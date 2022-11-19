Read full article on original website
Rishi Sunak has NO plans to go to World Cup in Qatar after shock revelation Prince William ‘won’t travel to tournament’
RISHI Sunak currently has no plans to go to Qatar for the World Cup next month, Downing Street confirmed today. The PM - who is a massive fan of Southampton FC - is likely to cheer on the Three Lions from home instead. The news comes as The Sun today...
Ecuador got screwed out of a goal at the World Cup and Twitter thinks FIFA rigged it
Soccer fans bore witness to the first bad call of the World Cup 2022, and are calling out FIFA for rigging the event based on how horribly Ecuador was screwed over. Has the World Cup actually started if we haven’t seen a bad call that makes everyone on Earth question FIFA?
Piers Morgan attacks BBC over ‘outrageously disrespectful’ Qatar World Cup coverage
Piers Morgan has called out the BBC’s coverage of the Qatar World Cup opening ceremony.Those tuning into watch the event on Sunday (20 November) instead found Gary Lineker delivering an opening monologue, in which he criticised the host country’s treatment of migrant workers as well as its record on human rights.Ahead of the first match, which was between Qatar and Ecuador, Lineker explained why the World Cup had become “the most controversial in history”.Instead of showing events from the opening ceremony, which included a divisive cameo from Morgan Freeman, Lineker presented a segment that highlighted the allegations of corruption...
fourfourtwo.com
"Game's gone!" – Fans notice strange detail on the referee's shirt during England vs Iran
Many World Cup fans have been left stunned by a strange and apparently new addition to the referees' shirts for Qatar 2022 – including the man in charge for England's 6-2 win against Iran in their opening game. Brazilian Raphael Claus, who oversaw the Three Lions' first fixture, infuriated...
Danish TV Has Live Broadcast Shut Down in Qatar: 'You're Threatening Us'
Danish broadcaster TV2 was shut down during a live broadcast when one of their reporters, Rasmus Tantholdt, was confronted by Qatari security officials.
Gerard Piqué gives Shakira full custody of their sons; The Colombian singer is officially moving to Miami
After rocky months, Shakira can start breathing easy as her ex, Gerard Piqué, is stepping back and giving the Colombian singer full custody of their sons, Milan and Sasha. The recently retired soccer player and the artist came to an undisclosed agreement that allowed Shakira to move back to the United States.
Iran's World Cup soccer team refused to sing the national anthem before their game to show solidarity with protesters fighting the regime back home
"We have to accept that the conditions in our country are not right and our people are not happy," an Iranian player said before the game.
Iranians Celebrate England Thrashing Their Team at World Cup, Video Shows
People in Tehran's Shahran district celebrated and chanted "death to dictator" after England scored its third goal, according to a video on social media.
Will any music stars perform in Qatar?
Several global stars have refused to take part in the opening ceremony of the Qatar World Cup, and with two days to go, it is still not clear who will perform. Britain's Robbie Williams, who performed at the last World Cup in Moscow, is also considered a likely participant.
Cristiano Ronaldo is leaving Manchester United "with immediate effect," club says
Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United with immediate effect after the club and the player agreed to terminate his contract. Manchester United began a process that could have led to Ronaldo being sacked following an explosive interview with Talk TV earlier this month. In the interview, he accused the club of "betraying" him and said he had "no respect" for his head coach Erik ten Hag.
MoneyWatch: Economics of the World Cup as Qatar looks to boost tourism
The World Cup presents a major opportunity for host country Qatar to boost its tourism industry, although controversies over human rights concerns are complicating its potential. Ann Berry, founder of Threadneedle Ventures, joins CBS News' Lilia Luciano and Lana Zak to discuss the economics of the massive tournament.
Lionel Messi Equals World Cup Record Set By Cristiano Ronaldo And Pele
Messi has now scored at four different World Cup tournaments, becoming only the fifth player ever to do so - after Pele, Uwe Seeler, Miroslav Klose and Cristiano Ronaldo.
