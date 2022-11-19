Navy Beats UCF, Shake Up AAC Title Race

The Bearcats could have an added advantage if they win their final two games.

CINCINNATI — The Navy Midshipmen pulled off a big 17-14 upset over UCF on Saturday to shake up the AAC Championship race . Navy entered the game as 15.5-point underdogs.

The result means UC will host the AAC Title game in two weeks if they beat Temple and Tulane. UCF beat the Bearcats earlier in the season but now has multiple conference losses to UC's one.

If UC and UCF (@ South Florida) win next week, the Bearcats welcome the Knights to Nippert Stadium with a third-straight AAC Championship on the line.

UC's final road battle starts at 4 p.m. ET on ESPNU

