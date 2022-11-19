Read full article on original website
d9and10sports.com
After Lengthy Layoff, Prep set to Battle WPIAL Champ Pine-Richland in PIAA 5A Quarterfinals
ERIE, Pa. – By the time the Cathedral Prep Ramblers take the field at Pine-Richland in the PIAA Class 5A quarterfinals, it will have been nearly a month since they’ve played in an actual game. The Ramblers (8-2) beat Canisius 40-6 in their regular-season finale, and as the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Football newcomer develops into one of WPIAL’s finest linemen at Belle Vernon
First, there was curiosity. Then came eagerness. Before long, though, bewilderment set in. “There’s no way,” Belle Vernon football coach Matt Humbert said as he watched then-sophomore Steve Macheska pull up lame two years ago on the first day of training camp. “That’s just my luck. I tell this big kid to come out (for the team), and this happens.”
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Back on Top: Pine-Richland Reclaims WPIAL Title after Tumultuous 2021
NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — After the 2020 season that ended with WPIAL and PIAA titles, the Pine-Richland Rams endured a serious change when they fired then-head coach Eric Kasperowicz and his entire staff. A year later, with a new coaching staff, the team performed below expectations finishing 7-5 that included a disappointing playoff loss. Fast forward to 2022 and the Rams have reclaimed their former glory with a WPIAL 5A championship victory over Upper Saint Clair 34-3. Pine-Richland fired Kasperowicz after to allegations of misconduct within the football program. The allegations against the program included bullying, hazing, and intimidation among other serious claims. Kasperowicz denied all of the claims and sued the school district, citing defamation of character. The community largely backed the popular Kasperowicz, despite the allegations.
Season of change brings challenges to Chartiers Valley football team
This was a season of change for the Chartiers Valley football program. Following district realignment, an already tough Class 4A Parkway Conference became incredibly deep with the additions of defending WPIAL and PIAA champion Central Valley moving up and traditional 5A power West Allegheny moving down. This added to a...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Small College Football Roundup: Slippery Rock, Carnegie Mellon Advance in NCAA Tournaments; RMU Finishes 0-11
Slippery Rock Advances to Second Round of NCAA Playoffs. With Slippery Rock traveling to Assumption (Mass.), it was expected to be a tight defensive battle and that is exactly how it unfolded with The Rock edging out the Greyhounds, 17-14. Both teams were in the top tier of Division II...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Veteran Colgate DL/Mt. Lebanon Native Coleman Coco Picks Up Offer From Pitt
There are still two games left for Pitt this season, on the road against Miami and an undetermined bowl game, but Pitt’s recruiting efforts are about to really kick off. The transfer portal officially opens back up in two weeks, and the amount of movement around the college football landscape will be unprecedented. Pitt is already looking to add.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Five Dukes Score in Double-Digits In 92-73 Win Over Siena
The Duquesne Women’s Basketball Team began to pull away in the second quarter against Siena and earned a 92-73 victory Tuesday night at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. Naelle Bernard tied for Duquesne’s high point total (4-1) with 18 and her five assists, both of which were season bests. Ayanna Townsend fired up 18 points of her own.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
City Game Displays Pitt’s Promise, Duquesne’s Areas Of Improvement
The City Game is always a tale of two rivals who have a clear respect for each other but will stop at nothing to earn bragging rights and pride. In one corner was a Pitt side which believes it has pieces together to put forth a cohesive unit. Defensively the team has displayed promise and had found multiple ways to win.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pat Narduzzi Explains Pitt DE Dayon Hayes’ Participation Against Duke
A preliminary hearing for Dayon Hayes’ charge of simple assault is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, following his arrest earlier this month, but the charge didn’t lead to Pitt holding him out over the weekend. Hayes played 28 snaps against Duke, recording two tackles (one solo) in his return...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Watch: Duquesne Breaks Down Last-Second Win
