Piers Morgan attacks BBC over 'outrageously disrespectful' Qatar World Cup coverage

Piers Morgan has called out the BBC’s coverage of the Qatar World Cup opening ceremony.Those tuning into watch the event on Sunday (20 November) instead found Gary Lineker delivering an opening monologue, in which he criticised the host country’s treatment of migrant workers as well as its record on human rights.Ahead of the first match, which was between Qatar and Ecuador, Lineker explained why the World Cup had become “the most controversial in history”.Instead of showing events from the opening ceremony, which included a divisive cameo from Morgan Freeman, Lineker presented a segment that highlighted the allegations of corruption...
Will any music stars perform in Qatar?

Several global stars have refused to take part in the opening ceremony of the Qatar World Cup, and with two days to go, it is still not clear who will perform. Britain's Robbie Williams, who performed at the last World Cup in Moscow, is also considered a likely participant. 
Cristiano Ronaldo is leaving Manchester United "with immediate effect," club says

Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United with immediate effect after the club and the player agreed to terminate his contract. Manchester United began a process that could have led to Ronaldo being sacked following an explosive interview with Talk TV earlier this month. In the interview, he accused the club of "betraying" him and said he had "no respect" for his head coach Erik ten Hag.
MoneyWatch: Economics of the World Cup as Qatar looks to boost tourism

The World Cup presents a major opportunity for host country Qatar to boost its tourism industry, although controversies over human rights concerns are complicating its potential. Ann Berry, founder of Threadneedle Ventures, joins CBS News' Lilia Luciano and Lana Zak to discuss the economics of the massive tournament.
