Live coverage: No. 3 Montana State Bobcats host No. 13 Montana Grizzlies in 121st Brawl of the Wild

Logs from logging truck blocking HWY 205 near Three Forks
THREE FORKS, Mont. - Logs from a logging truck are blocking the roadway due to a crash east of Three Forks on Highway 205 Monday. The crash is located 3 miles west of Junction Montana Secondary 286 at mile-marker 5, according to Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report map.
Large pile of dirt blocking HWY 93 NB south of Ronan
RONAN, Mont. - A large dirt pile is blocking Highway 93 northbound south of Ronan Monday. The blockage is located 1.25 miles north of Junction Montana Secondary 212 at mile-marker 43.5, according to the Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report map.
Woman and her newborn last seen in Madison Co. found safe
MADISON COUNTY, Mont. - A search is underway for a woman and her newborn baby who were last seen in Madison County, Montana Nov. 17 or 18. According to the Missing Endangered Person Advisory from the Montana Department of Justice, Laura Mae Sprinkle, 36, is thought to have given birth to her newborn baby in a hotel room in Madison County Nov. 17 or 18.
Belgrade Schools offer free thanksgiving meals
BELGRADE, Mont. - This is the second year the Belgrade School District is offering free Thanksgiving meals after a successful and impactful first year. On Thursday from 1-3 P.M. at Belgrade High School folks can come pick up a full meal that includes turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, green beans, a roll, cranberry sauce and assorted desserts. They will also have pantry items that folks can take as well if they need it.
Applications open for Habitat for Humanity of Missoula's new housing opportunity
MISSOULA, Mont. - Habitat for Humanity of Missoula is preparing to break ground its latest building project, a new triplex to give three families a homeownership opportunity in 2023. Instead of the single family homes they've recently built, this project makes the most of a more dense area and adds...
17-year-old boy found dead near Mission Dam
ST. IGNATIUS, Mont. - On November 20, 2022, at about 0300 hours, Lake County 911 took a report that an injured and unconscious 17-year-old male was located in the roadway near Mission Dam by his family. The family loaded the injured boy in their vehicle and rendezvoused with EMS in St. Ignatius. Lake County Deputies also responded to investigate. Upon meeting with EMS, it was determined the 17-year-old was deceased. The deceased is identified as David Hammer Jr. of St. Ignatius.
