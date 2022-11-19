ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horseheads, NY

Two-car accident slows traffic near Arnot Mall

By Brandon Kyc
 3 days ago

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — A busy Saturday around the Arnor Mall was backed up after a vehicle accident on Chambers Road caused delays.

Sometime after 1 p.m. two vehicles collided at the intersection of Chambers Road and an entranceway into the mall’s parking lot area, in front of the Speedway gas station.

A four-door SUV and a four-door sedan were involved, with the SUV receiving the brunt of the damage to the front of the vehicle, and the sedan taking damage to the front right of the vehicle.

Elmira man arrested on weapon, drug charges after shots fired

Airbags were deployed on both vehicles and Erway ambulance was on the scene to address any injuries, but it’s unknown if any were sustained.

New York State Police, Chemung County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Big Flats Fire Department were on the scene for traffic control and to assess the incident.

Traffic was backed up on Chambers Road coming from the south as traffic was pushed northbound, limiting access to multiple lanes and resulting in a bottleneck.

The scene was deemed clear around 2 p.m., and traffic was back to normal.

