ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, DE

St. Georges survives late comeback attempt from Appoquinimink

By Nick Halliday
Milford LIVE News
Milford LIVE News
 3 days ago

St Georges Hawks quarterback Donovan Brooks drops back to attempt a pass, photo courtesy of Ben Fulton

It was a highly anticipated 2 vs. 7 matchup between the 4-6 St. Georges Hawks and the 6-4 Appoquinimink Jaguars.  Both teams rounded into form with strong second halves of the season and were perhaps coming into this game playing their best football.

Appo was riding high coming off an impressive comeback effort against Salesianum last week to earn a District regular season championship and earning the 2 nd seed in the DIAA playoffs.  They would yet again need to mount a comeback in this game if they wanted to advance.

The game started off with four consecutive 4 th down stops by each team’s defense and the tone was set that this was going to be a defensive battle.  Appo, who developed a strong pass game in the second half of the season behind freshman quarterback Greg Nielson, reverted back to the Run-DMC (Daniel McConomy) show in the first half, with McConomy carrying the ball 21 times for 64 yards in the first half.  Nielson only attempted 5 passes in the first half, one of which was intercepted.  The Hawks had a tremendous defensive game plan, key on McConomy, and stop the inside running game behind Appo’s strong offensive line.  They did just that.

The only scoring of the half was an opportunistic punt return for a touchdown by sophomore speedster Reggie Lea of St. Georges.  With only 2 minutes remaining in the first half, Jaguar punter, Mason Reinhart, punted the ball that took a bounce at the 28-yard line of the Hawks, yet nobody seemed to be in a hurry to down the football.  Lea recognized that if he ran up and fielded it on a bounce, there was nobody in front of him and he did just that.  Lea covered 69 yards in just under 8 seconds to break the scoring open, 7-0.   The score would stand until halftime.

The second half would begin with a Jaguar possession.  On the second play from scrimmage, Nielson was intercepted by Emory Womack which would give St. Georges a short field of only 19 yards.  After a strong 18-yard run from Kwame Miller set the Hawks on the doorstep, it was Terry White who would kick the door down.  The extra point would be missed, and the score would be 13-0.

Appo would try to surmount a comeback.  They would get their passing game going late in the third quarter as Nielson would throw the ball 5 times on their third possession of the 3 rd quarter, completing 3 of them including a 41-yard touchdown pass to Noah Hoff on a beautifully placed ball.  The third quarter would end with a 13-7 score.

Lea would take the following kickoff deep into Jaguar territory and after a few plays, the Hawks were in a goal-to-go situation.  Appo would come up with a HUGE defensive stop as District Lineman of the Year, Elijah Husser would stonewall a Hawk attempt on 4 th and goal.  Appo would have one last attempt to tie this game.  They put together a great, 5- minute drive to march down inside the St. Georges redzone, however a strip-sack on Nielson would give the Hawks the ball back with under 7 minutes to go in the game.  The Hawks would execute clock management beautifully and would pick up crucial first-downs thanks to star quarterback, Donovan Brooks.  Appo wouldn’t get the ball back until only 13 seconds remained on the clock.  They then ran a draw play that left many in Jaguar Stadium scratching their heads as time would expire.

The Hawks will move on to play the winner of Sussex Central vs Dover next week.  Anything can happen come playoff time, and the Hawks proved just that.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Milford LIVE News

Delmar field hockey dominates, Smyrna upsets Cape

The Delmar Wildcats completely dominated the Division 2 DIAA Field Hockey state championship. They outshot Archmere Academy 50-1 and totaled 23 corners in the game en route to a 7-1 victory to capture their seventh straight state championship.   Macy Bradford led the Wildcats with 2 goals and 3 assists. Archmere’s goal was scored by Bella Dell’Oso which was the only ... Read More
SMYRNA, DE
Milford LIVE News

Soccer champs: Sallies over Charter, Caravel blanks St. Marks

The Salesianum Sals went on to win their second straight DIAA Division I Boys Soccer state championship and twenty first overall. Sallies defeated Wilmington Charter by a score of 4-1 at Dover high school.  The Sals scored two goals in each half of the game. In the first half Jake Ross scored the first goal then assisted Gianluca Marroni for ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Milford LIVE News

Dover flips script to advance to Class AAA semis

Georgetown – Five weeks ago Dover was shut out in their regular season game versus Sussex Central. Five weeks ago the Senators’ Nasir Snipes-Guzman’s football future was uncertain as he awaited approval of a transfer waiver from the DIAA board. Fast forward to Friday night. Snipes-Guzman was back on the field and Dover shut out the Golden Knights 20-0 in ... Read More
DOVER, DE
Milford LIVE News

Milford Field Hockey season review

By DAVID McCALLUM There’s an old saying in sports saying every game matters – whether it’s the season’s first game or the last. Unfortunately for Milford’s field hockey that adage was painfully true in 2022. Going into the regular season’s final game, the Buccaneers needed a victory against Indian River and some help to make it into the Division I ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

Junebug’s to open in Penney Square

After working retail throughout high school and college at several different clothing boutiques before going to work at her family’s roofing business, Shelby Grant knew she always wanted to do something on her own. A graduate of Milford High School who grew up in Houston and attended Goldey Beacom College where she earned a bachelor’s in business administration with a ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

