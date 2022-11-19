Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Midday’ game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon’s drawing of the Florida Lottery’s “Pick 5 Midday” game were:
1-2-5-4-9, FB:
(one, two, five, four, nine; FB: zero)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon’s drawing of the Florida Lottery’s “Pick 5 Midday” game were:
1-2-5-4-9, FB:
(one, two, five, four, nine; FB: zero)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0