ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, NM

Unemployment up slightly across N.M., nation, but down again in Farmington

By Mike Easterling, Farmington Daily Times
The Daily Times
The Daily Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BYaYa_0jH58zGv00

FARMINGTON — While unemployment in the Farmington area has remained stubbornly high compared to the rate across the nation and in New Mexico for most of the last two years, that situation looks as if it finally could be changing.

According to the latest jobless figures released by the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions on Nov. 18, unemployment increased across the U.S. and in New Mexico in October. But the rate for the Farmington metropolitan statistical area fell significantly, allowing the area to close the gap on the nation and the state.

New Mexico’s jobless rate for October was 4.3%, a slight increase from the 4.2% figure the state posted in September, though that number was still down significantly from the 6.1% rate of October 2021. The national rate for October was 3.7%, up from 3.5% in September but down from 4.6% a year earlier.

In contrast, the jobless rate continued its long, steady march downward in the Farmington MSA, going from 5.3% in September to 4.7% in October. A year ago, the Farmington area was experiencing an unemployment rate of 6.8%.

All four of the state’s MSAs saw their jobless rate fall in October. The Santa Fe area was the lowest at 3.5%, down from 3.7% a month earlier, while Albuquerque was second at 3.7%, a decrease from the September figure of 4.2%. Las Cruces registered a rate of 4.2%, down from 4.8% the previous month.

Luna County continued to post the highest jobless rate in New Mexico at 9.4%, while Sierra County was next at 5.7%. Cibola (5.5%); McKinley and Torrance (5.2%); Taos, Mora and Catron (5.1%); Colfax (5%), and Lea (4.8%) counties followed. San Juan County was tied for 11th place on that list with San Miguel County.

Conversely, Los Alamos County again had the lowest unemployment rate in the state at 2.1%, while Union County was next at 2.6%. Harding (2.7%), Curry (3%), Hidalgo (3.2%), and Eddy and De Baca (3.3%) counties rounded out the top seven.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, New Mexico was tied with Delaware and Connecticut for 43rd place in the national joblessness rankings for October, which nevertheless represented a considerable improvement over where the state was for much of the last year. New York (4.4%), Alaska and Maryland (4.5%), and Illinois and Nevada (4.6%) are all looking up at New Mexico.

Unemployment in October was lowest in Minnesota and Utah (2.1%), followed by North Dakota and Vermont (2.3%).

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 ormeasterling@daily-times.com. Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e.

Comments / 2

Lillian Jason
2d ago

its the holiday season , I'm sure that's 1 big reason why many are looking for jobs and have found them, if only those who found a job would KEEP their job instead of only working seasonal, I'm sure this state could prosper even more especially with an airport here in farmington , as it's almost unbelievable that you have to drive over 3 and a half hrs to get to the airport, I have to do it twice a year to pick up my child from college break , that's a long ways to drive , over 7 hrs to just bring her home , to only stay for a few short week's, sure am hoping that those who found jobs will secure them, and hold that they see that having an income is nice, yes nice to have A check with your name on it

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

New Mexico residents raise environmental justice concerns

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — On the southern edge of New Mexico’s largest city is a Hispanic neighborhood that used to be made up of a patchwork of family farms and quiet streets, but industrial development has closed in over the decades, bringing with it pollution. Neighbors point to regular plumes of smoke and the smell of chemicals wafting through the neighborhood at night, saying contamination has disproportionately affected the area when compared with more affluent neighborhoods in the Albuquerque area. Now residents have come up with a proposal as they fight for environmental justice, and members of the Mountain View Neighborhood Association, supporters of the nearby Valle de Oro National Wildlife Refuge and others gathered Monday afternoon to roll it out and to request that Albuquerque and Bernalillo County regulators hold a hearing to consider the measure. Modeled after regulations in New Jersey and Minnesota, the proposal calls for the region’s air quality board to consider a series of health, environmental and equity indicators before approving new permits. It also would establish a path for regular reviews to ensure compliance for businesses that are granted permits in already overburdened areas.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Check the list: Missing Native Americans in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has published the names of over 200 missing Indigenous persons. This updated list includes some missing for decades. The FBI released the first version of the list in July. It was announced as a step towards addressing the longstanding issue of missing Native American and Indigenous persons throughout […]
GALLUP, NM
KTSM