MHS Drama performs The Rainbow Fish

The students of Milford High School’s Drama Club are thrilled to present The Rainbow Fish on November 18 & 19. This adaptation of the popular children’s book is the story of Rainbow Fish, whose unique rainbow scales make her the most beautiful fish in the sea. Though Rainbow Fish is undoubtedly beautiful, she is also vain and selfish, and the ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on South DuPont Boulevard (Route 13) in the Smyrna area yesterday afternoon. On November 15, 2022, at approximately […] The post Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Collision appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
SMYRNA, DE
Milford LIVE News

Milford woman to perform at Carnegie Hall

Margaret Swinchoski, a flutist who resides in Sugar Maple Farms, will celebrate the 20th anniversary of Palisades Virtuosi at Carnegie’s Weill Recital Hall on November 29. The performance will include nearly 100 new works, including those written for the group by Rita Blacker, Adrienne Albert and Patrick D. Finley. Special guests will include Adrienne Albert, Eric Ewazen and more. “We ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

SSP Season Ticket Special on Small Business Saturday

Looking for something special for someone (or yourself!) this holiday season at a discounted price? Look no further! On Small Business Saturday, November 26, 2022, from 10 AM to 1 PM, at the Riverfront Theater, 2 South Walnut Street in Milford, Second Street Players will be offering Season Tickets at a special discount – normally selling for $85.00, season tickets ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

Milford LIVE Weekly Review – Nov. 22, 2022

Click on the image below to view as a PDF This Week’s Top Headlines Include: Headlines Carper visits Milford Museum Culture SSP Season Ticket Special on Small Business Saturday Short Family selected as November Garden of the Month Business Junebug’s to open in Penney Square KSI receives donation from Lord Baltimore Lions Club Government & Politics City of Milford invites ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

Mispillion Art League’s Big Draw was a Big Hit!

On Saturday, October 8, 2022, Mispillion Art League (MAL) presented The 4th Annual Big Draw Festival Delaware, in the Milford community. Taking place in countries around the world, The Big Draw’s theme this year, “Come Back to Color” was a celebration of what we all hope will be a return to more vitality, color, health, and vibrancy in everyone’s life ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

Colonel Melissa A. Zebley is Honored to Announce the Promotion of Captain Jason H. Sapp to the Rank of Major

Dover, Delaware – The Delaware State Police Superintendent, Colonel Melissa A. Zebley, proudly announces the promotion of Captain Jason H. Sapp to the rank of Major on November 3rd, 2022. On […] The post Colonel Melissa A. Zebley is Honored to Announce the Promotion of Captain Jason H. Sapp to the Rank of Major appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
DOVER, DE
Milford LIVE News

Carper visits Milford Museum

On Friday, November 18, United States Senator Tom Carper visited the Milford Museum. The purpose of his visit was to learn more about the museum and offer ideas on how the organization could extend a $700,000 grant from the State of Delaware that is to be used for a new meeting room and collections area in the basement. “As you ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

Traffic Stop Leads to Felony Drug Arrest

Delaware State Police arrested Dawune Boardley, 31, of New Castle, DE, on felony drug charges following a traffic stop Tuesday night. On November 15, 2022, at approximately 10:45 p.m., Delaware State Police […] The post Traffic Stop Leads to Felony Drug Arrest appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
NEW CASTLE, DE
Milford LIVE News

Delaware State Police Arrest Suspect for Murder

Delaware State Police arrested Erik Hilton, 22, of Bear, DE, for murder after a stabbing incident at a Newark area pizzeria that occurred last night. On November 13, 2022, at approximately […] The post Delaware State Police Arrest Suspect for Murder appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
NEWARK, DE
Milford LIVE News

Volunteers needed for Milford Winter Festivities

Downtown Milford, Inc. (DMI) invites you to participate in Milford’s 2022 Winter Festivities. Milford’s Winter Festivities begin with the arrival of Santa Claus in the Downtown on Saturday November 26th at 11AM and continue with “The Holiday Stroll & Christmas Market” on Saturday December 3rd, 2022 from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm.  Join the DMI Promotion Committee as they prepare for one ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

Delaware State Police Arrest Man for Armed Robbery

Delaware State Police have arrested Allen Locklear, 41, of Wilmington, Delaware, for robberies that occurred at Target in Wilmington. On November 13th, 2022, at approximately 10:37 a.m., troopers responded to […] The post Delaware State Police Arrest Man for Armed Robbery appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
WILMINGTON, DE
Milford LIVE News

State Police Investigating Shooting Incident

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Eagle Meadows area of Dover on Saturday evening. On November 5, 2022, at approximately 8:48 p.m., troopers responded to […] The post State Police Investigating Shooting Incident appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
DOVER, DE
Milford LIVE News

Short Family selected as November Garden of the Month

It does not seem possible to still have a garden in bloom in mid-November but Stephen and Diane Short did. That is why the Beautification Committee of the Milford Garden Club selected them as their November Garden of the Month. These native Delawareans work together in designing and maintaining their property which is located at 35 John Andrews Drive in ... Read More
HARRINGTON, DE
Milford LIVE News

Milford LIVE News

Milford, DE
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
202K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news for Southern Delaware.

 http://milfordlive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy