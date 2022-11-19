Read full article on original website
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Week 13 Irish bowl projection is a two city battle
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish improved its record to 8-3 after destroying the Boston College Eagles last week and set up a really big rivalry game against the USC Trojans for the Jeweled Shillelagh. Despite the Notre Dame pressbox favorite bowl selection being in San Diego, a majority of national...
Top247 QB Kenny Minchey commits to Notre Dame
Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II Top247 quarterback Kenny Minchey has committed to Notre Dame, a tremendous late pickup for first-year head coach Marcus Freeman and his staff. Minchey took his official visit to South Bend over the weekend. "I'm pumped," Minchey stated. “I like the coaches, obviously they have...
Breaking down Notre Dame football bowl possibilities
After another impressive win over the weekend, Notre Dame football is moving up the rankings and we examine different bowl game scenarios for the Irish. College football still has a four-team playoff for 2022, but if it was already expanded to 12 teams, Notre Dame football would be in the mix for a berth.
Marcus Freeman drops major Notre Dame football Tyler Buchner injury update
Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame football have come a long way since it was announced that starting quarterback Tyler Buchner would miss four months after suffering a shoulder injury back in September. Now, it appears that the four-month timeline might not still apply, given that the Fighting Irish are surging...
und.com
'Just Scratching The Surface': Notre Dame dismantles Ball State, 95-60
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The most complete performance to date. That was the way Karen & Kevin Keyes Family Head Coach Niele Ivey unquestioningly described her team’s 95-60 dismantling of Ball State (2-2) on Sunday at Purcell Pavilion to move to 4-0 on the year. No. 9 Notre Dame left little to no doubt from the start, scoring 27 points in both the first and second quarters and holding Ball State to just nine points in the second 10 minutes. Notre Dame led by as much as 39, and six Irish players finished with 10+ points.
hotelnewsresource.com
SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western South Bend Notre Dame Opens in South Bend, Indiana
The SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western South Bend Notre Dame has opened its doors in South Bend, Indiana. Located at 425 N. Dixie Way in South Bend, the newly renovated hotel features 85 well-appointed guest rooms, complete with 50-inch flat-screen televisions, microwaves and mini fridges. TheSureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western South Bend Notre Dame also offers a 24-hour fitness center, guest laundry facilities, meetingfacilities, business center with complimentary printing and faxing, complimentary hot breakfast every morning and free wireless internet – providing guests with the superior comfort and utmost value they want out of their stay.
95.3 MNC
South Bend Cubs owner teases exciting news, new standard in 2023
There’s a tease about the future from South Bend Cubs owner Andrew Berlin. It’s part of a Thanksgiving video he’s released, where he expresses his gratefulness for the fans who support the Cubs, as well as the team, which has earned it’s second championship since 2019.
WNDU
Gas prices up ahead of Thanksgiving as Hoosiers get ready to travel
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 89 percent of all travel over the Thanksgiving holiday takes place over the road and this year, drivers have little to be thankful for at the gas pump. According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of gas is $3.66, which is 26...
Merrillville, November 23 High School 🏀 Game Notice
This Is the Snowiest Town in Indiana
South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.
abc57.com
Indiana's largest Christmas tree arrives to the Inn at Saint Mary's
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Indiana's largest Christmas tree is now standing tall at the Inn at Saint Mary's in South Bend. The 69-foot Norway Spruce is approximately 62 years old and weighs 10,000 pounds. The tree was donated by a longtime South Bend resident who planted the tree at his...
Times-Union Newspaper
Penguin Point Announces 7 Closures
Penguin Point is closing seven of its locations, effective immediately, including one of three Warsaw locations. According to a public post on Penguin Point’s Facebook page on Monday, these locations include the Warsaw location on Lake Street, Plymouth, Elkhart on Bristol, Elkhart on Luster, Fort Wayne, Marion and Goshen.
95.3 MNC
New Mishawaka sports complex funding
A proposed sports complex in Mishawaka is getting funding. The Common Council approved using city bonds to help pay for the $38 million project. It will also be funded by Tax Incremental Financing and a $5 million Readi grant. It will be the largest indoor sports facility in Indiana. The...
WNDU
A Promise Kept: Weishar Brothers honor late brother by helping cancer patients
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two brothers are on a mission to help ease the financial burden on families battling cancer. Nic Weishar is a former Notre Dame football player who lives in South Bend. He and his brother Danny have raised over two million dollars in the past nine years, and it all started with their older brother’s dying wish. WNDU’s Lauren Moss was there as they surprised a local cancer patient at Memorial Hospital.
'Amazing': Mom hears late daughter's transplanted heart
CHICAGO — (AP) — An Indiana woman heard the heartbeat of her late daughter inside the chest of a 68-year-old Illinois man who received it in a transplant operation. Amber Morgan and Tom Johnson met for the first time Saturday, four years after he received a heart transplanted from the body of Andreona Williams, who was 20 when she died from asthma complications.
22 WSBT
Penguin Point closes 7 locations
A popular local fast-food restaurant is closing 7 locations effective immediately. Penguin Point made the announcement Monday afternoon saying it was a difficult decision. The company gave no reason for the closures. WSBT did reach out to the company and CEO but have yet to hear back. Penguin Point, known...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Colby and Jack
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to Colby and Jack!. Colby and Jack cat brothers who have grown up together and are looking for a home together. To adopt Colby,...
abc57.com
Male injured in shooting on Eddy Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A male was injured in a shooting in the 400 block of Eddy Street Tuesday morning, according to the South Bend Police Department. Police were called to the area at 9:30 a.m. for the incident. A male was taken to the hospital for treatment of his...
WNDU
City officials discuss future of Potawatomi Pool
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Parks officials are considering not repairing Potawatomi Pool but rather replacing it as part of a grander plan for the park. The pool was closed last summer, as the 67-year-old equipment needs many repairs. Specialists studied the pool and found that the deck...
Times-Union Newspaper
Kosciusko Co. Hometown Hero Presented To Dr. William Katip
The Salvation Army Advisory Board met Nov. 15 and, prior to their meeting, presented the 2022 Kosciusko County Hometown Hero Award. This year’s recipient was Dr. William “Bill” Katip, sixth president of Grace College and Seminary and currently senior adviser. His career in higher education spans over...
