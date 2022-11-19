ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneida County, NY

Winter storm watch in effect this weekend for Mohawk Valley. What to know

By H. Rose Schneider, Observer-Dispatch
The Mohawk Valley is expected to see the impact of its own band of lake effect snow from Saturday night into Sunday, according to the National Weather Service

A winter storm watch was issued from late Saturday night through Sunday for southern Oneida County, including Utica and Rome, and all of Herkimer County, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow totals of seven inches or more is possible in Oneida County, and Herkimer County could see totals of five to 10 inches. Both counties could see wind gusts as high as 40 miles per hour. Wind gusts could lead to blowing snow and whiteout conditions, the National Weather Service alert said.

In Herkimer County, the lake effect snowband will develop Sunday morning across the northern and central part of the county and shift slightly south into the afternoon. The snowband may shift north again before decreasing Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service.

In Oneida County, the heaviest snowfall is expected Sunday morning through late Sunday evening and will fall along and north of the state Thruway corridor, according to the National Weather Service.

H. Rose Schneider covers public safety, breaking and trending news for the Observer-Dispatch in Utica. Email Rose at hschneider@gannett.com.

