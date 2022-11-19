Read full article on original website
Popculture
Fruit Pies Recalled
The ever-expanding list of recalls hitting grocery store shelves is growing, only this time, consumers in the U.S. should mostly be unaffected. On Nov. 3, the Food Standards Agency alerted U.K. consumers that 3D Trading recalled Mrs Freshley's Apple Fruit Pies and Mrs Freshley's Cherry Fruit Pies. The recall was issued due to an undeclared allergen after it was determined the snacks may contain soya, which was not declared on the label.
Healthline
What Is Internal Shingles?
Shingles is a common, painful condition that typically causes blisters and rashes on the skin. However, shingles can become more than a skin problem when it affects other systems of the body. These complications of the disease are sometimes referred to as “internal shingles” or zoster sine herpete (ZSH).
Why Low Levels Of 'Good' Cholesterol Might Not Predict Heart Disease Risk
For years, the belief has been that lower levels of "good" cholesterol increases heart disease risk. Read about a new study that says this may not be true.
cohaitungchi.com
Do Sea Salt, Kosher Salt and Pink Salt Beat Table Salt?
Pink Himalayan salt is trending on food blogs. Kosher salt is touted by chefs. Sea salt is everywhere. Are natural salts more nutritious than table salt?. You need some salt every day. This key mineral helps your body balance fluids. But so often, you end up getting far more than the recommended amount. We tapped registered dietitian Julia Zumpano, RD, LD, for the scoop about which salt is best.
Little To No Health Risks Related To Eating Meat, Study Finds
A new study published in the scientific journal Nature claims that there are little to no health risks related to eating red meat. This study claims that earlier research linking beef and pork consumption with health issues is based on “weak evidence.” Researchers at the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) published the study in October. It’s titled: “Health effects associated with consumption of unprocessed red meat: a Burden of Proof study.”
beefmagazine.com
4 Treatment tips for Bovine respiratory disease
“Bovine respiratory disease [BRD] is the second-highest cause of mortality in preweaned dairy calves and the highest cause of mortality in post-weaned dairy calves,1” said Mark van der List, DVM, Boehringer Ingelheim. “The calves that do recover from the disease will face short- and long-term consequences. Because of this, it’s critical for producers to recognize BRD early on and to take corrective action right away.”
therecipecritic.com
Turkey Seasoning
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Look no further for the BEST turkey seasoning recipe you will ever make! The combination of herbs and spices in this rub will flavor your turkey to perfection and it will be your go-to turkey rub.
12tomatoes.com
Slow Cooker Mississippi Beef Noodles
Mississippi Pot Roast is maybe the best pot roast out there. I can’t say for sure because I haven’t had all of the pot roasts in existence, but suffice it to say it’s really really good. So good, in fact, that we’ve also turned it into Mississippi Chicken and Mississippi Chicken Pot Pie. So I thought, let’s give it one more twist — let’s take that oh-so-flavorful pepperoncini-kissed pot roast and make a full meal out of it… with noodles! So here you have it — Mississippi Beef Noodles — a full and hearty comfort food meal made in the magic of your crockpot.
cohaitungchi.com
Does beetroot juice lower blood pressure?
High blood pressure is a serious public health concern. It increases the risk of more dangerous health conditions, such as heart attack, stroke, and chronic heart failure. High blood pressure is also a major risk factor for kidney disease. Beetroot contains high levels of dietary nitrate (NO3), which the body...
Healthline
Can Vitamin Deficiency Cause Blepharitis?
Some research links blepharitis (inflammation of your eyelid) to not having enough vitamin D in your diet. Certain fatty acid supplements may help treat symptoms of blepharitis. Blepharitis is the medical name for an inflamed eyelid. It usually occurs when you have too much bacteria near the base of your...
Epicurious
Cauliflower Rice and Beans
I’m not generally big on food trends. They’re sort of the equivalent of one long chain letter among chefs. But loving rice as I do, I make an exception for cauliflower rice; it would be a shame if a dish like rice and beans couldn’t be enjoyed by everyone (including those sensitive to rice). Cauliflower is an excellent stand-in for my favorite grain and, paired with beans, serves as a health-conscious take on a dish beloved by so many cultures.
cohaitungchi.com
Healthy Baking Soda Lemonade – Feel Great
If you wish to really feel nice and activate genes to remain wholesome I've recipe for you – Wholesome Baking Soda Lemonade. Wholesome Drink for YOU. I actually need one thing glowing, explosive and enjoyable. Additionally, I wish to really feel nice. And like all the time after I...
What Does It Mean When Something Is Hypoallergenic?
If you have allergies, you may seek out products that carry a hypoallergenic label. Find out what it means if a product is labeled as hypoallergenic.
cohaitungchi.com
The Benefits Of Protein Shakes | More Than Just Muscle
If you’re getting into your fitness, or are looking to conveniently boost your protein intake, then you’ve probably heard about protein shakes. If you’re looking for info that’s a bit more backed up than the “bro science” you get from your gym buddies, then you’ve come to the right place. Let’s find out more about the benefits of protein shakes.
Agriculture Online
Farm bill proposal: Strengthen subsidy limits, boost land stewardship
With its toothless payment limits, the U.S. farm program directs billions of dollars a year to the largest and wealthiest farmers in America while struggling family farmers often are overlooked, said the National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition, an advocate for small farmers. It called for farm bill reforms that would direct more funding to soil and water conservation and restrict subsidies to big operators.
beefmagazine.com
Cattle industry dynamics finally lining up
The latest Cattle on Feed report pegs November 1 feedlot inventory at 11.706 million head, 98.0 percent of last year and the second consecutive monthly year over year decrease. The 12-month moving average of feedlot totals, which shows the average feedlot total for the previous year, peaked in September 2022 (Table 1). Feedlot inventories are expected to decrease year over year for the foreseeable future. Table 1 shows how cattle industry dynamics have developed since the last cyclical peak, with peak totals for each category highlighted in yellow. The peak average cow herd and calf crop occurred in 2018 with the peak feeder supply noted on January 1, 2019.
Why You Should Consider Adding Asparagus To Your Diet While Pregnant
While pregnant, it's crucial to maintain a well-balanced diet to facilitate the proper growth of your baby. In fact, many experts recommend including asparagus.
fitfoodiefinds.com
Homemade Turkey Stock
Homemade turkey stock is so easy to make. This recipe is excellent for using up a turkey carcass around the holidays and leftover vegetables. Use the stock as a base for soups or freeze it for later. Easy Homemade Turkey Stock. There is no question that homemade stock or homemade...
Healthline
Can Apple Cider Vinegar Cure Erectile Dysfunction?
Erectile dysfunction (ED) happens when you can’t get an erection or keep an erection long enough to have penetrative sexual intercourse. in the United States alone. ED can have a variety of causes, from stress and depression to heart disease and obesity. And ED has almost as many purported...
beefmagazine.com
Wagyu cattle becoming popular in the U.S.
As more people discover the advantages of Wagyu for producing high quality beef, a growing number of cattle breeders are raising this unique breed. Some people who have never raised cattle before are also giving it a try. Jerry Reeves, retired from the Animal Science Department at Washington State University,...
