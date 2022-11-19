ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vienna, WV

PHOTO: Man sought by police in Vienna, West Virginia

By Amanda Barber
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42RPUR_0jH5CYAp00

VIENNA, WV (WOWK) — The Vienna Police Department in Wood County says it is looking for the man pictured below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gT3oq_0jH5CYAp00
(Photo provided by Vienna PD)

The department asks anyone with information to report it to Sgt. Austin (A.S.) McFee by calling (304) 295-8563. A report can also be submitted via private Facebook message or the “ViennaWV PD” smartphone app.

Person of interest sought in connection to Huntington fire

Vienna PD says reports may remain anonymous.

WOWK 13 News

