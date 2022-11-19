ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Live coverage: No. 3 Montana State Bobcats host No. 13 Montana Grizzlies in 121st Brawl of the Wild

By VICTOR FLORES, LUCAS SEMB 406mtsports.com
montanarightnow.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
montanarightnow.com

Logs from logging truck blocking HWY 205 near Three Forks

THREE FORKS, Mont. - Logs from a logging truck are blocking the roadway due to a crash east of Three Forks on Highway 205 Monday. The crash is located 3 miles west of Junction Montana Secondary 286 at mile-marker 5, according to Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report map.
THREE FORKS, MT
montanarightnow.com

Large pile of dirt blocking HWY 93 NB south of Ronan

RONAN, Mont. - A large dirt pile is blocking Highway 93 northbound south of Ronan Monday. The blockage is located 1.25 miles north of Junction Montana Secondary 212 at mile-marker 43.5, according to the Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report map.
RONAN, MT
montanarightnow.com

Woman and her newborn last seen in Madison Co. found safe

MADISON COUNTY, Mont. - A search is underway for a woman and her newborn baby who were last seen in Madison County, Montana Nov. 17 or 18. According to the Missing Endangered Person Advisory from the Montana Department of Justice, Laura Mae Sprinkle, 36, is thought to have given birth to her newborn baby in a hotel room in Madison County Nov. 17 or 18.
MADISON COUNTY, MT
montanarightnow.com

Belgrade Schools offer free thanksgiving meals

BELGRADE, Mont. - This is the second year the Belgrade School District is offering free Thanksgiving meals after a successful and impactful first year. On Thursday from 1-3 P.M. at Belgrade High School folks can come pick up a full meal that includes turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, green beans, a roll, cranberry sauce and assorted desserts. They will also have pantry items that folks can take as well if they need it.
BELGRADE, MT
montanarightnow.com

17-year-old boy found dead near Mission Dam

ST. IGNATIUS, Mont. - On November 20, 2022, at about 0300 hours, Lake County 911 took a report that an injured and unconscious 17-year-old male was located in the roadway near Mission Dam by his family. The family loaded the injured boy in their vehicle and rendezvoused with EMS in St. Ignatius. Lake County Deputies also responded to investigate. Upon meeting with EMS, it was determined the 17-year-old was deceased. The deceased is identified as David Hammer Jr. of St. Ignatius.

Comments / 0

Community Policy