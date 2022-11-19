PHOTO: Man sought by police in Vienna, West Virginia
VIENNA, WV (WOWK) — The Vienna Police Department in Wood County says it is looking for the man pictured below.
The department asks anyone with information to report it to Sgt. Austin (A.S.) McFee by calling (304) 295-8563. A report can also be submitted via private Facebook message or the “ViennaWV PD” smartphone app.Person of interest sought in connection to Huntington fire
Vienna PD says reports may remain anonymous.APP: ViennaWV PD on iPhone APP: ViennaWV PD on Android
