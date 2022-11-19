FL Lottery

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ These Florida lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Cash4Life

02-03-35-42-58, Cash Ball: 1

(two, three, thirty-five, forty-two, fifty-eight; Cash Ball: one)

Double Play

14-20-30-42-46-47

(fourteen, twenty, thirty, forty-two, forty-six, forty-seven)

Fantasy 5

02-10-25-35-36

(two, ten, twenty-five, thirty-five, thirty-six)

Lotto

01-07-08-22-45-49

(one, seven, eight, twenty-two, forty-five, forty-nine)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 259,000,000

Pick 2 Evening

2-0, FB: 3

(two, zero; FB: three)

Pick 2 Midday

6-4, FB:

(six, four; FB: zero)

Pick 3 Evening

9-4-0, FB: 3

(nine, four, zero; FB: three)

Pick 3 Midday

7-9-3, FB:

(seven, nine, three; FB: zero)

Pick 4 Evening

7-3-8-2, FB: 3

(seven, three, eight, two; FB: three)

Pick 4 Midday

2-7-8-0, FB:

(two, seven, eight, zero; FB: zero)

Pick 5 Evening

6-7-1-6-1, FB: 3

(six, seven, one, six, one; FB: three)

Pick 5 Midday

1-2-5-4-9, FB:

(one, two, five, four, nine; FB: zero)

Powerball

07-28-62-63-64, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 3

(seven, twenty-eight, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-four; Powerball: ten; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000