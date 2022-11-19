ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Winning numbers drawn in ‘LuckyDay Lotto Midday’ game

 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon’s drawing of the Illinois Lottery’s “LuckyDay Lotto Midday” game were:

06-14-21-27-42

(six, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $500,000

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

