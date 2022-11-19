ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee County, KS

Upcoming holiday events to ring in the season

By Sara Maloney
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0muXMQ_0jH59jQk00

TOPEKA (KSNT) – It is not too early to start making plans for the upcoming winter holidays. Shawnee County Parks and Recreation have three holiday events scheduled for the first couple weeks of December.

The Holiday Craft Show, one of the most popular events, will feature 50 vendor booths with a variety of items. There will be hand-made wooden toys, jewelry, holiday décor and food items.

Click here for more top stories | KSNT.com

Parks and Rec estimated that 1,500 patrons have attended past shows. The event is free and will kick off at 9 a.m. on Dec. 3 and stay open until 3 p.m. at Crestview Community Center.

The 39th annual Children’s Shopping Spree will have handmade crafts and baked goods, all for under $10. They are looking for volunteers to help children shop and wrap gifts. For more information on volunteering, call 885-251-6953 or email jamon.carter-williams@snco.us.

The shop will open at 9:30 a.m. Dec 11. and go until 2:30 p.m. at the Garfield Community Center gym.

Here’s where to go ice skating in Topeka, Manhattan

Thirdly, there will be a third year of the Old Prairie Town Christmas. Kids will be able to write letters to Santa, make magic reindeer feed, help an elf deliver gifts on the railroad hand car, take pictures with Santa and much more. The event will be at 124 NW Fillmore from 4-7 p.m. Dec. 10. Admission is $5 per person at the gate.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

80’s with the Ladies night at Historic Harley Davidson

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Historic Harley Davidson of Topeka, 21st and Topeka Blvd., held its annual “Ladies Night Out” Christmas party Tuesday evening. “Tonight, is ladies’ night. We typically do this right before Thanksgiving every year. We have a nice sale for our lady patrons so they can work on their Christmas shopping. This year’s […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

SLI’s Festival of Trees now open in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – SLI’s Festival of Trees is now open in Fairlawn Plaza Mall. SLI has held their Festival of Trees holiday tradition for the Topeka community for 45 years. All proceeds cover the unfunded needs of persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Public viewing of the trees, wreaths, and silent auction items at Fairlawn […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Nearly 2,000 people visit Topeka Zoo for ‘Dream Night’

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo’s “Dream Night” saw nearly 2,000 visitors show up to enjoy the nighttime light display. The Topeka Zoo reports that 1,883 people came out to enjoy the invitation-only event during Zoo Lights. This was an increase from 1,296 visitors last year. Zoo staff adjust the music and lights on Dream […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Festival of Trees opens to the public Tuesday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – For more than 40 years, SLI has supported people in the community by holding its annual Festival of Trees. Karen Streeter, SLI’s Vice President of Development, stopped by 27 News Monday to tell us about this year’s event. The trees and wreaths open to the public Tuesday, Nov. 22 at Fairlawn Plaza […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Winter Wonderland opens Wednesday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – TARC will kick off their annual Winter Wonderland event on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at the Lake Shawnee Campground. Winter Wonderland will be open nightly from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. from Nov. 23 to Dec. 31. A suggested donation of $10 per vehicle and $20 per bus admits you to the lights […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Here are the NOTO Christmas events starting Saturday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Three holiday events in NOTO will take place Saturday. A Celebration of Lights, Santa Visit and Holiday Market are all open in Topeka. The tree lighting ceremony at Veterans Park will also have carriage rides, performances by various music programs, Holiday Cookie Workshop and late night shopping. The celebration opened at 2 […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Gingerbread Homes for the Holiday is this weekend

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Performing Arts Center is holding its Gingerbread Homes for the Holidays events this weekend. You can build your own graham cracker house, there will be face painting and balloon sculptures, you can buy candy and other sweets at Sweet Tooth Lane, there’s a model train display and of course, Santa […]
TOPEKA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Red Rocks announces White Christmas event

