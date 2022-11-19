ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football: Week 13 Irish bowl projection is a two city battle

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish improved its record to 8-3 after destroying the Boston College Eagles last week and set up a really big rivalry game against the USC Trojans for the Jeweled Shillelagh. Despite the Notre Dame pressbox favorite bowl selection being in San Diego, a majority of national...
SOUTH BEND, IN
247Sports

Top247 QB Kenny Minchey commits to Notre Dame

Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II Top247 quarterback Kenny Minchey has committed to Notre Dame, a tremendous late pickup for first-year head coach Marcus Freeman and his staff. Minchey took his official visit to South Bend over the weekend. "I'm pumped," Minchey stated. “I like the coaches, obviously they have...
SOUTH BEND, IN
FanSided

Breaking down Notre Dame football bowl possibilities

After another impressive win over the weekend, Notre Dame football is moving up the rankings and we examine different bowl game scenarios for the Irish. College football still has a four-team playoff for 2022, but if it was already expanded to 12 teams, Notre Dame football would be in the mix for a berth.
SOUTH BEND, IN
und.com

'Just Scratching The Surface': Notre Dame dismantles Ball State, 95-60

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The most complete performance to date. That was the way Karen & Kevin Keyes Family Head Coach Niele Ivey unquestioningly described her team’s 95-60 dismantling of Ball State (2-2) on Sunday at Purcell Pavilion to move to 4-0 on the year. No. 9 Notre Dame left little to no doubt from the start, scoring 27 points in both the first and second quarters and holding Ball State to just nine points in the second 10 minutes. Notre Dame led by as much as 39, and six Irish players finished with 10+ points.
SOUTH BEND, IN
hotelnewsresource.com

SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western South Bend Notre Dame Opens in South Bend, Indiana

The SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western South Bend Notre Dame has opened its doors in South Bend, Indiana. Located at 425 N. Dixie Way in South Bend, the newly renovated hotel features 85 well-appointed guest rooms, complete with 50-inch flat-screen televisions, microwaves and mini fridges. TheSureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western South Bend Notre Dame also offers a 24-hour fitness center, guest laundry facilities, meetingfacilities, business center with complimentary printing and faxing, complimentary hot breakfast every morning and free wireless internet – providing guests with the superior comfort and utmost value they want out of their stay.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Highschool Basketball Pro

Merrillville, November 23 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Munster High School basketball team will have a game with Andrean High School on November 22, 2022, 17:00:00.
MERRILLVILLE, IN
Diana

This Is the Snowiest Town in Indiana

South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Penguin Point Announces 7 Closures

Penguin Point is closing seven of its locations, effective immediately, including one of three Warsaw locations. According to a public post on Penguin Point’s Facebook page on Monday, these locations include the Warsaw location on Lake Street, Plymouth, Elkhart on Bristol, Elkhart on Luster, Fort Wayne, Marion and Goshen.
WARSAW, IN
95.3 MNC

New Mishawaka sports complex funding

A proposed sports complex in Mishawaka is getting funding. The Common Council approved using city bonds to help pay for the $38 million project. It will also be funded by Tax Incremental Financing and a $5 million Readi grant. It will be the largest indoor sports facility in Indiana. The...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

A Promise Kept: Weishar Brothers honor late brother by helping cancer patients

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two brothers are on a mission to help ease the financial burden on families battling cancer. Nic Weishar is a former Notre Dame football player who lives in South Bend. He and his brother Danny have raised over two million dollars in the past nine years, and it all started with their older brother’s dying wish. WNDU’s Lauren Moss was there as they surprised a local cancer patient at Memorial Hospital.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WGAU

'Amazing': Mom hears late daughter's transplanted heart

CHICAGO — (AP) — An Indiana woman heard the heartbeat of her late daughter inside the chest of a 68-year-old Illinois man who received it in a transplant operation. Amber Morgan and Tom Johnson met for the first time Saturday, four years after he received a heart transplanted from the body of Andreona Williams, who was 20 when she died from asthma complications.
KANKAKEE, IL
22 WSBT

Penguin Point closes 7 locations

A popular local fast-food restaurant is closing 7 locations effective immediately. Penguin Point made the announcement Monday afternoon saying it was a difficult decision. The company gave no reason for the closures. WSBT did reach out to the company and CEO but have yet to hear back. Penguin Point, known...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Colby and Jack

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to Colby and Jack!. Colby and Jack cat brothers who have grown up together and are looking for a home together. To adopt Colby,...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Male injured in shooting on Eddy Street

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A male was injured in a shooting in the 400 block of Eddy Street Tuesday morning, according to the South Bend Police Department. Police were called to the area at 9:30 a.m. for the incident. A male was taken to the hospital for treatment of his...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

City officials discuss future of Potawatomi Pool

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Parks officials are considering not repairing Potawatomi Pool but rather replacing it as part of a grander plan for the park. The pool was closed last summer, as the 67-year-old equipment needs many repairs. Specialists studied the pool and found that the deck...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Kosciusko Co. Hometown Hero Presented To Dr. William Katip

The Salvation Army Advisory Board met Nov. 15 and, prior to their meeting, presented the 2022 Kosciusko County Hometown Hero Award. This year’s recipient was Dr. William “Bill” Katip, sixth president of Grace College and Seminary and currently senior adviser. His career in higher education spans over...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN

