Questions remain after report on Amador High School varsity football team's racist group chat
SUTTER CREEK, Calif. — Some parents still feel as though they are in the dark after Amador County Unified School District published some of the findings by an independent investigation into a troubling varsity football group chat that caused administrators to cancel the team's season. In the letter to...
Racism, sexism, bullying and homophobic speech among contents of Amador football team group chat
SUTTER CREEK, Calif. — A group chat involving Amador High School's varsity football team surfaced online in September,leading to the end of their season. On Friday, a letter to parents revealed the group chat contained racist, antisemitic, homophobic and sexist speech. The school district canceled the varsity football team's...
Police investigate threat made against Cosumnes River College
(KTXL) — The Los Rios Community College District and law enforcement are investigating a threat made against the Cosumnes River College campus Monday morning, according to college officials. Administrators from Los Rios Community College District said just after 11:30 a.m., “Earlier today, an individual made a threat of violence against the campus at Cosumnes River […]
Lockdown lifted at Cosumnes River College after alleged threat
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The lockdown at Cosumnes River College was lifted Monday after a threat against the campus, according to the Los Rios Community College District. The Los Rios Police Department has not yet verified the validity of the threat and the school was on lockdown as a precaution.
Mother seeks closure, justice in stabbing death of Rashanya Williams in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — As families gather this week to celebrate Thanksgiving, a Modesto mother tragically knows her daughter won't be at the table. "You shouldn't be able to take someone's life and not be punished," said Andrea Warren, whose daughter Rashanya Williams was killed three years ago. Williams' body...
Trans Day of Remembrance event takes on deeper meaning after Colorado shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A deadly shooting attack at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs has sent shockwaves across the country, Sacramento included. In Sacramento’s Lavender District, a group lit candles in a vigil outside of the Sacramento LGBT Community Center. The deadly shooting at Club Q claimed five...
Sac-Joaquin Section football championships: dates, times and breakdown of matchups
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The high school football champions of the Sacramento area will be decided this weekend. The matchups were determined Nov. 18 and the dates and times for the title games have been unveiled. Games will take place at Sacramento City College and at St. Mary’s High School in Stockton. Here’s a breakdown […]
'Absolutely heartbreaking' | LGBTQ leaders react to deadly shootings at Colorado LGBTQ nightclub
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Just hours after a mass shooting at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub, there was condemnation over 1,200 miles away in Sacramento. "Any time you wake up to the news of lives being lost in a mass shooting in any incidents of violence it's absolutely heartbreaking," said Alexis Sanchez, director of advocacy and training for the Sacramento LGBT Community Center.
Suspect arrested in August shooting at Stockton softball game
STOCKTON — A suspect is now under arrest after the shooting during a softball game in Stockton back in August that left two people hurt. The incident happened the night of Aug. 12 at Louis Park. Officers responded to investigate a report of a shooting and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. A third man was also hurt but refused medical treatment at the scene, police said. Investigators believe the shooting happened after the victims got into an argument with the suspect. The suspect allegedly shot the men and then left. On Tuesday, Stockton police announced that they had arrested 35-year-old Robert Anthony Guerrero in connection to the case. Guerrero has been booked into San Joaquin County Jail and is facing charges of attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, and other related gun charges.
'Weirded out and disgusted': Substitute teacher in Sacramento accused of inappropriately touching students
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — At least two middle school students in Sacramento said they were groped by a substitute teacher. The alleged misconduct occurred at Sam Brannan Middle School, which is part of the Sacramento City Unified School District. The mothers of the two students, both eighth-grade girls, said they were notified by the school Thursday morning about the accusations.
Native American Drums: The heartbeat of Mother Earth | Race and Culture
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — November is Native American Heritage Month. It's a time to recognize the history, culture, and contributions of Indigenous people. In Native American culture, drums are used to bring people together. But drumming is more than music. Joaquin Rojas, who lives in Sacramento, says drums are sacred...
Alexis Gabe's family visits site where ex-boyfriend allegedly buried body
PLYMOUTH, Calif. - Alexis Gabe's family made a somber trip Saturday to see the spot in Amador County where her remains were discovered earlier this month. With just two words and crying emoji, her father Gwyn Gabe noted, "We're here." The gathering marked the end of her tragic disappearance, but not the end for justice, her father said.
TV Show Helps Elk Grove Man Find Birth Family
Knowing he was adopted and had questions about his family health history, a friend gifted Curtis Williams a DNA kit in hopes the results could provide some answers. While Williams’ interest was sparked, he wasn’t pressed about it and the kit sat in a desk drawer, unopened, for nearly three years.
'Our busiest summer in the history of the organization:' Sacramento area food banks feel the impact of inflation
About 700,000 people in the Sacramento area are food insecure. Here are some organizations making a difference. In years past, Thanksgiving has been a time when many people volunteer their time to "feed the hungry." For a long time, there‘s been an image of who “the hungry" is.
Vaccines, masks recommended as families gather for Thanksgiving
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One issue families are facing this Thanksgiving is the worry of viral infections. Health officials say they're seeing COVID-19, RSV, and flu numbers starting to increase earlier than usual. Some families are planning to celebrate safely, while others are still up in the air as to whether they will be able to gather.
Republican gaining ground in Sacramento-area Assembly race. Will the seat flip red?
A Republican newcomer has overtaken an incumbent Democratic Assemblyman in the race to represent the Sacramento suburbs, potentially flipping a longtime blue seat red. GOP candidate Josh Hoover on Tuesday took a 1,568-vote lead over Democratic Assemblyman Ken Cooley in the Assembly District 7 election, according to the Sacramento County Registrar of Voters Office.
Three teenagers arrested in Antioch after armed carjacking in Stockton
Three teenagers were arrested in connection to an armed carjacking on Friday, and their pursuit involved police forces from four cities, according to a statement from the Stockton Police Department.
Lexus Tafoya, killed in Stockton, was the 'heart of the family'
STOCKTON, Calif. — The family of a young Stockton woman found stabbed to death in a car a week ago say they want the killer behind bars. "I want justice for my niece. I'm not going to allow her to be some unsolved case like, unfortunately, everybody out here is," said Valentina McKay, the aunt of Lexus Tafoya.
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Driving with suspended license, burglary tool possession, warrants
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Sept. 12. Steven Alexander Zalutka, 31, was arrested at 8:56 p.m. on suspicion of an outside misdemeanor warrant in the 11800 block of...
CHP: Driver who sped away from Tracy Police tried to carjack someone
TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said it helped Tracy Police arrest a driver who led officers on a pursuit and, at one point, tried to carjack someone. According to the CHP, the car chase began when the driver of a Toyota pickup refused to pull over for Tracy police officers. The driver […]
