ELKHART — Area news agencies are reporting Joseph Hershberger, 42, Nappanee, was sentenced today, Monday, Nov. 21, to 50 years in prison and 46 years on parole. Hershberger was arrested in December 2021 for barn fires in Elkhart County on April 13, July 28 and Oct. 1. He was charged with eight counts of aiding, inducing or causing an offense: Arson Damage by fire, etc. property of another under circumstances that endanger, all level 4 felonies; contributing to the delinquency of a minor-crime, a level 4 felony with a child under 16, a level 3 felony.

ELKHART COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO