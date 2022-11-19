Read full article on original website
Related
GolfWRX
Report: Tiger Woods makes cart decision ahead of Hero comeback
In October, Notah Begay told SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio that Tiger Woods’ expected re-appearance may be subject to a “late-minute introduction of a cart rule.”. It seems the golfing world would bow to any conditions just to see a glimpse of the man that changed the sport forever and, having announced, as host, he would be one of the three missing players from the initial list of 17, the Hero World Challenge has some extra spice.
golfmagic.com
Nick Faldo calls out Rickie Fowler again as he makes bold Tiger Woods prediction
Sir Nick Faldo has called on Rickie Fowler to ditch his famous orange outfits as he predicted Tiger Woods and son Charlie will win the 2022 PNC Championship despite not being confirmed in the field yet. Faldo recently joined ESPN's College Game Day. It's the same programme that Jordan Spieth...
GolfWRX
Nick Faldo makes bold Tiger call and aims cheeky dig at Rickie Fowler during ESPN appearance
Back in 2021, golf legend Nick Faldo took a shot at Rickie Fowler. After missing the cut of the 2021 Masters, Faldo said that Fowler now would have the time to “film another six commercials”. The 65-year-old, who recently retired from the broadcasting booth, apologized for the comments...
golfmagic.com
Report: Hideki Matsuyama FORCED OUT of Tiger Woods' PGA Tour event
Hideki Matsuyama has reportedly been forced to withdraw from the forthcoming Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, hosted by Tiger Woods. Matsuyama has been struggling with multiple injuries throughout 2022. The former Masters champion tried to play in the PGA Tour's Houston Open in November but a neck injury meant...
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Golf.com
Rory McIlroy, with 12 words, puts the pro golf world on alert
Before we dive into Rory McIlroy securing his fourth order of merit crown on the formerly named European Tour, and adding that to his third finish atop the PGA Tour season-long standings, and accomplishing both of those feats in the same season for the first time, and sitting atop the world rankings, and a declaration that hints that his best is yet to come, let’s talk about something potentially truly incredible.
Tony Dungy Admits He Messed Up Sunday Night
It's not often that you see analysts admit that they got something wrong. But former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy did just that on Sunday night. Dungy picked the Chargers to beat the Chiefs on "Sunday Night Football." It was a popular pick, with the Chargers playing at home. But the Chiefs got it done, winning on a go-ahead score with less than a minute left.
Look: Steve Young Was Not Happy On ESPN Tonight
Former NFL star turned ESPN analyst Steve Young was not happy with his co-worker's comment on Monday evening. ESPN analyst Booger McFarland took issue with Zach Wilson's lack of accountability. He blamed Wilson's failure to accept responsibility on his upbringing. “Let’s understand who this young man is before we ask...
MLB Pitcher Names 'Worst Cheater' In Baseball History
The rivalry between the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays just got a little bit spicier for 2023. During an appearance on Sportsnet's "How Hungry Are You?" with Serge Ibaka, Blue Jays ace Alex Manoah was asked to name the biggest cheater in MLB history. After a brief pause,...
Golf Digest
Chase Koepka is at peace with being in brother Brooks' shadow and is slowly carving out a career for himself
Rain interrupted the final round of the regular-season finale on the 2018 European Tour at Valderrama in southern Spain. As they often do during such delays, players retreated to the clubhouse to watch TV. Chase Koepka was among them, bottled water in hand. The CJ Cup, a PGA Tour event in South Korea, was on the screen, and Chase’s brother, Brooks, was in the process of finishing off a back-nine 29 to earn his 12th worldwide win. More importantly, by virtue of his victory, Brooks passed Dustin Johnson to become the top-ranked player in the world.
Golf.com
Is bringing your own putter to a mini-golf course cause for ridicule?
The Etiquetteist doesn’t spend much time on chat boards, but this query posed last week by Reddit user ThunderstruckPC (and re-shared by the Caddie Network on Twitter) caught our eye:. Your question is a good one, Thunderstruck, and if you’ll entertain me, I’ll start with a few words from...
Daughter of tennis legend Nick Bollettieri shares difficult news
The daughter of tennis legend Nick Bollettieri shared some difficult news over the weekend. Angelique Anne Bollettieri, Nick’s daughter, shared on Facebook Saturday that Nick is likely living his final days. “Dad is close to transitioning to the next place but he is still here with us and hopes...
Golf.com
Tony Finau’s golf ball is different — and it goes for $170 on the secondary market
How much would you pay for a dozen golf balls? Depending on budget and needs, the number could range from the mid-$20s to $50. Tony Finau’s Titleist Pro V1 Left Dot retailed for $50 when it was released to the general public late last year — but it sold out in short order.
Golf Digest
Tom Watson undergoes left shoulder replacement surgery after go-kart accident
Tom Watson made his debut as an honorary starter at the Masters this past April, joining Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player in the beloved Augusta National tradition. Whether the 73-year-old World Golf Hall of Famer will be in shape to do it again in 2023 is unclear, however, after a recent post from him on Twitter.
Golf.com
How Michael Phelps takes skills from the pool to the course
That’s how many thoughts Michael Phelps has when he’s on the starting blocks of a swim race, as he told Subpar co-hosts Colt Knost and Drew Stolz during a panel discussion emceed by the duo while at a Topgolf Scottsdale cocktail party sponsored by 8AM Golf — GOLF’s parent company — last Tuesday.
GolfWRX
Major sponsor tears into LPGA leadership over dinner fiasco
Having had a record-breaking year for prize money, the 2023 LPGA schedule sees the threshold broken yet again, with players competing for the best part of $100 million. With each tournament carrying a minimum purse of $1.5 million, and the five majors accounting for almost $38 million, the tour seems in as good a place as it has ever been.
Golf.com
Never do this with your wedges, says Top 100 Teacher
How do golfers hit more greens? It starts by selecting the right club, and if you are in that tricky — and crucial — wedge range, one GOLF Top 100 Teacher says there’s one thing you should never do: muscle up. Todd Sones, who is based in...
golfmagic.com
McIlroy reveals equipment switch that changed his fortunes: "I was struggling!"
Rory McIlroy says changing golf balls before the 2022 Masters turned his "whole year around" after the struggles that culminated in a tearful greenside interview at the Ryder Cup when Europe's miserable fate was all-but confirmed. McIlroy reigned supreme once again over the weekend when he finished top of the...
Lydia Ko wins 2022 CME Group Tour Championship, Vare Trophy and Player of the Year to complete comeback season with fiancé by her side
NAPLES, Fla. – Tears welled up in Lydia Ko’s eyes on the 18th green Sunday as she wrapped up a monumental comeback season. Soon after, she wrapped her arms around a tall, slender man wearing black and khaki, who wiped tears of his own. This marked the first time Jun Chung had seen his soon-to-be-bride win in person. Most of their golf together is casual, with dinner on the line or a fun dare.
Zach Wilson delivers clueless quote after Jets’ loss
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was hugely disappointing again on Sunday, and he added to that frustration with a postgame quote about his performance. After the Jets lost 10-3 to the New England Patriots, Wilson was asked if he felt that he had let down the defense with a poor offensive performance. Wilson quickly dismissed the question and said “no.”
Comments / 0