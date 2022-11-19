Rocket City Christmas Light Show kicks off at Toyota Field

MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – One of the biggest holiday celebrations in North Alabama has returned for its third year at Toyota Field.

The Rocket City Christmas Light Show and Winter Wonderland opened on Friday, Nov. 18 and will run through Jan. 1. The festivities last from 5-9 p.m. nightly, rain or shine.

A mile and a half of holiday lights and hundreds or thousands of bulbs await visitors. The theme this year is the North Pole. While driving through the light show, guests can tune in to 95.5 FM for a Christmas soundtrack to accompany the light show.

The cost of entrance is $30 per car and $60 for passenger vans and other large vehicles. The ticket price also gives access to the Winter Wonderland set up inside Toyota Field.

“We have fire pits, smores, cookie decorating, hot cocoa, characters,” said Trash Pandas Vice President of Marketing Lindsey Knupp. “We will have different theme nights, toy story characters, trolls characters. We’ll have frozen characters here, so Elsa, Anna, and Olaf on Sunday. We’ll have Santa starting on the 18th. Lots of great things happening here at Toyota field for the holiday season.”

Rob Sternberg, Trash Pandas Vice President of Production & Entertainment, said he is excited for visitors to see the light displays this holiday season.

“This year, our unbelievable crew did it in five weeks,” said Sternberg.

The crews experienced several delays this year. The Trash Pandas made the playoffs for the first time in franchise history, and on Oct. 15, Toyota Field hosted a football game between the University of North Alabama and Jacksonville State. With the late events, crews were unable to begin light assembly when the Trash Pandas’ regular season ended.

The Winter Wonderland will stay open through Dec. 24. You can buy tickets ahead of time or buy them when you get to the field.

