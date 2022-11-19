ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Thompson’s 27 lead FGCU past Drexel 67-59

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Isaiah Thompson’s 27 points helped FGCU defeat Drexel 67-59 on Tuesday night. Thompson shot 10 for 21, including 5 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Eagles (4-2). Chase Johnston scored 18 points while finishing 8 of 13 from the floor and added five rebounds and three steals. Andre Weir shot 4 of 10 from the field to finish with nine points.
South Dakota secures 68-58 victory against LIU

CYPRESS LAKE, Fla. (AP) — Mason Archambault’s 19 points helped South Dakota defeat Long Island University 68-58 on Tuesday. Archambault also contributed four steals for the Coyotes (3-2). Tasos Kamateros scored 13 points and added six rebounds. Paul Bruns recorded 11 points and was 4 of 10 shooting (1 for 5 from distance).
Knowling scores 15 as Yale knocks off John Jay 112-55

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Matt Knowling’s 15 points on 7-of-7 shooting helped Yale defeat John Jay 112-55 on Sunday night. Knowling had six rebounds for the Bulldogs (5-0). Nick Townsend scored 15 points while shooting 6 of 8 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line. EJ Jarvis shot 6 of 8 from the field to finish with 12 points.
Woman gets heart from HIV-positive donor

A woman who received a life-saving heart donation met the donor’s family for the on Tuesday. The transplant happened in April at Montefiore Moses Hospital in the Bronx, New York City. Doctors there say this is the first time a heart from an HIV-positive donor was successfully transplanted into an HIV-positive recipient.
