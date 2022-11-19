IA Lottery
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ These Iowa lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Lotto America
09-16-19-32-48, Star Ball: 5, ASB: 3
(nine, sixteen, nineteen, thirty-two, forty-eight; Star Ball: five; ASB: three)
Lucky For Life
01-21-34-39-44, Lucky Ball: 10
(one, twenty-one, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty-four; Lucky Ball: ten)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 259,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
4-2-2
(four, two, two)
Pick 3 Midday
1-9-4
(one, nine, four)
Pick 4 Evening
9-4-1-5
(nine, four, one, five)
Pick 4 Midday
8-7-1-5
(eight, seven, one, five)
Powerball
07-28-62-63-64, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 3
(seven, twenty-eight, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-four; Powerball: ten; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000
