Orlando, FL

WESH

Woman dead, man hospitalized in Orange County shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Orange County Tuesday. Officials say it happened just after 11 a.m. near the intersection of Sand Lake Road and Voltaire Drive. According to deputies, a woman in her 40s and a man in his...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

17-year-old arrested on murder charge in Orlando shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with an August fatal shooting in Orlando, according to the police department. The Orlando Police Department said Jaeden Reid was arrested Monday in Volusia County. [TRENDING: Flagler deputies seek help identifying man who recorded woman in Publix bathroom...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Apopka, Lake Mary advance to regional final

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Lake Mary upset Seminole 12-8 Saturday night to advance to the regional final. Noah Grubbs found Caden Harshbarger with under ninety seconds left for the game-winning touchdown. The Rams will visit Apopka on Friday. The Blue Darters handled busines against Winter Park Saturday 28-7. Friday’s regional final...
LAKE MARY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Crash shuts down Florida Turnpike southbound ramp to I-4 in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A crash has closed the Florida Turnpike southbound exit and entrance ramps that take drivers to Interstate 4 in Orlando on Wednesday morning. According to the Orlando Fire Department, two vehicles were involved. The department had originally said that one person had died and another was taken to the hospital. However, Florida Highway Patrol says that no one died in connection to this crash.
ORLANDO, FL
247Sports

BOOM!! Jason Duclona Commits to UCF!

ESTERO, FL- Defensive Coordinator Travis Williams and the UCF defensive coaching staff has landed another top tier athlete for the first Big XII recruiting class, as three star Estero High School athlete Jason Duclona announced his commitment to UCF today. Duclona had originally committed to Rutgers, with UCF offering him after his commitment to the Scarlet Knights. He then decided to recommit following a gameday visit at UCF against Georgia Tech, then following up with visits to games against SMU, Cincinnati, and Navy. Despite being listed as an athlete Duclona has been recruited to play defensive back for the Knights, adding a lot of versatility to the defensive backfield with the ability to play cornerback, the Knight position, or safety similarly to current UCF defensive back Jarvis Ware.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Children among 6 detained by police after manhunt in Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford police officers said they detained six people, including a number of children, after a search Tuesday night. Officers said they were initially called in for a reported robbery. A lieutenant driving an undercover car happened to be nearby and was able to pick up the car the group was driving, which was believed to be stolen.
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

DeLand couple conned out of $25K in ‘Grandparent Scam,’ deputies say

DeLAND, Fla. – An older DeLand couple was bilked out of $25,000 from a group of schemers who claimed the couple’s granddaughter was in legal trouble, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the fraud was reported on Monday. According to investigators, the pair received...
DELAND, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando firefighters battling house fire

ORLANDO, Fla. — Firefighters are battling a big house fire in Orlando. The fire started around 5:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of Arthur Street. Video taken by neighbors from the scene shows massive flames shooting out of the home not far from Lake Fairview. A neighbor said one...
ORLANDO, FL
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Multiple young people arrested after robbery, police chase in Sanford, police say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A police chase in Seminole County ended with the arrest of multiple young people Tuesday night, according to police. The Sanford Police Department said it received a 911 call around 7 p.m. for a robbery at the Charleston Club Apartments near Lake Mary Boulevard and State Road 417. A Sanford lieutenant in an unmarked car entered the neighborhood and spotted the car described by the caller. Police said the car was reported stolen.
SANFORD, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando Free Fall death: Florida leaders announce six-figure fine after Tyre Sampson's deadly fall

State fines owner of Orlando Freefall ride following Tyre Sampson's deadly fall. Florida leaders have requested a six-figure fine – one of the largest the Department of Agriculture has ever sought – against Slingshot Group, the owner of the Orlando FreeFall drop tower ride at ICON Park, after 14-year-old Tyre Sampson fell off the ride in March 2022 and died.
ORLANDO, FL
Scorebook Live

Polk County football playoff roundup

With regional finals weekend upon us, here is how three Polk County powers advanced last weekend Lakeland routs Mitchell to reach Region 2 finals LAKELAND, FLORIDA – Lakeland’s bid for a ninth state championship moved a bit closer this week. Top-seed Lakeland overcame a slow start to blow Mitchell ...
POLK COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Former Orlando Pride goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris announces retirement

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Former Orlando Pride goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris retired from professional soccer last week, ending a 13-year senior career. Ashlyn, who is from Cocoa Beach, Florida, joined the Orlando Pride in 2016. Throughout her career, she's had 25 caps for the U.S. Women's National Team, and played on...
ORLANDO, FL
DELAND, FL

