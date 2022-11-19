Read full article on original website
Man found shot dead outside West Bank home, JPSO says
A man is dead after being shot on the West Bank late Monday (Nov. 21) night, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office announced.
Lanes closed at St. James/Ascension parish line; 18-wheeler submerged in water, driver hurt
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Lanes are closed on I-10 at the St. James/Ascension parish line after a Tuesday afternoon single-vehicle crash. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said one lane is closed in both directions at the 189-mile marker. An 18-wheeler is submerged in water after the accident and its driver was taken to a […]
WANTED: NOPD searches for driver accused of striking and killing wheelchair-bound woman, injuring man
Police are calling for the public's help in locating a driver accused of hitting two people while they were crossing a street in New Orleans, killing one and injuring another on Monday (Nov. 22) evening.
NOPD: Driver wanted for leaving scene after killing woman who tripped while crossing street
After a woman died after tripping and falling into downtown New Orleans traffic over the weekend, detectives have released the first image of the driver accused of leaving the scene after the crash.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate homicide in Little Woods
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead in Little Woods Monday afternoon. According to police, the man was found shot to death in the 8700 block of Hayne Boulevard around 2:55 p.m. Emergency Medical Services declared the man dead at...
NOLA.com
6 shot Sunday in New Orleans, including 2 men who were riding in a vehicle, police say
Six people were shot in less than 12 hours Sunday in New Orleans, police said, including two people who were riding in a vehicle. One of the victims is a 17-year-old who was shot during a robbery attempt, police said. Here's what we know about the shootings from preliminary information...
Woman killed, man injured in West Lake Forest hit-and-run Monday
Just before 5:50 p.m., officers were called to the 9300 block of the I-10 Service Road.
Two women robbed by gunmen in Bayou St. John, one hit by car
New Orleans Police say two women were robbed Monday night near Bayou St. John. The first was a carjacking just after 8:30pm near the intersection of Moss Street and Grand Route St. John.
NOLA.com
2 men accused of stealing luggage from baggage claim at New Orleans airport
Twice last week, travelers arriving at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport caught thieves trying to make off with their luggage after snatching the bags from the baggage claim carousels, according to Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office arrest reports. And as the holiday travel season picks up, officials are reminding travelers...
32-Year-Old Woman Died In A Pedestrian Crash In New Orleans (New Orleans, LA)
The New Orleans Police Department responded to a pedestrian crash on Saturday that claimed a life. Just before midnight, the crash happened at Canal and South Liberty Streets near the French Quarter.
NOLA.com
NOLA.com
Homicide scene at Hayne Blvd. in Little Woods
Officers were called at about 2:40 p.m., reporting the shooting in the 8700 block of Hayne Boulevard
fox8live.com
fox8live.com
Wheelchair-bound woman struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in New Orleans East
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A wheelchair-bound woman was struck and killed Monday night (Nov. 21) by a hit-and-run driver who fled the scene in New Orleans East, police said. The victim, whose identity and age have not been disclosed, was struck around 5:52 p.m. in the 9300 block of the I-10 Service Road, the NOPD said. The block is in the West Lake Forest neighborhood of the city.
NOLA.com
NOLA.com
Some Belle Chasse residents without water after pipe breaks
A handful of Belle Chasse residents north of the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway were without running water Tuesday evening after a broken pipe interrupted service between West W Street and the Louisiana 23 bridge. Officials warned residents to boil tap water before drinking it once the water is fixed and service...
NOLA.com
Ponchatoula man identified as victim in fatal unincorporated Gretna shooting
The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the man shot and killed Monday night in unincorporated Gretna as Shannon Young Jr., 22. Young, of Ponchatoula, was found shot in the driveway of a home in the 600 block of Grovewood Drive (map), according to Detective Brandon Veal, a spokesperson for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.
