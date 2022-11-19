Read full article on original website
Points in the Paint: Spotty shooting holding Tide back as UA enters toughest stretch of the season
Alabama is about to enter a crucial one-month swing of basketball games against what is shaping up to be perhaps the most brutal out-of-conference schedule in the country. It begins during the Thanksgiving Phil Knight Invitational tourney, where the No. 18 Crimson Tide face the No. 12 Michigan State Spartans. And, buddy, that No. 12 ranking for Sparty is deceptive too: they took the ‘Zags to the wire, losing by 1-point. They followed that up with wins over Kentucky and Villanova. Izzo’s group has had no warmups: Michigan State is battle-tested and veteran after just a few opening weeks.
Jumbo Package: Lane Kiffin rumors swirl as Alabama, Auburn prepare for Iron Bowl
Happy Tuesday, everyone. Nick Saban spoke with reporters and, as expected, heaped praise on the opponent. “They run the ball effectively,” he said. “They’ve got a lot of diversity on offense. Their quarterback’s a very athletic player who can run and throw. Tank is one of the better backs in the SEC. Their defense is very, very aggressive. [Owen] Pappoe is a really good inside backer. [Derick] Hall is a really good rusher, creates a lot of negative plays. They’re very good on special teams.
The 2022 Phil Knight Invitational: A Primer
It’s the final weekend in November, so you know what that means around these parts - college basketball’s premier non-conference event, Feast Week, of course! An annual tradition in college hoops, teams from all over the country fly to exotic locations to take part in exciting non-conference tournaments of varying levels of prestige. The 18th-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide is no stranger to this phenomenon, having taken place in many Feast Week events over the years - from Hawaii to New York City. This year, Alabama was invited to participate in PK85 - the Phil Knight Invitational.
