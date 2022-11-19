ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Isaiah Thompson’s 27 points helped FGCU defeat Drexel 67-59 on Tuesday night. Thompson shot 10 for 21, including 5 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Eagles (4-2). Chase Johnston scored 18 points while finishing 8 of 13 from the floor and added five rebounds and three steals. Andre Weir shot 4 of 10 from the field to finish with nine points.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO