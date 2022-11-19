ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDSU

New Orleans police investigate homicide in Little Woods

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead in Little Woods Monday afternoon. According to police, the man was found shot to death in the 8700 block of Hayne Boulevard around 2:55 p.m. Emergency Medical Services declared the man dead at...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

2 men accused of stealing luggage from baggage claim at New Orleans airport

Twice last week, travelers arriving at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport caught thieves trying to make off with their luggage after snatching the bags from the baggage claim carousels, according to Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office arrest reports. And as the holiday travel season picks up, officials are reminding travelers...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Woman dead after car struck her on Canal street, police say

A 32-year-old woman died just before midnight Saturday when she was struck by a vehicle on Canal Street, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The woman slipped while trying to cross the street at Canal and South Liberty Streets (map) near the French Quarter when the car hit her, the NOPD said Paramedics brought the woman to the hospital, where she later died. The car drove away from the scene, according to the NOPD.
NOLA.com

Woman killed, man injured in hit and run in West Lake Forest, New Orleans police say

A wheelchair-bound woman was hit and killed by a vehicle Monday evening in West Lake Forest, according to the New Orleans Police Department. A man was also injured. Officers were called to the 9300 block of the I-10 Service Road at 5:52 p.m. There, police said a 43-year-old man had been pushing a 39-year-old woman in a wheelchair on the westbound side of the road when a black sedan hit them from behind. The driver fled, police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Man fatally shot outside of Gretna home, Jefferson sheriff says

GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot Monday (Nov. 21) night outside of a home in Gretna, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies say they were dispatched around 11:30 p.m. in response to a shooting in the 600 block of Grovewood Dr. It was there deputies say they discovered a man that had been fatally shot.
GRETNA, LA
fox8live.com

Wheelchair-bound woman struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A wheelchair-bound woman was struck and killed Monday night (Nov. 21) by a hit-and-run driver who fled the scene in New Orleans East, police said. The victim, whose identity and age have not been disclosed, was struck around 5:52 p.m. in the 9300 block of the I-10 Service Road, the NOPD said. The block is in the West Lake Forest neighborhood of the city.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man killed in shooting in unincorporated Gretna, JPSO says

A man was killed in a shooting late Monday in unincorporated Gretna, Jefferson Parish authorities said. The gunfire was reported around 11:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Grovewood Drive (map). Deputies with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said they found a man on the ground outside a home. He...
GRETNA, LA
NOLA.com

Some Belle Chasse residents without water after pipe breaks

A handful of Belle Chasse residents north of the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway were without running water Tuesday evening after a broken pipe interrupted service between West W Street and the Louisiana 23 bridge. Officials warned residents to boil tap water before drinking it once the water is fixed and service...
BELLE CHASSE, LA
NOLA.com

Ponchatoula man identified as victim in fatal unincorporated Gretna shooting

The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the man shot and killed Monday night in unincorporated Gretna as Shannon Young Jr., 22. Young, of Ponchatoula, was found shot in the driveway of a home in the 600 block of Grovewood Drive (map), according to Detective Brandon Veal, a spokesperson for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.
GRETNA, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy