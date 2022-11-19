ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Times

Ride to the Rock

By Farmington Daily Times
The Daily Times
The Daily Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PhsMK_0jH58yOC00

The Daily Times publishes listings of athletic events on Wednesdays and Sundays. Due to the volume of Basin Briefs received, The Daily Times sports staff reserves the right to limit the number of items published.

Please keep in mind this is a free service, and items are published on a first-come, first-served basis. If your listing must run in the paper, contact our advertising department at 505-325-4545.

Ride To The Rock

A wellness bike ride beginning at the Shiprock Pinnacle will take place on Friday, Nov. 25 at 10:30 a.m.

In honor of Native American Heritage Month, the Strong Warriors are partnering with NavajoYES to provide a fun, memorable, healthy activity of riding bikes on a beginner trail located at the base of the World Famous Shiprock Pinnacle. This event is free and open to all.

The event is sponsored by Ute Mountain Hotel & Casino. Registration will continue until 10 a.m. on the morning of the event. Bikes, as well as safety equipment will be available for use. Or, if you like, you are more than welcome to bring out your own bikes.

For more information, check out the event's Facebook page or you can call (580) 583-4259.

Comments / 0

Related
KOAT 7

The disappearance of Melanie Marie James

FARMINGTON, N.M. — The days and nights have been extremely hard for Lela Mailman, a Native American woman who constantly worries about the whereabouts of her long-lost daughter. "It's the worst type of pain you can go through, not knowing. I think about her and where she is and...
FARMINGTON, NM
KRQE News 13

Homeless camp clean-up near Durango shuts down country road

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – Crews are cleaning up an area near Durango that’s been overrun by the homeless. La Plata County is shutting down Country Road 213 on weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. as workers clear away needles, trash, and other harmful debris. The clean-up has been happening at Purple Cliffs, which has been […]
DURANGO, CO
KRQE News 13

San Juan Regional Medical Center gets helicopter pad upgrade

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – San Juan Regional Medical Center has a new landing pad for medical helicopters, allowing for quicker medical transport. It’s located in Blanco about 23 miles east of Farmington. The hospital has seen an increase in medical calls in that area with the helicopter being deployed there 62 times this year. […]
FARMINGTON, NM
The Daily Times

The Daily Times

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
392K+
Views
ABOUT

Let the�Farmington Daily Times�keep you up-to-date on breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, lifestyle and opinion.

 http://daily-times.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy