The dinners are free, and they're...
Macon Museum of Arts and Sciences shows Christmas tree exhibit
MACON, Ga. — Museum goers in Macon are seeing the nature of art come to life at the 36th annual Festival of Trees by the Museum of Arts and Sciences. For nearly 40 years, art lovers and museum goers have seen different works of art from many trees. Mrs....
Families enjoy free movies at Peach County libraries
MACON, Ga. — In Fort Valley, you and the family can watch some movies for free. Peach County public libraries are teaming up to give families something to do for the holidays. Lesley Marise-Labonte attends Fort Valley Middle School. She and her family went to the Thomas Public Library...
VIP Homeless Festival in Macon helps those in need
MACON, Ga. — At Carolyn Crayton Park on Sunday people were able to get warm covers and even warmer food. Angela's Anointed Angels partnered with the free masons to give away clothes, blankets and more to those in need from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This was the first...
'It's still a thriving population': Crawford County to celebrate 200 years with historic festivities
KNOXVILLE, Ga. — In 1822, Crawford became Crawford County with help from the high school, the chamber of commerce, and the Bicentennial Committee. They have put together a week of events for you to learn about the history. "We're going to have food trucks, things for the kids to...
American Legion post 594 committed to continued community service
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — "Service before self " is the motto of Warner Robins American legion post 594. They say they’ve aimed to exemplify that year-round and they have no plans on slowing down. "We served for a reason, because we gave of ourselves and we're still giving...
Volunteer group launces "Safe by Design Project" in Macon's Pleasant Hill neighborhood
MACON, Ga. — Putting an end to violence one street at a time is what a volunteer group aims to do by launching the "Safe by Design Project" in Macon's Pleasant Hill neighborhood. On Saturday, volunteers walked street to street assessing what they say are vulnerabilities of properties for...
'The leading day in America for house fires': Fire department gives tips on how to prevent house fires during Thanksgiving
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Thanksgiving is just four days away!. It’s the time of year that warms the hearts of a lot of folks, and it also heats up in the kitchen as many of us will be busy preparing Thanksgiving dinner. Between cooking and talking with family members,...
41nbc.com
Houston County coroner: 1 dead, 3 injured after propane explosion at fundraiser event
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One person is dead and three others were injured after a propane explosion Friday morning. According to Houston County Coroner James Williams, Warner Robins Police and Fire, along with Houston County EMS, responded to the 200 block of Tabor Drive just before 11:30 in reference to an explosion.
Organizer apologizes after confusion over East Macon turkey giveaway
MACON, Ga. — Dozens of people waited for hours at a turkey giveaway in East Macon but left empty-handed Saturday. The giveaway was set to happen in the parking lot at Rose's Discount Store on Shurling Drive beginning at 11 a.m., according to a social media post by the organizer, the Neon Organization.
Warner Robins adopts Robins Air Force Base's sustainability plan, prioritizes housing
ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — The future of Robins Air Force Base and the surrounding area's housing opportunities became one of the main topics at Monday's Warner Robins City Council meeting. This is the first Robins Air Force Base Sustainability Plan in 18 years. After a year-and-a-half of...
Warner Robins collecting donations for West Central Georgia Regional Hospital
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The City of Warner Robins and the Warner Robins Fire Department are collecting donations for West Central Georgia Regional Hospital in Columbus. Mayor LaRhonda Patrick says it's a decades old tradition that she's continuing now that she is mayor. "I learned when I got into...
41nbc.com
Dooly County baker competes on Food Network ‘Christmas Cookie Challenge’
UNADILLA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Middle Georgia baker is hoping to be rolling in the dough. Cory Jones is competed in Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge. The show airs Sunday, November 20th. Jones is the owner of Sweet Evelyn’s in Unadilla. He also owns Jones and Company, a...
Two shot at Manchester at Wesleyan in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Two people are in stable condition after being shot at a Macon apartment complex on Tuesday, according to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. They say it happened at the Manchester at Wesleyan at 1665 Wesleyan Drive around 11 a.m. A man and...
Macon couple hosting festival aimed at helping the homeless
MACON, Ga. — Angela Reeaves-Brown and James Brown have made it their passion to help people who don't have a home, basic necessities, and money. With their nonprofit, Angela's Anointed Angels, Inc., they are bringing another event to help homeless people. In July, 13WMAZ reported the Macon couple handing...
Helms College celebrates American music through food for 2022 Goodwill Gala
MACON, Ga. — Helms College and Goodwill of Middle Georgia are cooking up some delicious fun during their annual gala and fundraiser on Friday. The theme: Back in the Groove. Helms College staff and students have created 4 unique menus all in honor of America's music cities. It includes...
List: Central Georgia thanksgiving giveaways and events for 2022
MACON, Ga. — Thanksgiving is right around the corner!. Here are some events and giveaways in Macon to help you have the best holiday possible. When: Wednesday Nov. 23, starts at 11 a.m. and lasts until supplies run out. Where: There are 4 different locations you can go to...
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Macon local newshttps://www.13wmaz.com/
Comments / 0