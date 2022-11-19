ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
GolfWRX

Report: Tiger Woods makes cart decision ahead of Hero comeback

In October, Notah Begay told SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio that Tiger Woods’ expected re-appearance may be subject to a “late-minute introduction of a cart rule.”. It seems the golfing world would bow to any conditions just to see a glimpse of the man that changed the sport forever and, having announced, as host, he would be one of the three missing players from the initial list of 17, the Hero World Challenge has some extra spice.
ALBANY, NY
golfmagic.com

Report: Hideki Matsuyama FORCED OUT of Tiger Woods' PGA Tour event

Hideki Matsuyama has reportedly been forced to withdraw from the forthcoming Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, hosted by Tiger Woods. Matsuyama has been struggling with multiple injuries throughout 2022. The former Masters champion tried to play in the PGA Tour's Houston Open in November but a neck injury meant...
HAWAII STATE
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
MONTANA STATE
Golf.com

Rory McIlroy, with 12 words, puts the pro golf world on alert

Before we dive into Rory McIlroy securing his fourth order of merit crown on the formerly named European Tour, and adding that to his third finish atop the PGA Tour season-long standings, and accomplishing both of those feats in the same season for the first time, and sitting atop the world rankings, and a declaration that hints that his best is yet to come, let’s talk about something potentially truly incredible.
The Spun

Tony Dungy Admits He Messed Up Sunday Night

It's not often that you see analysts admit that they got something wrong. But former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy did just that on Sunday night. Dungy picked the Chargers to beat the Chiefs on "Sunday Night Football." It was a popular pick, with the Chargers playing at home. But the Chiefs got it done, winning on a go-ahead score with less than a minute left.
The Spun

Look: Steve Young Was Not Happy On ESPN Tonight

Former NFL star turned ESPN analyst Steve Young was not happy with his co-worker's comment on Monday evening. ESPN analyst Booger McFarland took issue with Zach Wilson's lack of accountability. He blamed Wilson's failure to accept responsibility on his upbringing. “Let’s understand who this young man is before we ask...
The Spun

MLB Pitcher Names 'Worst Cheater' In Baseball History

The rivalry between the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays just got a little bit spicier for 2023. During an appearance on Sportsnet's "How Hungry Are You?" with Serge Ibaka, Blue Jays ace Alex Manoah was asked to name the biggest cheater in MLB history. After a brief pause,...
NEW YORK STATE
Golf Digest

Chase Koepka is at peace with being in brother Brooks' shadow and is slowly carving out a career for himself

Rain interrupted the final round of the regular-season finale on the 2018 European Tour at Valderrama in southern Spain. As they often do during such delays, players retreated to the clubhouse to watch TV. Chase Koepka was among them, bottled water in hand. The CJ Cup, a PGA Tour event in South Korea, was on the screen, and Chase’s brother, Brooks, was in the process of finishing off a back-nine 29 to earn his 12th worldwide win. More importantly, by virtue of his victory, Brooks passed Dustin Johnson to become the top-ranked player in the world.
Golf.com

Is bringing your own putter to a mini-golf course cause for ridicule?

The Etiquetteist doesn’t spend much time on chat boards, but this query posed last week by Reddit user ThunderstruckPC (and re-shared by the Caddie Network on Twitter) caught our eye:. Your question is a good one, Thunderstruck, and if you’ll entertain me, I’ll start with a few words from...
Golf.com

How Michael Phelps takes skills from the pool to the course

That’s how many thoughts Michael Phelps has when he’s on the starting blocks of a swim race, as he told Subpar co-hosts Colt Knost and Drew Stolz during a panel discussion emceed by the duo while at a Topgolf Scottsdale cocktail party sponsored by 8AM Golf — GOLF’s parent company — last Tuesday.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
GolfWRX

Major sponsor tears into LPGA leadership over dinner fiasco

Having had a record-breaking year for prize money, the 2023 LPGA schedule sees the threshold broken yet again, with players competing for the best part of $100 million. With each tournament carrying a minimum purse of $1.5 million, and the five majors accounting for almost $38 million, the tour seems in as good a place as it has ever been.
Golf.com

Never do this with your wedges, says Top 100 Teacher

How do golfers hit more greens? It starts by selecting the right club, and if you are in that tricky — and crucial — wedge range, one GOLF Top 100 Teacher says there’s one thing you should never do: muscle up. Todd Sones, who is based in...
golfmagic.com

McIlroy reveals equipment switch that changed his fortunes: "I was struggling!"

Rory McIlroy says changing golf balls before the 2022 Masters turned his "whole year around" after the struggles that culminated in a tearful greenside interview at the Ryder Cup when Europe's miserable fate was all-but confirmed. McIlroy reigned supreme once again over the weekend when he finished top of the...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lydia Ko wins 2022 CME Group Tour Championship, Vare Trophy and Player of the Year to complete comeback season with fiancé by her side

NAPLES, Fla. – Tears welled up in Lydia Ko’s eyes on the 18th green Sunday as she wrapped up a monumental comeback season. Soon after, she wrapped her arms around a tall, slender man wearing black and khaki, who wiped tears of his own. This marked the first time Jun Chung had seen his soon-to-be-bride win in person. Most of their golf together is casual, with dinner on the line or a fun dare.
HAWAII STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Zach Wilson delivers clueless quote after Jets’ loss

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was hugely disappointing again on Sunday, and he added to that frustration with a postgame quote about his performance. After the Jets lost 10-3 to the New England Patriots, Wilson was asked if he felt that he had let down the defense with a poor offensive performance. Wilson quickly dismissed the question and said “no.”
NEW YORK STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy