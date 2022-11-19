ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
peachtreehoops.com

ATL and 29: A rookie has entered the chat

Glen Willis of Peachtree Hoops and Kevin Chouinard of Hawks.com review the Atlanta Hawks’ split games with the Toronto Raptors and Cleveland Cavaliers and analyze recent trends involving the team. So basically, a lot of AJ Griffin talk. ATL and 29: A Pachtree Hoops Podcast’ is hosted on Megaphone...
Hawks lose control in the fourth quarter, fall to Cavaliers 114-102

The Atlanta Hawks were in Cleveland on Monday evening to take on the Cavaliers. They were not able to come out with the victory, losing 114-102. Both teams are coming off of victories before meeting each other, with the Cavaliers recently defeating the depleted Miami Heat last night. The Hawks were without De’Andre Hunter, which led to AJ Griffin drawing the first start of his career.
