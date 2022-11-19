A 32-year-old woman died just before midnight Saturday when she was struck by a vehicle on Canal Street, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The woman slipped while trying to cross the street at Canal and South Liberty Streets (map) near the French Quarter when the car hit her, the NOPD said Paramedics brought the woman to the hospital, where she later died. The car drove away from the scene, according to the NOPD.

2 DAYS AGO