Amador County, CA

FOX40

Police investigate threat made against Cosumnes River College

(KTXL) — The Los Rios Community College District and law enforcement are investigating a threat made against the Cosumnes River College campus Monday morning, according to college officials. Administrators from Los Rios Community College District said just after 11:30 a.m., “Earlier today, an individual made a threat of violence against the campus at Cosumnes River […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

'Absolutely heartbreaking' | LGBTQ leaders react to deadly shootings at Colorado LGBTQ nightclub

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Just hours after a mass shooting at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub, there was condemnation over 1,200 miles away in Sacramento. "Any time you wake up to the news of lives being lost in a mass shooting in any incidents of violence it's absolutely heartbreaking," said Alexis Sanchez, director of advocacy and training for the Sacramento LGBT Community Center.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect arrested in August shooting at Stockton softball game

STOCKTON — A suspect is now under arrest after the shooting during a softball game in Stockton back in August that left two people hurt. The incident happened the night of Aug. 12 at Louis Park. Officers responded to investigate a report of a shooting and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. A third man was also hurt but refused medical treatment at the scene, police said. Investigators believe the shooting happened after the victims got into an argument with the suspect. The suspect allegedly shot the men and then left. On Tuesday, Stockton police announced that they had arrested 35-year-old Robert Anthony Guerrero in connection to the case. Guerrero has been booked into San Joaquin County Jail and is facing charges of attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, and other related gun charges. 
STOCKTON, CA
KCRA.com

'Weirded out and disgusted': Substitute teacher in Sacramento accused of inappropriately touching students

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — At least two middle school students in Sacramento said they were groped by a substitute teacher. The alleged misconduct occurred at Sam Brannan Middle School, which is part of the Sacramento City Unified School District. The mothers of the two students, both eighth-grade girls, said they were notified by the school Thursday morning about the accusations.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Alexis Gabe's family visits site where ex-boyfriend allegedly buried body

PLYMOUTH, Calif. - Alexis Gabe's family made a somber trip Saturday to see the spot in Amador County where her remains were discovered earlier this month. With just two words and crying emoji, her father Gwyn Gabe noted, "We're here." The gathering marked the end of her tragic disappearance, but not the end for justice, her father said.
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
Sacramento Observer

TV Show Helps Elk Grove Man Find Birth Family

Knowing he was adopted and had questions about his family health history, a friend gifted Curtis Williams a DNA kit in hopes the results could provide some answers. While Williams’ interest was sparked, he wasn’t pressed about it and the kit sat in a desk drawer, unopened, for nearly three years.
ELK GROVE, CA
ABC10

Vaccines, masks recommended as families gather for Thanksgiving

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One issue families are facing this Thanksgiving is the worry of viral infections. Health officials say they're seeing COVID-19, RSV, and flu numbers starting to increase earlier than usual. Some families are planning to celebrate safely, while others are still up in the air as to whether they will be able to gather.
SACRAMENTO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Republican gaining ground in Sacramento-area Assembly race. Will the seat flip red?

A Republican newcomer has overtaken an incumbent Democratic Assemblyman in the race to represent the Sacramento suburbs, potentially flipping a longtime blue seat red. GOP candidate Josh Hoover on Tuesday took a 1,568-vote lead over Democratic Assemblyman Ken Cooley in the Assembly District 7 election, according to the Sacramento County Registrar of Voters Office.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Lexus Tafoya, killed in Stockton, was the 'heart of the family'

STOCKTON, Calif. — The family of a young Stockton woman found stabbed to death in a car a week ago say they want the killer behind bars. "I want justice for my niece. I'm not going to allow her to be some unsolved case like, unfortunately, everybody out here is," said Valentina McKay, the aunt of Lexus Tafoya.
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

CHP: Driver who sped away from Tracy Police tried to carjack someone

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said it helped Tracy Police arrest a driver who led officers on a pursuit and, at one point, tried to carjack someone. According to the CHP, the car chase began when the driver of a Toyota pickup refused to pull over for Tracy police officers. The driver […]
TRACY, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
