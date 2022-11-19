ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Centre Daily

Lakers News: Status Of Russell Westbrook’s Injured Right Thumb

Los Angeles Lakers reserve point guard Russell Westbrook appeared to injure his right thumb during last night's victorious 123-92 thumping of the visiting San Antonio Spurs at Crypto.com Arena. Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports that imaging done at the game did not indicate any major breaks or injury. That said,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Lakers: Will Austin Reaves Stay A Starter When LeBron James Returns?

Over the last four games (during which L.A. is 3-1), Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves has found taking on a bigger scoring role with All-Star forward LeBron James unavailable as he deals with a left adductor strain. Across those contests (he has started the last three, all wins), the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

76ers vs. Nets: Tobias Harris’ Playing Status on Tuesday

The Philadelphia 76ers are dealing with quite a few key injuries at this point in the season, but they’re at least fortunate enough to get some reinforcements ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets. Over the last two games, veteran forward Tobias Harris has been battling hip...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers welcome the Brooklyn Nets to the Wells Fargo Center for the first of four meetings between the two sides. The Sixers come into the match off a 112-109 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, which highlighted the biggest issue facing the Sixers currently, injuries. Joel Embiid and P.J. Tucker were the only of Doc Rivers' usual starting lineup that took to the floor, as James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, and Tobias Harris all sat on the sidelines, with some of their injuries seeing the starters close to a month away from returning.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

76ers vs. Nets: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction

Last week was tough for the Philadelphia 76ers. Although they got tons of rest and started the week off on a high note with a victory against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Sixers suffered some key injuries along the way. Philadelphia’s starting guard Tyrese Maxey joined his backcourt partner James Harden...
BROOKLYN, NY
Centre Daily

Ohio State To Wear Custom Nike LeBron James Cleats Against Michigan

The Ohio State football program announced on Tuesday night it will wear custom Nike cleats inspired by NBA superstar LeBron James’ first signature shoe during Saturday’s game against Michigan. The cleats are predominantly black with a scarlet Nike Swoosh outlined in gray on both sides and has scarlet...
COLUMBUS, OH
Centre Daily

Derek Brunson injured, Roman Dolidze steps in to face Jack Hermansson on Dec. 3

UFC middleweight Derek Brunson is out of his matchup with Jack Hermansson, but the promotion has quickly found a replacement. Brunson (23-8 MMA, 14-6 UFC) was set to meet Hermansson (23-7 MMA, 10-5 UFC) at UFC on ESPN 42 on Dec. 3, but is unable to compete due to an undisclosed injury. According to an ESPN report, all is not lost for Hermansson, who will now face Roman Dolidze instead.
ORLANDO, FL

