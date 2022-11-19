SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The most complete performance to date. That was the way Karen & Kevin Keyes Family Head Coach Niele Ivey unquestioningly described her team’s 95-60 dismantling of Ball State (2-2) on Sunday at Purcell Pavilion to move to 4-0 on the year. No. 9 Notre Dame left little to no doubt from the start, scoring 27 points in both the first and second quarters and holding Ball State to just nine points in the second 10 minutes. Notre Dame led by as much as 39, and six Irish players finished with 10+ points.

