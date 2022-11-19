Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WESH
Woman dead, man hospitalized in Orange County shooting
ORLANDO, Fla. — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Orange County Tuesday. Officials say it happened just after 11 a.m. near the intersection of Sand Lake Road and Voltaire Drive. According to deputies, a woman in her 40s and a man in his...
click orlando
17-year-old arrested on murder charge in Orlando shooting
ORLANDO, Fla. – A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with an August fatal shooting in Orlando, according to the police department. The Orlando Police Department said Jaeden Reid was arrested Monday in Volusia County. [TRENDING: Flagler deputies seek help identifying man who recorded woman in Publix bathroom...
Apopka, Lake Mary advance to regional final
ORLANDO, Fla. -- Lake Mary upset Seminole 12-8 Saturday night to advance to the regional final. Noah Grubbs found Caden Harshbarger with under ninety seconds left for the game-winning touchdown. The Rams will visit Apopka on Friday. The Blue Darters handled busines against Winter Park Saturday 28-7. Friday’s regional final...
fox35orlando.com
Crash shuts down Florida Turnpike southbound ramp to I-4 in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - A crash has closed the Florida Turnpike southbound exit and entrance ramps that take drivers to Interstate 4 in Orlando on Wednesday morning. According to the Orlando Fire Department, two vehicles were involved. The department had originally said that one person had died and another was taken to the hospital. However, Florida Highway Patrol says that no one died in connection to this crash.
Orlando man becomes overnight multi-millionaire in Florida Lottery scratch-off game
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orange County man is a multi-millionaire after winning a $5 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery. Jerry Norasing claimed the $5 million top prize after purchasing his winning ticket from the RaceTrac on South Highway 27 in Clermont.
247Sports
BOOM!! Jason Duclona Commits to UCF!
ESTERO, FL- Defensive Coordinator Travis Williams and the UCF defensive coaching staff has landed another top tier athlete for the first Big XII recruiting class, as three star Estero High School athlete Jason Duclona announced his commitment to UCF today. Duclona had originally committed to Rutgers, with UCF offering him after his commitment to the Scarlet Knights. He then decided to recommit following a gameday visit at UCF against Georgia Tech, then following up with visits to games against SMU, Cincinnati, and Navy. Despite being listed as an athlete Duclona has been recruited to play defensive back for the Knights, adding a lot of versatility to the defensive backfield with the ability to play cornerback, the Knight position, or safety similarly to current UCF defensive back Jarvis Ware.
Children among 6 detained by police after manhunt in Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford police officers said they detained six people, including a number of children, after a search Tuesday night. Officers said they were initially called in for a reported robbery. A lieutenant driving an undercover car happened to be nearby and was able to pick up the car the group was driving, which was believed to be stolen.
WESH
Central Florida parents warn others after 2-year-old son's tragic drowning death
ORLANDO, Fla. — It's an alarming statistic: the leading killer of children younger than age four is drowning. A local first responder is working to prevent these untimely deaths after his own toddler died by drowning. "Losing a child is never something that any parent ever should go through...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando FreeFall rider death: New information to be released on Florida's complaint against Slingshot Group
The owner of the Orlando FreeFall will be the subject of discussion in Tallahassee, Florida on Tuesday. Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried will offer new information in the department's administrative complaint against the Slingshot Group following the death of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson.
click orlando
DeLand couple conned out of $25K in ‘Grandparent Scam,’ deputies say
DeLAND, Fla. – An older DeLand couple was bilked out of $25,000 from a group of schemers who claimed the couple’s granddaughter was in legal trouble, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the fraud was reported on Monday. According to investigators, the pair received...
Orlando firefighters battling house fire
ORLANDO, Fla. — Firefighters are battling a big house fire in Orlando. The fire started around 5:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of Arthur Street. Video taken by neighbors from the scene shows massive flames shooting out of the home not far from Lake Fairview. A neighbor said one...
fox35orlando.com
As Orlando man escapes burning home, neighbors rush to his aid
ORLANDO, Fla. - Firefighters responded to a fire in Orlando's Fairview Shores neighborhood late Monday afternoon. Just after 5 p.m., several trucks were at a residence at 1401 Arthur St. where traffic had been shut down. A witness said she saw her neighbor running from the house to the sidewalk,...
click orlando
Police seek person of interest in Altamonte Springs death investigation
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – The Altamonte Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a “person of interest” in connection with the death of a 42-year-old man back in October. Police initially responded to the Lake Villas Condominiums near 126 Maitland Ave. on Oct....
WESH
'We need justice': Family of 18-year-old killed in Seminole County shooting searches for answers
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A family is searching for justice after an 18-year-old was gunned down in a Sanford parking lot. Police say the teen was in a car at an apartment complex on State Road 46 when they were targeted. "He was just starting his life. He was...
fox35orlando.com
Multiple young people arrested after robbery, police chase in Sanford, police say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A police chase in Seminole County ended with the arrest of multiple young people Tuesday night, according to police. The Sanford Police Department said it received a 911 call around 7 p.m. for a robbery at the Charleston Club Apartments near Lake Mary Boulevard and State Road 417. A Sanford lieutenant in an unmarked car entered the neighborhood and spotted the car described by the caller. Police said the car was reported stolen.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Free Fall death: Florida leaders announce six-figure fine after Tyre Sampson's deadly fall
State fines owner of Orlando Freefall ride following Tyre Sampson's deadly fall. Florida leaders have requested a six-figure fine – one of the largest the Department of Agriculture has ever sought – against Slingshot Group, the owner of the Orlando FreeFall drop tower ride at ICON Park, after 14-year-old Tyre Sampson fell off the ride in March 2022 and died.
Polk County football playoff roundup
With regional finals weekend upon us, here is how three Polk County powers advanced last weekend Lakeland routs Mitchell to reach Region 2 finals LAKELAND, FLORIDA – Lakeland’s bid for a ninth state championship moved a bit closer this week. Top-seed Lakeland overcame a slow start to blow Mitchell ...
fox35orlando.com
Former Orlando Pride goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris announces retirement
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Former Orlando Pride goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris retired from professional soccer last week, ending a 13-year senior career. Ashlyn, who is from Cocoa Beach, Florida, joined the Orlando Pride in 2016. Throughout her career, she's had 25 caps for the U.S. Women's National Team, and played on...
La Granja to Open Sanford Location
“La Granja Margate was opened in 1995 and since then we haven’t stopped."
fox35orlando.com
Florida couple loses $25,000 in 'Grandparents Scam': What to watch out for
DELAND, Fla. - An elderly couple in Central Florida was scammed out of $25,000 in what deputies are calling an elaborate ‘Grandparents Scam.’. The DeLand couple said they received a call from someone posing as their granddaughter saying they were in legal trouble. "A woman identifying herself as their...
