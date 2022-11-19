Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne police bust ‘major’ motel drug pipeline
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After a months-long investigation, police have arrested a drug kingpin and his right-hand accomplice, the main operators of a major narcotic ring accused of supplying most of the hotels and motels throughout Allen County for several years, according to a probable cause affidavit. Investigators...
abc57.com
Goshen Police investigating reported theft
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a male seen in the attached photos in reference to a reported theft on November 20. If you have any information, please call police at 574-533-8661, email at [email protected], or send police a direct message on Facebook.
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 7:57 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, East CR 850S, west of South CR 700E, Pierceton. Driver: Allison T. Sielaff, 37, East CR 900S, South Whitley. Sielaff was traveling west on East CR 850S when a deer entered the roadway. Damage up to $5,000.
WNDU
Man dead after six hour police standoff in Elkhart
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is dead after a police standoff in Elkhart. According to Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to reports that a man had been shot at* by his brother in the 5700 block of Keltner Road on Saturday around 4:18 p.m. The man,...
abc57.com
Woman injured in shooting at Ox Bow County Park
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - Deputies are investigating a shooting at Ox Bow County Park Monday afternoon that left one woman injured, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 4:37 p.m., deputies were called to the park in the 23000 block of County Road 45 for a shooting report. Deputies...
abc57.com
Hershberger sentenced to 96 years in connection with barn fires
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - Joseph Hershberger, the man accused of setting multiple barns on fire in Elkhart County between April and October of 2021, was sentenced to 96 years in the Indiana Department of Correction, according to the Elkhart County Prosecutor's Office. According to the prosecutor's office, 46 of those...
abc57.com
Man dies after heavy police presence
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Elkhart County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the 57000 block of Keltner Road on Saturday, November 19 at 4:19 p.m. Deputies say 57-year-old Charles Ragland shot his handgun at 49-year-old Steve Ragland after a dispute over a vehicle. Steven Ragland was not hurt.
wkzo.com
Injuries reported in 2 vehicle crash in Cass County
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two vehicle crash with injuries on Tuesday, November 22. Sheriff Richard Behnke reports that it happened on M-60 near Daily Road in Jefferson Township around 8:30 a.m. Deputies say that 71-year-old Gary Schaller of...
22 WSBT
SWAT standoff ends in man's death
Elkhart County, Ind. — Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is sharing information about Saturday night's SWAT standoff that ended in a man's death. Sheriff's deputies had received a report before 4:30 that night that 57-year-old Charles Ragland had discharged a handgun at a 49-year-old man in the 57,000 block of Keltner Road following a dispute over a vehicle.
inkfreenews.com
Hershberger Sentenced In Elkhart County Barn Fires; Warrants Issued In Kosciusko, Marshall Counties
ELKHART — Area news agencies are reporting Joseph Hershberger, 42, Nappanee, was sentenced today, Monday, Nov. 21, to 50 years in prison and 46 years on parole. Hershberger was arrested in December 2021 for barn fires in Elkhart County on April 13, July 28 and Oct. 1. He was charged with eight counts of aiding, inducing or causing an offense: Arson Damage by fire, etc. property of another under circumstances that endanger, all level 4 felonies; contributing to the delinquency of a minor-crime, a level 4 felony with a child under 16, a level 3 felony.
inkfreenews.com
UPDATE: One Taken To Hospital After SR 19 Crash
MENTONE — A Mentone woman was taken to the hospital following a three-vehicle wreck that occurred on Sunday evening, Nov. 20. It happened at 4:58 p.m. on South SR 19 north of West CR 600S, south of Mentone. According to a Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, Joel Ordaz...
95.3 MNC
Deadly crash in LaPorte County
Snowy weather was a factor in a deadly crash in LaPorte County. The collision happened around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, on Johnson Road at CR 500 West. A gray 2009 Hyundai, driven by a 65-year-old Michigan City man, was traveling north on County Road 500 West. The driver disregarded the stop sign at the intersection and the vehicle collided with an eastbound vehicle.
hometownnewsnow.com
Weather Linked to Fatal Crash
(La Porte County, IN) - One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash outside La Porte over the weekend. It happened Saturday about 4 p.m. on Johnson Road at County Road 500 West. According to La Porte County Police, Dwayne Nash, 65, of Michigan City ran a stop sign and...
Student charged with stealing nearly $2,500 worth of goods from Best Buy
A Purdue student working at the Sagamore Parkway Best Buy in Lafayette reportedly admitted to stealing nearly $2,000 worth of electronics and over $500 in cash from the store while working. Lafayette Police arrested Saranjit Kaur, a student in the College of Health and Human Sciences, on Oct. 31 after...
Indiana police officer charged in road rage fight put on unpaid administrative leave
KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo police officer who was charged with a road rage-related battery will be put on unpaid administrative leave. The Kokomo Police Dept. confirmed Roy Smith, who was been with the department since 2005, will be placed on unpaid administrative leave starting on November 24. Charges were filed against Smith in September […]
inkfreenews.com
County’s Recycling Drop-Off Sites Will Close This Year
WARSAW — All outdoor recycling drop-off stations managed by the Kosciusko County Recycling Depot will close this year. During a Tuesday, Nov. 22 meeting, the Kosciusko County Solid Waste Management District voted to close the sites at Claypool, Leesburg, Mentone, Milford, North Webster, Pierceton, Silver Lake, Syracuse and Warsaw.
WNDU
South Bend police investigating after man found dead in parking lot
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A police investigation is underway after a man was found dead Monday morning. According to the South Bend Police Department, authorities responded to a call in the 3300 block of Douglas Road around 8 a.m. When police arrived, they found a man’s body in a parking lot.
inkfreenews.com
One Injured In Three-Vehicle Accident South Of Mentone
MENTONE — One person was injured following a three-vehicle accident on Sunday evening, Nov. 20. First responders were called out shortly after 5 p.m. to the wreck south of CR 500S on SR 19, south of Mentone. According to a Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office deputy, one vehicle crossed the...
wfft.com
Huntington Coroner identifies two teens killed in SR 124 crash
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WFFT) - The Huntington County Coroner's Office has identified the two teens who died in a Saturday morning crash on SR 124. 16-year-old Landon Eden and 15-year-old Braydan Noland of Anderson, Indiana died when their car crashed into a grain trailer on SR 124 at CR 300 West in Jefferson Township.
inkfreenews.com
Silver Lake Town Marshal Vies For County Coroner
WARSAW – Republicans will have at least three candidates to choose from when they choose a new coroner for Kosciusko County. Silver Lake Town Marshal Jason McGlennen has filed his intentions to run in the Republican caucus needed to fill the vacancy after Coroner Tony Ciriello was elected to Kosciusko County Council on Nov. 8.
