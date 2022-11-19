ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

'Shame on You!': Falcons Coach, Players Sound Off on Marcus Mariota Critics

By Daniel Flick
Falcon Report
Falcon Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RXTP7_0jH5AbwY00

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota has struggled of late, drawing the brunt of the blow from fans on social media - but his teammates and coaches don't agree with the message.

Quarterback is one of the most talked about positions in professional sports, receiving a lion's share of the credit for wins and sometimes an even bigger portion for losses.

As the Atlanta Falcons have dropped three of their last four games, much of the blame has fallen on quarterback Marcus Mariota 's shoulders.

In those four contests, Mariota's gone 59 of 94 (62.7 completion percentage) for 692 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions while adding 141 yards on 20 rush attempts.

Mariota's struggles perhaps reached new heights in Atlanta's 22-15 loss to the Carolina Panthers last Thursday, as he was admittedly pressing and forcing passes into windows that simply weren't there. He was making mistakes that a 29-year-old, eighth-year veteran isn't expected to make - and has heard about it from the outside.

With fans and national media alike clamoring for rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder , public support for Mariota has reached a new low - but his teammates can't relate, starting with Atlanta's leading receiver, Drake London , who said he gets "defensive" over his signal caller.

"You can't really listen to the outside noise," London said. "I do get defensive over it, but at the end of the day, they're not in our shoes, they're not in our building, so they can't really tell what's going on for real - that goes for all fans pretty much. I just try to block all that noise out and try to keep a straightforward path."

Falcons coach Arthur Smith , who's created something of an idea surrounding his potential ownership of a burner account, echoed similar sentiments to London, declaring the NFL "the biggest reality show going" and marked social media criticism as simply a part of the job - though reading it is a big mistake.

"You know what you sign up for as a coach and a player," said Smith. "If you're dumb enough to look at social media, shame on you. We're in the biggest reality show going. It'll crush you. I get it, it's what sells, but that's a part of the job, and that's reality. If you're insecure or dumb enough to go down that rabbit hole, shame on you."

The only social media account under Mariota's name is that of his foundation, which is run by his wife. He doesn't get exposed to much of what's said but is well aware of how many fans feel.

It's not an uncommon situation for Mariota, who went through a similar phase at times during his stint as the Tennessee Titans' starting quarterback. A self-said "people pleaser," the criticism isn't something Mariota enjoys, but he's "no doubt" better equipped to handle it this time around.

"I just control what I can control," Mariota said. "I try to be the best version of my myself here for these guys and try to win games. What other people think, I have no control over or no say in that ... That's nature of the beast, especially at the position. People are entitled to their opinions, people can say what they want; at the end of the day, nothing that I can do can make those guys think differently, I've just got to play better."

Mariota's approach is genuine; he's a team-player who takes things day-to-day, something the rookie London said is one of the things he admires most about his quarterback.

"Mentality," said London on what he's learned from Mariota. "He's such a humble guy and the way he approaches every day is really cool to see and something I want to follow in as well."

London, 21, isn't alone in his assessment of Mariota's character. Veteran left tackle Jake Matthews , who's the NFL's active leader in consecutive games played, raved about the former Heisman Trophy winner's work habits.

"I got the utmost respect for him," Matthews asserted. "Just the way he carries himself and comes in, the way he treats his teammates and the way he works. He's a guy that'll never take a shortcut, someone you can trust. I still have all the confidence in the world in him, and he's done a lot of good things. We've all made mistakes - it's stuff we all need to improve."

One of the things Mariota's improved on the most is his connection with London. Coming from rival PAC-12 programs with Mariota an Oregon Duck and London a USC Trojan, the two quickly formed a strong relationship.

Better yet, as Mariota's gotten acclimated to the starting role after two and a half years on the sideline and London's grown accustomed to the NFL, their connection is only getting better.

"I think it's great," revealed London. "I think we're starting to build chemistry even better than what it was."

While Mariota's on-field performance has left something to be desired, he's a fantastic locker room presence who's highly respected by his teammates.

With the Falcons just one game out of both the NFC South lead and final wildcard spot, everything's still to play for - and Mariota, despite the growing calls for his job, is set to guide the way for Atlanta's young team, with internal support fully behind him.

You can follow Daniel Flick on Twitter @DFlickDraft

Get your HOTlanta Falcons game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.

Want even more Atlanta Falcons news? Check out the Si.com team page here

Comments / 5

Corrie Octane Lovelace
3d ago

Well since the players and coaches are in denial about his underachieving performances and want listen to the fans or critics, how about us fans not filling the seats in the Mercedes Benz. I am not going to anymore games this season or next as long as Mariota is the QB! I can save money and just watch the circus from home.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Is Praying For Matthew Stafford's Wife Today

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is currently in concussion protocol for the second time in two weeks. Kelly Stafford, the wife of the Rams star quarterback, was heartbroken over the concussion news earlier this month. “If you follow nfl, you just heard Matthew got put into concussion protocol,” Kelly...
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Tony Romo On Sunday

Dallas Cowboys fans are currently enjoying their blowout over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys are thrashing the Vikings, 37-3, on the road on Sunday. Cowboys fans are not loving one in-game prediction from Tony Romo, though. The former Cowboys quarterback turned CBS broadcaster believes that both offensive...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Look: Patrick Mahomes' Mom Went Viral Sunday Night

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs put on a show against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night. The Chiefs topped the Chargers on a last-minute touchdown, improving to 8-2 on the season. During the game, Patrick Mahomes' mom, Randi, went viral on social media. Randi Mahomes was part...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Kyle Shanahan, Kliff Kingsbury Make Opinion On Mexico City Clear

Mexico City hosted an NFL game for the first time in three years when the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football. After the game (h/t Pro Football Talk), head coaches Kyle Shanahan and Kliff Kingsbury each praised the Estadio Azteca crowd for creating a memorable experience.
The Spun

Look: NFL World Wants 2 Coaches Fired On Sunday

The Cleveland Browns have been one of the most frustrating teams to watch this season. On Sunday, the Browns are trailing the Bills, 25-10, in a game that's being played in Detroit. Browns fans have had enough with their team's defensive coordinator and special teams coordinator. Cleveland fans are calling...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Speculating About Bill Cowher On Sunday

The NFL World is speculating about the former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach on Sunday afternoon, thanks to the performance of Jeff Saturday. The Colts interim head coach, whose hiring was widely criticized (mainly by Cowher and other former NFL coaches), could be off to a 2-0 start. Indianapolis won last...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

NFL Coach Admits He's Considering Quarterback Change

We've already seen a couple of notable starting quarterback changes in the NFL this season, including in Washington, where Taylor Heinicke has supplanted Carson Wentz. Another change could be coming. On Monday, Texans head coach Lovie Smith admitted that the door is open for starting quarterback Davis Mills to be...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Dating Speculation

With Gisele Bundchen possibly (?) getting back on the dating market, should Tom Brady do the same?. Last week, the ex-wife of the legendary NFL quarterback was spotted with a new man in Costa Rica. While Gisele's camp has denied the dating rumors, not everyone else is convinced. Regardless, Brady...
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to coach’s insane postgame meltdown

The Philadelphia Eagles came from behind to beat the Indianapolis Colts, 17-16. After the game, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni, the least controversial of the two head coaches entering the game, was seen yelling at Colts fans in the stands following the win. Nick Sirianni, absolutely losing his mind after, uh, beating the 4-5-1 Colts by Read more... The post NFL world reacts to coach’s insane postgame meltdown appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Tony Dungy Admits He Messed Up Sunday Night

It's not often that you see analysts admit that they got something wrong. But former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy did just that on Sunday night. Dungy picked the Chargers to beat the Chiefs on "Sunday Night Football." It was a popular pick, with the Chargers playing at home. But the Chiefs got it done, winning on a go-ahead score with less than a minute left.
The Spun

Look: Chiefs Owner's Daughter Going Viral On Sunday

Sunday night's NFL contest will be a fun one. The Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs are set to play on "Sunday Night Football." Ahead of kickoff, Gracie Hunt, the daughter of the Chiefs owner, is trending on social media. Gracie Hunt, who was Miss Kansas USA, was...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Robert Griffin III Not Happy With NFL Quarterback

Robert Griffin III knows what it's like to be an NFL starting quarterback under the microscope. On Sunday, New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson had a tough day, losing to the New England Patriots, while the offense struggled in a big way. Following the game, Wilson was asked if he...
NEW YORK STATE
On3.com

On3 5-Star Countdown: No. 19, QB Malachi Nelson

With regular season high school football finished across the country, On3 has released its second-to-last rankings update for the 2023 recruiting cycle. Ranking as the No. 19 overall player in the 2023 On300 and earning five-star status is Los Alamitos (Calif.) quarterback and USC commit Malachi Nelson. He rose from a previous ranking of No. 21.
OREGON STATE
WIVB

Josh Allen’s neighbors help dig him out ahead of Browns game

(WIVB) — Two lifelong Buffalo Bills fans lent a hand Saturday when they helped dig out their snowed-in neighbors. That included one very special neighbor — Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Norm Marshall woke up around 5 a.m. Saturday and hopped on his tractor to dig out from that...
BUFFALO, NY
Falcon Report

Falcon Report

Atlanta, GA
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Atlanta Falcons

Comments / 0

Community Policy