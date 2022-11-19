FL Lottery
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ These Florida lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Cash4Life
02-03-35-42-58, Cash Ball: 1
(two, three, thirty-five, forty-two, fifty-eight; Cash Ball: one)
Double Play
14-20-30-42-46-47
(fourteen, twenty, thirty, forty-two, forty-six, forty-seven)
Fantasy 5
02-10-25-35-36
(two, ten, twenty-five, thirty-five, thirty-six)
Lotto
01-07-08-22-45-49
(one, seven, eight, twenty-two, forty-five, forty-nine)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 259,000,000
Pick 2 Evening
2-0, FB: 3
(two, zero; FB: three)
Pick 2 Midday
6-4, FB:
(six, four; FB: zero)
Pick 3 Evening
9-4-0, FB: 3
(nine, four, zero; FB: three)
Pick 3 Midday
7-9-3, FB:
(seven, nine, three; FB: zero)
Pick 4 Evening
7-3-8-2, FB: 3
(seven, three, eight, two; FB: three)
Pick 4 Midday
2-7-8-0, FB:
(two, seven, eight, zero; FB: zero)
Pick 5 Evening
6-7-1-6-1, FB: 3
(six, seven, one, six, one; FB: three)
Pick 5 Midday
1-2-5-4-9, FB:
(one, two, five, four, nine; FB: zero)
Powerball
07-28-62-63-64, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 3
(seven, twenty-eight, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-four; Powerball: ten; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000
