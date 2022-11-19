NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — After the 2020 season that ended with WPIAL and PIAA titles, the Pine-Richland Rams endured a serious change when they fired then-head coach Eric Kasperowicz and his entire staff. A year later, with a new coaching staff, the team performed below expectations finishing 7-5 that included a disappointing playoff loss. Fast forward to 2022 and the Rams have reclaimed their former glory with a WPIAL 5A championship victory over Upper Saint Clair 34-3. Pine-Richland fired Kasperowicz after to allegations of misconduct within the football program. The allegations against the program included bullying, hazing, and intimidation among other serious claims. Kasperowicz denied all of the claims and sued the school district, citing defamation of character. The community largely backed the popular Kasperowicz, despite the allegations.

