Ride To The Rock

A wellness bike ride beginning at the Shiprock Pinnacle will take place on Friday, Nov. 25 at 10:30 a.m.

In honor of Native American Heritage Month, the Strong Warriors are partnering with NavajoYES to provide a fun, memorable, healthy activity of riding bikes on a beginner trail located at the base of the World Famous Shiprock Pinnacle. This event is free and open to all.

The event is sponsored by Ute Mountain Hotel & Casino. Registration will continue until 10 a.m. on the morning of the event. Bikes, as well as safety equipment will be available for use. Or, if you like, you are more than welcome to bring out your own bikes.

For more information, check out the event's Facebook page or you can call (580) 583-4259.