New Mexico finance secretary to retire after serving state for nearly 50 years

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico Finance and Administration Secretary Deborah Romero will retire at the end of the year after serving 48 years in New Mexico state government, the governor’s office announced Tuesday, Nov. 22. Romero has led the Department of Finance and Administration (DFA) since 2020, previously serving as DFA deputy secretary […]
TEXAS STATE
KRQE News 13

Officials cast dice for New Mexico voting audit

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Auditors are rolling the dice, literally. To check the results of the 2022 November election, officials have spent the day rolling ten-sided dice to decide which voting precinct’s results will be checked. “This is a process that we go through here in New Mexico after every general election,” said New Mexico Secretary […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Final New Mexico county certifies midterm election results

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s most populous county on Monday certified the results from the recent midterm elections, marking the state’s last county to do so ahead of next week’s statewide certification. Bernalillo County commissioners voted during a quick meeting at which they praised the work of the county clerk and her election staff. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Potential winter storm in New Mexico for Thanksgiving

A potential winter storm is headed for New Mexico to kickoff the holiday season. Wind, rain, and snow are expected in parts of New Mexico on Thanksgiving and on Friday. Here's what you need to know ahead of the holiday. Timing. A winter storm could move through parts of eastern...
TEXAS STATE
oceansbeyondpiracy.org

11 Best Ski Resorts in New Mexico (2023)

New Mexico is located in the Southwest United States. While many are unaware of New Mexico’s fantastic skiing conditions, others have discovered a winter gem. The state boasts soft dry powder, sunny winter days, and warm hospitality along the Southern Rocky Mountains, making it a Mecca for those who want a great ski experience.
UTAH STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in New Mexico

BurgersPhoto byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then here is a list of three amazing burger places in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KTSM

New Mexico State Parks waive day-use fees on Black Friday at all 35 parks

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — New Mexico State Parks Division of the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department (EMNRD) will be having a series of fun family events and opportunities for everyone to get outdoors and enjoy state parks across the Land of Enchantment. This Black Friday, state parks want you to skip the shopping […]
TEXAS STATE
Santa Fe Reporter

Leaf Brief: Ready for Danks-giving?

Hopefully, everyone survived election season and is geared up to talk about the results at the family dinner table later this week—or not. We’ve seen a few news releases from companies trying to capitalize on turkey day with promotions for infused drinks, special concentrates or just specialty candles to hide the smell from your weed-totaler granny. (Stick around for the end of this month’s Leaf Brief to learn about our endorsement for this year’s go-to holiday beverage.)
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Millions awarded to New Mexico groups for housing assistance

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Forty-one organizations throughout the state will receive funds for housing assistance. The Department of Finance and Administration has awarded $20 million to projects that focus on housing stability, such as landlord-tenant mediation, counseling, legal services, and eviction prevention. The grants are from the New Mexico Home Runs, formerly known as the Emergency […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KOAT 7

Legislation to repeal New Mexico prohibition on rent control

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Dozens rallied in New Mexico Saturday for a push to end the prohibition on rent control. The rally was held by The People's Housing Project — a grassroots organization of Albuquerque residents advocating for affordable, safe, clean housing in neighborhoods that meet community needs. Sen....
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

United Health, provides grants for Latino Behavioral Health in New Mexico

UnitedHealthcare has awarded $1.1 million in grants to non-profit organizations throughout New Mexico. Their goal is to decrease the gaps in wellness for New Mexicans due to location, lack of income, and lack of resources. With the highest percentage of Hispanic population in the United States, it’s crucial that the mental and physical well being of this growing population receives adequate attention -and funding.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in New Mexico

(STACKER) – Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Daily Times

The Daily Times

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
392K+
Views
ABOUT

Let the�Farmington Daily Times�keep you up-to-date on breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, lifestyle and opinion.

 http://daily-times.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy