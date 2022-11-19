ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, AL

Historic home Woodside ‘completely gone’ due to fire

By Logan Sparkman
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A historic home is a complete loss according to the Segers Volunteer Fire Department (SVFD) due to a suspected chimney fire.

SVFD Chief Dustin Tucker says Woodside, a home that was part of the Belle Mina plantation formerly owned by Alabama’s second governor Thomas Bibb, caught fire Friday night and the SVFD has been responding since 8 p.m.

Fire engulfs home in Madison County

People passing by the home noticed the fire and called it in to authorities.

The owner of the home was home at the time, however, he was not aware there was a fire until someone knocked on his door. He is reportedly safe and without injury from the fire.

    Courtesy Lieutenant John Pritchard
    Courtesy Lieutenant John Pritchard
SVFD did say the historic home was completely gone. As of Saturday afternoon, they are still working at the scene.

Over 1 million gallons of water were used to put out the fire. Several agencies responded including Tanner Volunteer Fire Department, East Limestone Volunteer Fire, and two trucks from Huntsville Fire and Rescue.

The home was built by Governor Bibb’s son, Porter Bibb, around 1860 as a wedding present for his daughter.