Though it may not have been a Picasso, the Duquesne Men’s Basketball Team found enough answers to defeat North Florida 83-82 Monday night at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. It was Tevin Brewer’s shot with one second remaining on the shot clock that created the final separation on the scoreboard.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt DE Dayon Hayes’ Assault Charge Withdrawn At Preliminary Hearing
Pitt defensive end Dayon Hayes’ simple assault charge was withdrawn during his hearing this afternoon at the Pittsburgh Municipal Court. In addition to Hayes’ simple assault charge being withdrawn, a harassment charge was moved to a non-traffic summary offense. Hayes was arrested and charged on Nov. 6, and...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Duquesne WR Janeh Enters Transfer Portal to Plethora of FBS Offers
Duquesne sophomore wide receiver Abdul Janneh entered the transfer portal on Monday and since then, has received a slew of offers from FBS schools. He played a total of three seasons for the Dukes, but most of his production came in this previous season. He led the team in receiving touchdown with nine in the 2022 season, while finishing in second with 579 receiving yards and 43 receptions.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Duquesne’s Joe Reece and Kevin Easley Out Tonight Against North Florida
The Duquesne Dukes will be shorthanded in the front court tonight for their game against North Florida. Starting forward Joe Reece and Kevin Easley will not be dressed for tonight’s game. Duquesne basketball on Pittsburgh Sports Now is sponsored by The Summit Academy: setting young men on the path...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt QB Kedon Slovis Inks NIL Deal With Upper Deck
Kedon Slovis has benefited from the NCAA passing name, image and likeness legislation, signing with Klutch Sports and partnering with American Eagle since last summer, and he’s added another deal. Slovis has signed an NIL deal with Upper Deck, a trading card and authentic apparel sports corporation, to produce...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Laurel Highlands 2023 4-Star Wide Receiver & West Virginia Commit Rodney Gallagher to Visit Penn State
This story initially appeared on our brother site WV Sports Now. Laurel Highlands star wide receiver Rodney Gallagher will be visiting Penn State this coming weekend. The four-star West Virginia commit announced on Twitter that he will be in attendance for the Nittany Lions’ game against Michigan State. While...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- November 23
The PSN Daily Notebook is sponsored by Frank Walker, one of Pittsburgh and West Virginia's most respected criminal defense and injury lawyers. Mr. Walker has offices in Pittsburgh and Morgantown and has been named one of Top 100 National Trial Lawyers and is rated a perfect 10.0 Superb by Avvo for ethics, experience and results. To reach Mr. Walker, you can call 412-532-6805 or go to his website frankwalkerlaw.com. For real talk, real experience and real results, contact Frank Walker Law.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Duquesne Wins 83-82 At The Buzzer With Tevin Brewer’s Heroics
Tevin Brewer’s heroics with one second remaining secured Duquesne’s 83-82 victory over North Florida Monday at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. Dae Dae Grant led all scorers with his 26 points on 9-of-16 shooting. Grant also had five rebounds and six assists. Tre Williams added 13 points and David Dixon amassed his career high with 12 points.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
2023 Missouri QB Cole Feuerbacher Earns PWO Offer From Pitt
The quarterback position at Pitt is something that’s been much talked about this season but more so over the last few weeks. With the upcoming decision of whether to stay or move on for Kedon Slovis and Nick Patti along with the de-commitment of 2023 4-star quarterback Kenny Minchey, the quarterback spot at Pitt has plenty of questions right now.
Top Pennsylvania Recruit Making Late-Season Visit to Penn State
Rodney Gallagher, a four-star Pennsylvania prospect who has committed to West Virginia, will visit Penn State on Saturday for its regular-season finale. It's a chance for Penn State coach James Franklin and his staff to make a late-cycle flip in the 2023 recruiting class. Gallagher, a multi-position player at Laurel...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
John Hugley Dressed, Not Starting Against Alabama State
PITTSBURGH — Pitt star power foward John Hugley did not start against Alabama State, but he did dress for the game. Hugley has been dealing with a sprained knee that he suffered over the offseason. Hugley has appeared in one game this season when he played 22 minutes in...