From 2 - 4 p.m. visitors may informally tour the decorated home while listening to seasonal music provided by the Emporia High School Chorale, Irene Diaz’s cello students, and the Emporia State University Flute Choir. Refreshments will be served in the Visitor’s Center. Admission is free and donations are welcome.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka firefighters give cooking safety tips for the holidays

TOPEKA (KSNT) – With the holiday season right around the corner, the Topeka Fire Department is giving out tips to stay safe in the kitchen. Just in case a fire sparks during your holiday cooking, TFD says to remember a fire needs three things: heat, oxygen and fuel. The easiest way to stop a fire […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Volunteers gear up to bring Christmas Cheer to Fairlawn Plaza

TOPEKA (KSNT) – About 200 volunteers gathered at the Fairlawn Plaza to set up more than 50 Christmas trees for the SLI festival of lights. This is the second year the festival will be in the Fairlawn Plaza. SLI bought a storefront in the Fairlawn Plaza as a place to plan for the festival year […]
TOPEKA, KS
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Wizard of Oz Museum in Wamego Kansas

The museum features an extensive collection of memorabilia from the famous MGM movie. Visitors can see the first editions of Baum's books and the dioramas of the main characters. There's also a gift shop with plenty of oz collectibles. Visitors can see thousands of pieces of memorabilia, including costumes and...
WAMEGO, KS
KSNT News

Topeka’s Community Thanksgiving Dinner needs donations

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Community Thanksgiving Dinner is in need of food and monetary donations this year. “It’s been going good so far,” David Braun, President of the Community Thanksgiving Dinner Foundation. “We have lots of volunteers showing up. Today have a big group of volunteers from Evergy, which is nice to see. Today, the […]
TOPEKA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Rotary Grocery Grab winner brings home more than $700 in groceries

“We’re pretty excited!” Adrian Singleton said. “I just tried to think of Thanksgiving and what the kids would like.” Singleton piled $738.96 worth of groceries in his carts during Saturday morning’s Rotary Grocery Grab, almost half of that from the meat case at Good’s Cash Saver grocery store.
EMPORIA, KS
eastcoasttraveller.com

Truckhenge in Topeka Kansas

The site is accessible by one single door that connects the structures. The site has been used as a boerenland for generations, but it was turned into an overcoming site in 1990. A team of local artists and businesses joined forces to create this unique piece of art. Truckhenge has...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Salvation Army’s Red Kettle season begins

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Saturday marks the first day of the iconic Red Kettles and bells at retailers across Topeka. The theme for this year’s campaign is “Hope Marches On.” There will be Red Kettle sites at 22 different retailers and restaurants around the Topeka area. The season was kicked off by the Washburn Marching Icabods […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Easy winter experiments you can do this Christmas

TOPEKA (FOX 43) – Parents are constantly looking for ways to keep their kids occupied when winter break rolls around again each year, said the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center. Laura Burton with the KCDC joined the Fox 43 AM Live team to share some ideas on how you can keep kids happy and entertained this […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Inflation causing costly Christmas trees

MERIDEN, KS. (KSNT) – Christmas tree farms are opening around Northeast Kansas, but inflation is causing the prices of trees to be more expensive. Owners of two different farms near Topeka told 27 News they’ve been impacted by high costs, but neither of them is letting it affect their tree sales. Eldon Clawson and Marlene […]
MERIDEN, KS
KSNT News

Topeka restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day

TOPEKA (KSNT) – For those feeling like eating out on Thanksgiving Day this year, several options exist in the capital city. KSNT gathered the following list of local restaurants that will be open on the upcoming holiday. While these restaurants are open, some may have changed their hours for the day. Cracker Barrel 1421 SW […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Salvation Army is back and ready to help this holiday season

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Salvation Army in Oakland is getting ready for its 2022 holiday campaign. Today, volunteers handed out 200 turkeys and Thanksgiving meals to families in the community. “The public as a whole has been really grateful and appreciative,” said Development Director of the Topeka Salvation Army, Shelley Robertson. “It just brings everybody […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy